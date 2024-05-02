30 Wayfair Decor Items That Combine Form And Function So You Can Get The Best Of Both Worlds

1. A set of four agate coasters that’ll add a chic touch whenever you entertain. These vibrant coasters come in a variety of color combinations, and each one has a unique pattern. You can even personalize these puppies for a thoughtful gift.
2. A stylish towel bar that’ll hold all of your bath towels and help them dry properly after use. This piece can easily be mounted to a wall with the included hardware and even comes with a lifetime warranty.
3. A modern, polished chrome and glass bar cart your guests will marvel at. This sleek piece boasts two tiers, including one with a mirrored surface, and even has room to store your booze along with plenty of glassware. Since it’s on (lockable) wheels, this cart can move around with ease.
4. A set of three seagrass baskets to store extra toys, blankets, laundry supplies, and anything else that needs a designated spot. Group these baskets together for some uniformity, nest them to save space, or use them throughout your home.
5. Or, a woven cat-shaped storage basket that’ll add whimsy to your space while acting as an adorable storage solution for odds and ends.
6. A hanging planter able to hold up to three plants so you can flex that green thumb of yours while adding greenery to a space. This planter, which allows you to adjust the location and height of each plant, is great for herbs, succulents, and vine plants.
7. A wooden wall clock so you can check the time without interrupting your screen-time break. This piece boasts a face with large Roman numerals and a trim of wooden pearls that’s oh-so-elegant. Hang it over a mantel or bed, or use it as dining room decor.
8. A solid wood blanket ladder to hold all of your extra towels and blankets. The ladder has five rungs and boasts a rustic, natural finish that will match most decor styles.
9. An ornate crystal candle holder to decorate your coffee table, nightstand, or dining room. This accent piece is shaped like a lotus flower and easily fits a tealight, votive, or pillar candle for you to light whenever you feel like it. To add even more life to your space, group several candle holders together.
10. A colorful upholstered storage ottoman that’s surprisingly versatile. Thanks to its reversible wooden surface, you can use this piece as a footrest, glam TV tray, or extra seating. The hidden compartment is ideal for storing books, remotes, or magazines.
11. A modern acrylic picture frame that makes it look like the photo is floating. Thanks to two metal fasteners that can be moved around to your liking, this frame can display some of your best memories vertically or horizontally.
12. A trio of wall hooks that could double as art since they look like they’re climbing up your wall. These “buddies” can be customized to fit your space and can be arranged in many different configurations so you can store bags, jackets, hats, and more in a distinctive way.
13. A blackout roller shade with a safe cordless design to upgrade your windows and deliver the best night's sleep of your life. This polyester shade completely filters out light and can help reduce noise as well. Plus, this shade keeps summer heat and winter chill out of your home so you can snooze soundly 365 days a year.
14. A rectangular mirror with curved corners and an antique-inspired gold frame that’ll make whatever room you put it in instantly feel more luxurious. Reviewers love the beveled glass, which makes this piece a prime #OOTD canvas.
15. A set of button velvet throw pillows to add an explosion of color and comfort to your space. Place these on your bed or on either side of your couch for guests to see or snuggle with.
16. A circular rattan tray to help you add some order and style to your nightstand or any other surface in your home. Go ahead and use this to display (and organize) candles, coasters, or other accent pieces.
17. A set of two solar lanterns with built-in LED lights for something a bit different for your outdoor space. These solar lanterns charge during the day and automatically light up for eight hours each night, so your backyard is always party-ready. They’re also weather-resistant and come with rechargeable batteries.
18. A Rachael Ray salt and pepper grinder set that is chic enough to display near your stovetop or on the dining table, while also allowing you to add even more flavor to your food.
19. A floral watercolor-inspired shower curtain ideal for when you want to instantly brighten up your bathroom. Since this curtain is safe to machine wash and dry, it’s ridiculously easy to keep clean (which is very important).
20. A frameless mirrored medicine cabinet that is as sleek as it is useful. Inside there are two adjustable glass shelves, as well as a separate mirrored surface on the interior back wall of the cabinet. Reviewers also love that this piece doesn’t rust.
21. A Staub cast-iron kettle that makes a mean cup of tea and looks great while doing it. This enameled piece is crafted in France and works on all stovetops. The best part is that it heats water quickly and evenly ~every~ time.
22. A rectangular-shaped tray with handles to help you add some order and style to your vanity or toilet tank. Your Poo-Pourri never looked so stylish.
23. A chic LED bath bar that’ll fit perfectly over your bathroom vanity. This modern light fixture comes with a built-in LED light source, is dimmable, and can be installed vertically or horizontally to best fit the needs of your space.
24. A rustic-style Rachael Ray cutting board that’s practical and pretty enough to also use as a serving platter or trivet. The board is made of acacia wood and boasts a wood grain surface. It’s also dishwasher safe.
25. A set of four garden stakes that double as drink holders for added convenience. Use them around a firepit, while playing outdoor games, or as you lounge by the pool.
26. A glass table vase for something that will basically never go out of style. This classic accent piece features a trumpet-shaped silhouette with a spiral pattern and is ideal for displaying real or faux flowers.
27. A ceramic table lamp with a bright base in case you need to add some color to your living room. Each lamp comes with a white linen drum shade and has a three-way switch so you can adjust the lighting to suit your needs.
28. A modern velvet desk chair with a gold base to bring some glam to your home office. In addition to the luxe touches, this swivel chair has a rounded open back with sloping arms for maximum comfort.
29. A marble-print bathroom organizer with room for toothbrushes, makeup brushes, and even a designated spot to rest your phone. Aka, everything you need for your morning routine.
30. A freestanding toilet paper holder that has room for at least three rolls at once. There’s even a top tray for wet wipes or your phone, so nothing accidentally falls in the toilet while you’re doing your business.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.