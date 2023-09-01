Inspired by the real-life story of NASA flight engineer José Hernández, we follow José and his family of proud migrant farm workers on a decades-long journey, from a rural village in Michoacán, Mexico, to the fields of the San Joaquin Valley, to more than 200 miles above the Earth in the International Space Station.
Starring: Michael Peña, Rosa Salazar, Julio Cesar Cedillo
Release date: 15 September
Where to watch: Prime Video
Watch if you like: Hidden Figures, Apollo 11: First Steps Edition, Ad Astra