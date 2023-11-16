Skip To Content
    If Your Home Needs A Fresh Start, These 30 Wayfair Products Will Step Up Your Decor

    Nothing says "fresh start" like a bold blue accent rug.

    Samantha Leffler
    by Samantha Leffler

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A cotton wall hanging that'll add some much-needed texture to an otherwise blank space. This piece boasts a modern, abstract motif, and thanks to its neutral color scheme it will fit seamlessly into most homes.

    The cotton wall hanging with a modern pattern on a wall
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “This is very plain and simple, but definitely a statement piece. Absolutely love the the look and design. It will go with any decor. Thank you Wayfair.❤️❤️” —Melissa

    Price: $35.99+ (originally $90, available in three colors)

    2. A floral watercolor-inspired shower curtain ideal for when you want to instantly brighten up your bathroom. Since this curtain is safe to machine wash and dry, it’s ridiculously easy to keep clean (which is very important).

    The floral-print curtain hanging in a shower
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “I get so many positive comments about this shower curtain! It looks so pretty in my bathroom. I washed it and threw it in the dryer before hanging it and it looks great.” —Carolyn

    Price: $21.99+ (originally $55, available in five colors)

    3. A modern marble end table with a unique spiral base in case you want to add a luxe accent piece to your living room or bedroom. This table is crafted from authentic white marble to add some opulence but is still easy to clean.

    the end table with a marble top and curved base
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “How dainty and cute is this end table!! So beautiful, I love the look and feel. The spiral leg is so pretty and fun! It certainly adds an elegant flair to my decor!! The marble top is beautiful and authentic!! I love how the stone feels and it’s durability! It is the perfect height and size for my space! I love it!!!” —Kenneithia

    Price: $97.99+ (originally $179; available in two colors)

    4. A glam soap or lotion dispenser to add a luxurious touch to your soon-to-be-palatial bathroom. This eye-catching piece has a shiny, glass-like finish, and can hold plenty of soap.

    the round soap dispenser on a bathroom counter
    Stacy / Wayfair

    Promising review: “I am really happy with the pair of soap dispensers I received today. They are very pretty, and the color matches the rest of my bathroom fixtures. They hold a lot of soap, and look like glass, although they aren't... which makes them safer and lighter. Great purchase!” —Bridget

    Price: $17.99 (originally $19.43)

    5. A solid wood wall hook set with 12 prongs that can be customized to fit your space. The hooks can be arranged in four different configurations so you can store bags, jackets, hats, and more in a distinctive way.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Nice and not an ordinary hook. It’s a piece of art, and very useful for tiny items to hang, like hats, beanies, or towels.” —PINKY

    Price: $46.15

    6. An ornate cabinet you can mount on the wall of your kitchen or bathroom to create more storage space in a chic way. With double doors and a cathedral-inspired design, this stylish storage solution will definitely elevate the room.

    A reviewer photo of the cabinet with intricate doors in a bathroom
    Sally / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Obsessed! I was looking for something specific for my bathroom...not a standard medicine cabinet. I looked all over before I found this one. I actually ordered two and stacked them to create a beautiful tall cabinet! Good quality and the price was good. Love!” —Leah

    Price: $118.99 (originally $239.99)

    7. A frameless mirrored medicine cabinet that is as sleek as it is useful. Inside there are two adjustable glass shelves, as well as a separate mirrored surface on the interior back wall of the cabinet. Reviewers love that this piece doesn’t rust, too.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Life changing! I finally became the organized person I wanted to be thanks to ordering two of these for my remodel. Everything my husband and I use daily fits, keeping the counter clutter-free and separated. The interior mirrors mean you don't have to keep opening and closing the door. The cabinets look elegant in my space, and were affordable. Recommend!” —Tracy

    Price: $224 (originally $318.70)

    8. A woven cat-shaped storage basket that’ll add whimsy to your space while also holding extra pillows and blankets.

    the cat shaped basket
    Linda/Wayfair

    Promising review: “Such a cute basket. Especially if you're a cat lover. I am using as my laundry basket. It's actually perfect for it. No one can see my dirty clothes. I put a scented small trash liner to protect the inside of the basket. I am really happy I found this little gem.” —Cristina

    Price: $109.99 (originally $160)

    9. A beach-inspired tic-tac-toe set because every living room needs a little bit of fun. Display this game on your coffee table or console, and you and your guests will never be bored again!

    A reviewer photo of the tic-tac-toe set on a table
    Connie / Wayfair

    Promising review: “This is beautiful as room decor but also a functioning tic-tac-toe game, and makes a great gift for someone who loves the beach.” —Margaret

    Price: $28.14+ (available in three colors)

    10. A hanging planter able to hold up to three plants so you can flex that green thumb of yours. This planter, which allows you to adjust the location and height of each plant, is great for herbs, succulents, and vine plants.

    a reviewer photo of the three white hanging planters
    Erica / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Beautiful and well-made product. It works perfectly for my small home to get plants off of ledges and tables! Love it!” —Chelsey

    Price: $53.23+ (available in two colors)

    11. A stoneware decorative bowl with a gold interior because every home needs some eye-catching decor. The quirky bowl also features a dimpled design on the exterior and a scalloped edge.

    reviewer image of the bowl with stuff in it
    Susan/Wayfair

    Promising review: “This black bowl with the scalloped edge and gold interior is the perfect size for my coffee table and I get such nice compliments from all my friends. Love it!" —Diane

    Price: $51.99+ (originally $90.63+, available in two sizes)

    12. A pack of peel-and-stick mosaic tiles with a glossy finish that’ll instantly upgrade your bathroom walls or kitchen backsplash and make you feel like you live in a Mediterranean villa.

    The peel-and-stick tiles with a black and white mosaic pattern behind a bathroom sink
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Gorgeous! Better than expected! It applies super easy and looks amazing. You can trim them with an exacto knife or scissors. I used these in my bland beige kitchen as a backsplash and they transformed my kitchen into something out of a DIY show.” —eileen

    Price: $17.80 

    13. A colorful upholstered storage ottoman that’s surprisingly versatile. Thanks to its wooden surface, you can use this piece as a footrest, glam TV tray, or extra seating. The hidden compartment is ideal for storing books, remotes, or magazines.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: “This ottoman is beautiful! It’s small yet multifunctional. It’s a footrest, an extra side table, or an extra seat. The ottoman is sturdy and took less than 15 minutes to put together. I am thrilled with my purchase!” —Rebecca

    Price: $73.99+ (originally $81.99, available in four colors)

    14. A small but mighty star pendant light because there’s surely a part of your home that could use some illuminating. This eye-catching metal fixture features a Moravian star frame set with panels of glass that diffuse the light of a 60-watt bulb. Use it in an entryway, reading nook, or anywhere you want it to shine.

    The pendant star light hanging in a bedroom
    David / Wayfair

    Promising review: “LOVE this pendant!! I have wanted a 'star light' for so long and this one is perfect in my new home. I love the shadows it projects on the wall when the light is on but it looks just as good when it’s off.” —Cassidy

    Price: $51.45+ (originally $99.99; available in four colors and three sizes)

    15. A set of white marble tiles with an interesting honeycomb shape that can be used on your bathroom floor, as your vanity backsplash, or anywhere in the shower to give your bathroom a major glow-up.

    Wayfair, Rosemary / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Will be used on the shower floor, pairs well with the gray wood-look tile floor. More gray in the tiles than white, if that helps, with some darker gray speckling throughout. White, not yellowed like some I was looking at. Very happy with the look! Packaged well.” —Claire

    Price: $129.26

    16. An ornate crystal candle holder to decorate your coffee table, mantle, or dining room. This accent piece is shaped like a lotus flower, and easily fits a tealight, votive, or pillar candle. To add even more life to your space, group multiple candle holders together.

    Wayfair, Elizabeth / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Beautiful centerpiece for our dining table. Packaged very well too. We love the amber crystals. It’s well-made.” —Lucille

    Price: $35.99+ (originally $63.13, available in two sizes and five colors)

    17. A set of 10–12 authentic books with blue and gold covers so you can transform your bookcase or mantle into a totally Instagrammable space. Each book in this set has a similar height and color palette. Feel free to display them all together, or scatter them throughout your home.

    The blue and gold books displayed on a bookshelf
    Wayfair

    The titles in the set may differ from those that are pictured, and each book has light wear.

    Promising review: “I had high hopes for these books and they did NOT disappoint! They are absolutely beautiful and the perfect shade of blue. Totally worth the money! Now I just need to finish filling in my bookcase.” —SJ

    Price: $162

    18. A fairy garden kit that’ll surely delight any visitors (young or old!) to your backyard. You can arrange and design this mini garden scene to your liking, though you will need to purchase a pot separately if that’s how you want to display it.

    Wayfair

    This set includes one acorn house, one fairy with an acorn hat, one acorn bench, three log fences, three birdhouse stakes, one squirrel, and one tree slab pathway.

    Promising review: “I really like the items that came in the fairy garden kit. I think it will be beautiful in my garden!” —Cristina

    Price: $33.99

    19. A circular rattan tray to help you add some order and style to your coffee table or any other surface in your home. Go ahead and use this to display candles, coasters, or other accent pieces.

    Wayfair, Roxana / Wayfair

    Promising review: “I love this tray. It’s sturdy and attractive. Bought it for a large hassock in our great room, which allows us to serve bites.” —Cecelia

    Price: $101+ (available in four sizes and three colors)

    20. A set of two solar lanterns with built-in LED lights for something a bit different for your outdoor space. These solar lanterns charge during the day, and automatically light up for eight hours each night, so your backyard is always party-ready. They’re also weather-resistant and come with rechargeable batteries.

    Wayfair, Kathryn / Wayfair

    Promising review: “These are very pretty hanging on our front porch. I've had them up for about six months with no problems lighting every night. Sometimes solar charging is iffy for lights, but not these. Very reliable charging no matter the weather or season. We love them!” —Claire

    Price: $31.99 (originally $39.99)

    21. A rectangular mirror with curved corners and an antique-inspired gold frame that’ll make whatever room you put it in instantly feel more luxurious. Reviewers love the beveled glass, and that this mirror has some serious weight to it.

    the arched mirror with curved corners hanging in a room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Bought two for either side of bed. They look fantastic! Finish is elegant, the shape is interesting, and the nice bevel makes it look more expensive than it was.” —Susan

    Price: $219.99 (originally $501)

    22. A wooden wall clock so you always know what time it is. This piece boasts a face with large Roman numerals and a trim of wooden pearls that’s oh-so elegant. Hang it over a mantel or bed, or use it as dining room decor.

    the clock with Roman numerals on the face and beaded trim
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “This a LOVELY wall clock! So glad I picked this one. If you're wondering if you should purchase it, please do. You won’t regret it!! Well made, classy, beautiful clock.” —Mary

    Price: $149.99 (originally $201)

    23. A vibrant blue accent rug that’ll instantly breathe some life into your space. This indoor rug is easy to clean and has an intricate pattern with navy, ivory, and periwinkle hues throughout.

    Wayfair, Gabriel / Wayfair

    Promising review: “I love this rug. This rug is really blue. Not dark gray blue. BLUE. The photos online look a little more purple based in tone, my rug is a little less vibrant. The color definitely changes with the direction of light and the yarn nap, so be sure to turn it around in your room to see if there is a difference there. My runner is definitely light blue coming into the room, and darker blue going out. The colors are very clear — not muddy at all. Dark Indigo, creamy ivory, dark denim blue and a lighter denim blue. Overall I am very very happy with this rug. If you are looking for a good blue rug, this one is a winner.” —Emily

    Price: $33.99+ (originally $58, available in 16 sizes)

    24. A modern, acrylic picture frame that makes it look like the photo is floating. Thanks to two metal fasteners that can be moved around to your liking, this frame can display photos vertically or horizontally.

    the picture frame displaying a photo on a table
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “I used these frames to post pictures at my wedding and they were beautiful! Exactly what I was looking for. Classy and elegant.” —Anonymous

    Price: $48.99+ (available in four sizes and three colors)

    25. A handmade bronze wind chime, because no backyard is complete without those peaceful, dulcet tones. This special chime is tuned to the opening measures of “Amazing Grace," and comes with its own gift box.

    The wind chime hanging in a garden
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Absolutely gorgeous sound! I am really sensitive to ambient noise and harsh sounds, but the tuned pitches are very relaxing.” —Kathryn and Matt

    Price: $34.99+ (available in two colors and four sizes)

    26. A faux eucalyptus plant in an eye-catching ceramic pot, because every home needs a little bit of greenery, even if it’s not real. At least you don’t need to worry about watering this lil’ one!

    the faux eucalyptus plant in a ceramic pot on a table
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Really pleased with this purchase. The greenery is soft and very full.” —Anonymous

    Price: $29.99 (originally $37.99)

    27. A set of two button velvet throw pillows to add an explosion of color and comfort to your space. Place these on your bed, or on either side of your couch for guests to see.

    the two button velvet pillows on a couch
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Wow! These pillows are so darn cute! The quality and detail are above what I was expecting, especially for the sale price I got them for. They are also bigger. The detail is on both sides of the pillow as well. Love, love, love them!” —Cindi

    Price: $30.99+ (available in eight colors)

    28. A throw blanket with a bold chevron pattern so you can bring a modern touch to your space. This machine-washable piece is soft-to-the-touch and looks just like a designer throw, but costs a fraction of the price.

    a reviewer photo of the blanket with a chevron pattern on a couch
    Albert / Wayfair

    Promising review: “This blanket is anything but threadbare! The color is beautiful and neutral. The thick cotton feels and looks designer! It's a sizable throw that adds dimension to my living room armchair.” —Marianella

    Price: $28.99+ (available in three colors)

    29. A birdbath with a shell-shaped basin so all the birdies in your area can stop for a drink and a soak. This piece is weather-resistant and boasts an antique-inspired finish. It’s also light (weighing just five pounds!) which means you can move it around with ease.

    the birdbath in a yard with pretend birds
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Love my new bird bath. It looks like stone, but is lightweight plastic so it won’t rust like my last one. The birds love it.” —Linda

    Price: $39.99+ (available in two colors)

    30. A trio of terra-cotta vases in case you want to zhuzh up your mantel. Each vase has distressed details for a vintage feel, as well as its own distinct blue and white pattern to give it the feel of an antique find.

    Wayfair, Lauri / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Oh my gosh. I cannot say enough about how gorgeous these are in person!!! I was hesitant to buy them because I knew they were going to be small. But they are much larger than I thought and so perfect on my mantel! I absolutely love them!” —Jessica

    Price: $65.99 (originally $85.99)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.