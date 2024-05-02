BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    30 Wayfair Decor Items That Combine Form And Function So You Can Get The Best Of Both Worlds

    Pretty and practical.

    Samantha Leffler
    by Samantha Leffler

    1. A set of four agate coasters that’ll add a chic touch whenever you entertain. These vibrant coasters come in a variety of color combinations, and each one has a unique pattern. You can even personalize these puppies for a thoughtful gift.

    the agate coasters with gold trim
    Wayfair

    Promising reviews: “These look great in contrast to my marble table. Immediate comments on how nice they were. Would buy these again without question.” —Kyle

    "Holy gorgeouuusssss. They have rubber feet for practicality. The chicest way to coaster." —Sara

    Price: $39.91 (originally $139.99; available in eight colors)

    2. A stylish towel bar that’ll hold all of your bath towels and help them dry properly after use. This piece can easily be mounted to a wall with the included hardware and even comes with a lifetime warranty.

    Towel hanging on a sleek bathroom rail, suitable for modern home decor
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Really solid bar. It’s sleek with simple minimal lines. Matches the other brushed nickel fixtures in our bath.” —Liz

    Price: $69.95+ (originally $140; available in three finishes)

    3. A modern, polished chrome and glass bar cart your guests will marvel at. This sleek piece boasts two tiers, including one with a mirrored surface, and even has room to store your booze along with plenty of glassware. Since it’s on (lockable) wheels, this cart can move around with ease.

    the chrome bar cart on wheels with two tiers
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Super happy with this purchase as a gift for my husband. It's a gorgeous bar cart and looks expensive. I love that the bottom level is mirrored. This definitely ups our cocktail game.” —Karen

    Price: $121.99 (originally $159.99)

    4. A set of three seagrass baskets to store extra toys, blankets, laundry supplies, and anything else that needs a designated spot. Group these baskets together for some uniformity, nest them to save space, or use them throughout your home.

    Wayfair, Lauren / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Great sizes that can be used for many purposes. I use the large for rolled blankets, the medium for a shoe catchall and the small in the office for cords.” —Kristin

    Price: $83.50 for three (originally $180.50)

    5. Or, a woven cat-shaped storage basket that’ll add whimsy to your space while acting as an adorable storage solution for odds and ends.

    the cat shaped basket
    Linda/Wayfair

    Promising review: “Such a cute basket. Especially if you're a cat lover. I am using as my laundry basket. It's actually perfect for it. No one can see my dirty clothes. I put a scented small trash liner to protect the inside of the basket. I am really happy I found this little gem.” —Cristina

    Price: $103.99 (originally $160)

    6. A hanging planter able to hold up to three plants so you can flex that green thumb of yours while adding greenery to a space. This planter, which allows you to adjust the location and height of each plant, is great for herbs, succulents, and vine plants.

    a reviewer photo of the three white hanging planters
    Erica / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Beautiful and well-made product. It works perfectly for my small home to get plants off of ledges and tables! Love it!” —Chelsey

    Price: $50 (available in two colors)

    7. A wooden wall clock so you can check the time without interrupting your screen-time break. This piece boasts a face with large Roman numerals and a trim of wooden pearls that’s oh-so-elegant. Hang it over a mantel or bed, or use it as dining room decor.

    the clock with Roman numerals on the face and beaded trim
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “This is a LOVELY wall clock! So glad I picked this one. If you're wondering if you should purchase it, please do. You won’t regret it!! Well made, classy, beautiful clock.” —Mary

    Price: $142.99 (originally $201)

    8. A solid wood blanket ladder to hold all of your extra towels and blankets. The ladder has five rungs and boasts a rustic, natural finish that will match most decor styles.

    Wayfair, Meghan / Wayfair

    Promising review: “I absolutely love my gray wooden blanket ladder!! It is the perfect accent. Very well made, great quality. The height is just right. It goes beautifully with my decor.” —Marisol

    Price: $96.99+ (available in four colors and two sizes)

    9. An ornate crystal candle holder to decorate your coffee table, nightstand, or dining room. This accent piece is shaped like a lotus flower and easily fits a tealight, votive, or pillar candle for you to light whenever you feel like it. To add even more life to your space, group several candle holders together.

    Wayfair, Elizabeth / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Beautiful centerpiece for our dining table. Packaged very well too. We love the amber crystals. It’s well-made.” —Lucille

    Price: $29.99+ (originally $63.13, available in two sizes and five colors)

    10. A colorful upholstered storage ottoman that’s surprisingly versatile. Thanks to its reversible wooden surface, you can use this piece as a footrest, glam TV tray, or extra seating. The hidden compartment is ideal for storing books, remotes, or magazines.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: “This ottoman is beautiful! It’s small yet multifunctional. It’s a footrest, an extra side table, or an extra seat. The ottoman is sturdy and took less than 15 minutes to put together. I am thrilled with my purchase!” —Rebecca

    Price: $52.99+ (originally $203.99, available in four colors)

    11. A modern acrylic picture frame that makes it look like the photo is floating. Thanks to two metal fasteners that can be moved around to your liking, this frame can display some of your best memories vertically or horizontally.

    the picture frame displaying a photo on a table
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “I used these frames to post pictures at my wedding and they were beautiful! Exactly what I was looking for. Classy and elegant.” —Anonymous

    Price: $48.99+ (available in four sizes and three colors)

    12. A trio of wall hooks that could double as art since they look like they’re climbing up your wall. These “buddies” can be customized to fit your space and can be arranged in many different configurations so you can store bags, jackets, hats, and more in a distinctive way.

    the trio of buddy hooks climbing up a wall
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “They are so cute. They can hold quite a bit of weight and are such space savers. My kids love them too!!” —Jocelyn

    Price: $21.63+ (available in five colors)

    13. A blackout roller shade with a safe cordless design to upgrade your windows and deliver the best night's sleep of your life. This polyester shade completely filters out light and can help reduce noise as well. Plus, this shade keeps summer heat and winter chill out of your home so you can snooze soundly 365 days a year.

    the roller shade with no cord on a window
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Love them! Keeps our room significantly cooler by blocking sun and has a seamless look.” —Katherine

    Price: $69.99+ (originally $149.99+, available in 10 sizes and six colors)

    14. A rectangular mirror with curved corners and an antique-inspired gold frame that’ll make whatever room you put it in instantly feel more luxurious. Reviewers love the beveled glass, which makes this piece a prime #OOTD canvas.

    the arched mirror with curved corners hanging in a room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Bought two for either side of my bed. They look fantastic! The finish is elegant, the shape is interesting, and the nice bevel makes it look more expensive than it was.” —Susan

    Price: $152.99+ (originally $261; available in two sizes)

    15. A set of button velvet throw pillows to add an explosion of color and comfort to your space. Place these on your bed or on either side of your couch for guests to see or snuggle with.

    the two button velvet pillows on a couch
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Wow! These pillows are so darn cute! The quality and detail are above what I was expecting, especially for the sale price I got them for. They are also bigger. The detail is on both sides of the pillow as well. Love, love, love them!” —Cindi

    Price: $26.99+ (available in 12 colors)

    16. A circular rattan tray to help you add some order and style to your nightstand or any other surface in your home. Go ahead and use this to display (and organize) candles, coasters, or other accent pieces.

    Wayfair, Roxana / Wayfair

    Promising review: “I love this tray. It’s sturdy and attractive. Bought it for a large hassock in our great room, which allows us to serve bites.” —Cecelia

    Price: $104+ (available in four sizes and three colors)

    17. A set of two solar lanterns with built-in LED lights for something a bit different for your outdoor space. These solar lanterns charge during the day and automatically light up for eight hours each night, so your backyard is always party-ready. They’re also weather-resistant and come with rechargeable batteries.

    Wayfair, Kathryn / Wayfair

    Promising review: “These are very pretty hanging on our front porch. I've had them up for about six months with no problems lighting every night. Sometimes solar charging is iffy for lights, but not these. Very reliable charging no matter the weather or season. We love them!” —Claire

    Price: $35.99

    18. A Rachael Ray salt and pepper grinder set that is chic enough to display near your stovetop or on the dining table, while also allowing you to add even more flavor to your food.

    The salt and pepper grinder set next to a bottle of oil
    Erin/Wayfair

    Promising review: “These grinders are easy to use and to fill. Love that you can see the contents in them. No more guessing. And they are beautiful to look at, too.” —Christine

    Price: $29.95 (originally $60.04)

    19. A floral watercolor-inspired shower curtain ideal for when you want to instantly brighten up your bathroom. Since this curtain is safe to machine wash and dry, it’s ridiculously easy to keep clean (which is very important).

    The floral-print curtain hanging in a shower
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “I get so many positive comments about this shower curtain! It looks so pretty in my bathroom. I washed it and threw it in the dryer before hanging it, and it looks great.” —Carolyn

    Price: $18.99+ (originally $55, available in four colors)

    20. A frameless mirrored medicine cabinet that is as sleek as it is useful. Inside there are two adjustable glass shelves, as well as a separate mirrored surface on the interior back wall of the cabinet. Reviewers also love that this piece doesn’t rust.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Life changing! I finally became the organized person I wanted to be thanks to ordering two of these for my remodel. Everything my husband and I use daily fits, keeping the counter clutter-free and separated. The interior mirrors mean you don't have to keep opening and closing the door. The cabinets look elegant in my space and were affordable. Recommend!” —Tracy

    Price: $199 (originally $286.80)

    21. A Staub cast-iron kettle that makes a mean cup of tea and looks great while doing it. This enameled piece is crafted in France and works on all stovetops. The best part is that it heats water quickly and evenly ~every~ time.

    the cast-iron kettle with a handle
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Staub never disappoints! Beautiful tea kettle and is perfectly sized — a petite kettle, but it is sturdy/heavy due to cast iron material. No whistle, which is preferred. Enameled cast iron is of excellent quality. Maintains heat well. The grenadine color is beautiful. A great addition to my Staub collection. Highly recommend it.” —TexasShopper

    Price: $131.89+ (originally $286; available in five colors)

    22. A rectangular-shaped tray with handles to help you add some order and style to your vanity or toilet tank. Your Poo-Pourri never looked so stylish.

    the tray holding soap and a diffuser on a bathroom vanity
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “This tray is so beautiful, is real wood, and does fit perfectly on the top of the toilet tank as I had hoped. The brass handles complement the white tray really well and are very sturdy. Would highly recommend!! Wide enough to fit a cube tissue box or roll of TP.” —Ashley

    Price: $29.99+ (originally $33.99; available in three colors)

    23. A chic LED bath bar that’ll fit perfectly over your bathroom vanity. This modern light fixture comes with a built-in LED light source, is dimmable, and can be installed vertically or horizontally to best fit the needs of your space.

    Wayfair, Jessica / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Good quality light. It came packaged well and was free of any damage. The light itself is constructed well. Super easy to install (it only took about 5-10 minutes). I really like that the LED bars can swivel so you can point them in any direction. The light itself is plenty bright and lit evenly across the bars.” —Kate

    Price: $82.99+ (originally $96.99; available in three finishes)

    24. A rustic-style Rachael Ray cutting board that’s practical and pretty enough to also use as a serving platter or trivet. The board is made of acacia wood and boasts a wood grain surface. It’s also dishwasher safe.

    Bethany/ Wayfair, Wayfair

    Promising review: “Beautiful product! I love the non-skid legs, which lift the cutting board off the counter to allow it to dry thoroughly to prevent cracking and splitting. I love the beveled edges. Beautiful craftsmanship in the cut and in the colors by nature!” —Sy

    Price: $34.95 (originally $70)

    25. A set of four garden stakes that double as drink holders for added convenience. Use them around a firepit, while playing outdoor games, or as you lounge by the pool.

    the set of four stakes planted in the grass, with each one holding a different drink
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Love these. Very quirky and interesting shapes that your eye goes to. Convenient for drinks around a patio area instead of having to have a table.” —Elizabeth

    Price: $29.95 (originally $43.14, also available in a set of six)

    26. A glass table vase for something that will basically never go out of style. This classic accent piece features a trumpet-shaped silhouette with a spiral pattern and is ideal for displaying real or faux flowers.

    the glass vase with a trumpet shape
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Love this. This works so well with short stem flowers and blends right in with any decor.” —Anu

    Price: $24.99

    27. A ceramic table lamp with a bright base in case you need to add some color to your living room. Each lamp comes with a white linen drum shade and has a three-way switch so you can adjust the lighting to suit your needs.

    the lamp with a colorful base on a table
    Sarah / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Love this lamp! High quality, good lighting, looks great!!” —Nancy

    Price: $83 (originally $480; available in three colors)

    28. A modern velvet desk chair with a gold base to bring some glam to your home office. In addition to the luxe touches, this swivel chair has a rounded open back with sloping arms for maximum comfort.

    Wayfair, Emily / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Comfortable and stylish. I wanted a chair for my office that was not only cute, but served its practical purpose. This chair met my expectations. It’s soft, cushiony, and comfortable. I sit in this chair five days a week for roughly eight hours each day and it hasn’t shown any signs of wearing down. The color is true to the picture. It was quick to assemble. It wheels around easily, spins 180 degrees, and has a lever to adjust the height. My only ‘complaint’ is that I wish it reclined a bit.” —Amy

    Price: $105.99+ (originally $229; available in 14 colors)

    29. A marble-print bathroom organizer with room for toothbrushes, makeup brushes, and even a designated spot to rest your phone. Aka, everything you need for your morning routine.

    The organizer with three compartments and a phone stand holding a phone on the ledge of a sink
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “This was a great item. I am very happy with the purchase. It looks very nice in my bathroom and is so functional and convenient to put my phone on it while I am getting ready for work in the mornings.” —Gloria Ann

    Price: $17.29 (originally $27.99)

    30. A freestanding toilet paper holder that has room for at least three rolls at once. There’s even a top tray for wet wipes or your phone, so nothing accidentally falls in the toilet while you’re doing your business.

    A free-standing toilet paper holder in a bathroom holding three rolls of toilet paper
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Sturdy, and I love the fact that it has storage for extra tissue and a tray on top for wipes or whatever you choose.” —Persita

    Price: $16.99+ (originally $22.99, available in three finishes)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.