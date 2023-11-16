If Your Home Needs A Fresh Start, These 30 Wayfair Products Will Step Up Your Decor

1. A cotton wall hanging that'll add some much-needed texture to an otherwise blank space. This piece boasts a modern, abstract motif, and thanks to its neutral color scheme it will fit seamlessly into most homes.
2. A floral watercolor-inspired shower curtain ideal for when you want to instantly brighten up your bathroom. Since this curtain is safe to machine wash and dry, it’s ridiculously easy to keep clean (which is very important).
3. A modern marble end table with a unique spiral base in case you want to add a luxe accent piece to your living room or bedroom. This table is crafted from authentic white marble to add some opulence but is still easy to clean.
4. A glam soap or lotion dispenser to add a luxurious touch to your soon-to-be-palatial bathroom. This eye-catching piece has a shiny, glass-like finish, and can hold plenty of soap.
5. A solid wood wall hook set with 12 prongs that can be customized to fit your space. The hooks can be arranged in four different configurations so you can store bags, jackets, hats, and more in a distinctive way.
6. An ornate cabinet you can mount on the wall of your kitchen or bathroom to create more storage space in a chic way. With double doors and a cathedral-inspired design, this stylish storage solution will definitely elevate the room.
7. A frameless mirrored medicine cabinet that is as sleek as it is useful. Inside there are two adjustable glass shelves, as well as a separate mirrored surface on the interior back wall of the cabinet. Reviewers love that this piece doesn’t rust, too.
8. A woven cat-shaped storage basket that’ll add whimsy to your space while also holding extra pillows and blankets.
9. A beach-inspired tic-tac-toe set because every living room needs a little bit of fun. Display this game on your coffee table or console, and you and your guests will never be bored again!
10. A hanging planter able to hold up to three plants so you can flex that green thumb of yours. This planter, which allows you to adjust the location and height of each plant, is great for herbs, succulents, and vine plants.
11. A stoneware decorative bowl with a gold interior because every home needs some eye-catching decor. The quirky bowl also features a dimpled design on the exterior and a scalloped edge.
12. A pack of peel-and-stick mosaic tiles with a glossy finish that’ll instantly upgrade your bathroom walls or kitchen backsplash and make you feel like you live in a Mediterranean villa.
13. A colorful upholstered storage ottoman that’s surprisingly versatile. Thanks to its wooden surface, you can use this piece as a footrest, glam TV tray, or extra seating. The hidden compartment is ideal for storing books, remotes, or magazines.
14. A small but mighty star pendant light because there’s surely a part of your home that could use some illuminating. This eye-catching metal fixture features a Moravian star frame set with panels of glass that diffuse the light of a 60-watt bulb. Use it in an entryway, reading nook, or anywhere you want it to shine.
15. A set of white marble tiles with an interesting honeycomb shape that can be used on your bathroom floor, as your vanity backsplash, or anywhere in the shower to give your bathroom a major glow-up.
16. An ornate crystal candle holder to decorate your coffee table, mantle, or dining room. This accent piece is shaped like a lotus flower, and easily fits a tealight, votive, or pillar candle. To add even more life to your space, group multiple candle holders together.
17. A set of 10–12 authentic books with blue and gold covers so you can transform your bookcase or mantle into a totally Instagrammable space. Each book in this set has a similar height and color palette. Feel free to display them all together, or scatter them throughout your home.
18. A fairy garden kit that’ll surely delight any visitors (young or old!) to your backyard. You can arrange and design this mini garden scene to your liking, though you will need to purchase a pot separately if that’s how you want to display it.
19. A circular rattan tray to help you add some order and style to your coffee table or any other surface in your home. Go ahead and use this to display candles, coasters, or other accent pieces.
20. A set of two solar lanterns with built-in LED lights for something a bit different for your outdoor space. These solar lanterns charge during the day, and automatically light up for eight hours each night, so your backyard is always party-ready. They’re also weather-resistant and come with rechargeable batteries.
21. A rectangular mirror with curved corners and an antique-inspired gold frame that’ll make whatever room you put it in instantly feel more luxurious. Reviewers love the beveled glass, and that this mirror has some serious weight to it.
22. A wooden wall clock so you always know what time it is. This piece boasts a face with large Roman numerals and a trim of wooden pearls that’s oh-so elegant. Hang it over a mantel or bed, or use it as dining room decor.
23. A vibrant blue accent rug that’ll instantly breathe some life into your space. This indoor rug is easy to clean and has an intricate pattern with navy, ivory, and periwinkle hues throughout.
24. A modern, acrylic picture frame that makes it look like the photo is floating. Thanks to two metal fasteners that can be moved around to your liking, this frame can display photos vertically or horizontally.
25. A handmade bronze wind chime, because no backyard is complete without those peaceful, dulcet tones. This special chime is tuned to the opening measures of “Amazing Grace," and comes with its own gift box.
26. A faux eucalyptus plant in an eye-catching ceramic pot, because every home needs a little bit of greenery, even if it’s not real. At least you don’t need to worry about watering this lil’ one!
27. A set of two button velvet throw pillows to add an explosion of color and comfort to your space. Place these on your bed, or on either side of your couch for guests to see.
28. A throw blanket with a bold chevron pattern so you can bring a modern touch to your space. This machine-washable piece is soft-to-the-touch and looks just like a designer throw, but costs a fraction of the price.
29. A birdbath with a shell-shaped basin so all the birdies in your area can stop for a drink and a soak. This piece is weather-resistant and boasts an antique-inspired finish. It’s also light (weighing just five pounds!) which means you can move it around with ease.
30. A trio of terra-cotta vases in case you want to zhuzh up your mantel. Each vase has distressed details for a vintage feel, as well as its own distinct blue and white pattern to give it the feel of an antique find.
