    Including The Kardashians season four, Gen V, and A Haunting in Venice.

    Looking for a new TV show to binge or a movie to watch for a film night? Well, you've come to the right place! Here are 46 of the best TV shows and movies coming to the UK this month.

    Note: These release dates and streaming platforms only apply to viewers based in the UK, Ireland, and some European territories.

    1. The Wheel of Time – Season Two

    Based on the best-selling Robert Jordan fantasy series, a young man learns he is The Dragon Reborn – a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world or break it.

    Starring: Josha Stradowski, Zoë Robins, Rosamund Pike

    Release date: 1 September

    Where to watch: Prime Video

    Watch if you like: The Rings of Power, Game of Throne, Shadow & Bone

    2. Power Book IV: Force – Season Two

    We last saw fan-favourite Tommy Egan when he made his surprise return to Power Book II: Ghost, and this season will see him more determined than ever to conquer Chicago's drug world, despite the dangerous consequences he'll be forced to face.

    Starring: Joseph Sikora, Lucien Cambric, Anthony Fleming III

    Release date: 1 September

    Where to watch: Lionsgate+

    Watch if you like: The Wire, Top BoyGodfather of Harlem

    3. Disenchantment – Season Five

    It all endeth here. The misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci culminate in an epic battle for Dreamland in the fifth and final installment of Matt Groening's comedy fantasy series.

    Starring: Abbi Jacobson, Eric Andre, Nat Faxon

    Release date: 1 September

    Where to watch: Netflix

    Watch if you like: The Simpsons, Adventure Time, Broad City

    4. Top Boy – Season Three

    In this final chapter that will decide who will reign as Top Boy of Summerhouse, the rules of the road are out of the window. As new shared problems arise and a threat from outside of the ends emerges, the question remains – can there only be one Top Boy?

    Starring: Ashley Walters, Kane Robinson, Barry Keoghan

    Release date: 7 September

    Where to watch: Netflix

    Watch if you like: Peaky Blinders, Gangs of London, Luther

    5. Love & Death

    Two churchgoing couples enjoy small town family life in Texas – until somebody picks up an axe.

    Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe

    Release date: 7 September

    Where to watch: ITVX

    Watch if you like: The Undoing, Sharp Objects, WandaVision

    6. The Killing Kind

    A high-flying defence barrister gets caught up in a relationship with her client. When she attempts to end things with him, he refuses to let her go and consequently her world implodes.

    Starring: Emma Appleton, Colin Morgan, Elliot Barnes-Worrell

    Release date: 7 September

    Where to watch: Paramount+

    Watch if you like: The Girl Before, Obsession, Happy Valley

    7. Dear Child

    A woman lives in complete isolation in a highly secured home with her two children. As soon as he enters the room, they line up to show their hands, they do everything he says. Until the young woman manages to escape. 

    Starring: Kim Riedle, Naila Schuberth, Sammy Schrein

    Release date: 7 September 

    Where to watch: Netflix

    Watch if you like: Room, Slasher, Run

    8. Selling The OC – Season Two

    Reputations, romances, and relationships are on the line when The Oppenheim Group's Orange County team returns for season two. These young and hungry agents will risk everything while navigating a hot real estate market and even hotter rumours.

    Release date: 8 September

    Where to watch: Netflix

    Watch if you like: Selling Sunset, The Kardashians, The Hills

    9. The Changeling

    A fairytale for grown-ups, this horror story takes the form of a perilous odyssey through a New York City that you didn't know existed. 

    Starring: LaKeith Stanfield, Clark Backo, Adina Porter

    Release date: 13 September

    Where to watch: Apple TV+

    Watch if you like: American Horror Story, Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, Neverwhere

    10. Domina – Season Two

    We follow the extraordinary rise of Gaius Octavius, who became the first Emperor of Rome as Caesar Augustus, and his third wife, Livia Drusilla.

    Starring: Kasia Smutniak, Matthew McNulty, Liah O'Prey

    Release date: 13 September

    Where to watch: Sky Atlantic/NOW

    Watch if you like: BritanniaMediciSpartacus

    11. The Morning Show – Season Three

    This season, the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.

    Starring: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup

    Release date: 13 September

    Where to watch: Apple TV+

    Watch if you like: Little Fires Everywhere, The Good Wife, Mad Men

    12. The Other Black Girl

    Nella, an editorial assistant, is tired of being the only Black girl at her company. When another Black girl is hired, she's over the moon about it, but as the newbie's star begins to rise, Nella makes a shockingly sinister discovery.

    Starring: Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Karina Willis

    Release date: 13 September

    Where to watch: Disney+

    Watch if you like: Severance, Black Mirror, Maniac

    13. Welcome To Wrexham – Season Two

    Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds navigate running the third oldest professional football club in the world. We follow the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, as two Hollywood stars guide the future of the historic Club.

    Starring: Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds

    Release date: 13 September

    Where to watch: Disney+

    Watch if you like: All or Nothing: Manchester City, Formula 1: Drive to SurviveCheer

    14. Wilderness

    Liv and Will seem to have it all: a rock-solid marriage, a glamorous new life in New York. Until Liv learns about the affair. Enter the American road trip she's always fantasised about. For Will, it's a chance to make amends. For Liv, it's a very different prospect – a landscape where accidents happen all the time.

    Starring: Jenna Coleman, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ashley Benson

    Release date: 15 September

    Where to watch: Prime Video

    Watch if you like: Revenge, Pretty Little Liars, I May Destroy You

    15. Neighbours: A New Chapter

    The continuation of the long-running series about the lives, loves, and challenges of the residents on Ramsay Street in Erinsborough, Australia.

    Starring: Jackie Woodburne, Alan Fletcher, Stefan Dennis

    Release date: 18 September

    Where to watch: Amazon Freevee

    Watch if you like: EastEnders, Home and Away, Coronation Street

    16. Sex Education – Season Four

    Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier – their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University. Otis is pining after her, while adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus.

    Starring: Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa

    Release date: 21 September

    Where to watch: Netflix

    Watch if you like: Genera+ion, Skins, Derry Girls

    17. Minx – Season Two

    A earnest young feminist in the 1970s joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women. In season two, the pair grapple with Minx's explosive success, which neither of them know how to handle.

    Starring: Ophelia Lovibond, Jake Johnson, Jessica Lowe

    Release date: 21 September

    Where to watch: Paramount+

    Watch if you like: GLOW, Welcome to Chippendales, ​​Mrs. America

    18. The Continental: From the World of John Wick

    From the world of John Wick, the exciting three-part prequel series exploring the origin story behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins.

    Starring: Colin Woodell, Ayomide Adegun, Mishel Prada

    Release date: 22 September

    Where to watch: Prime Video

    Watch if you like: Atomic Blonde, Citadel, the John Wick films

    19. Still Up

    Bonded by insomnia, best friends Lisa and Danny stay connected to each other late into the night and find their way through a world of wonderfully weird surprises as their relationship deepens.

    Starring: Craig Roberts, Antonia Thomas, Blake Harrison

    Release date: 22 September

    Where to watch: Apple TV+

    Watch if you like: The Flatshare, Lovesick, Wedding Season

    20. No One Will Save You

    A creative and talented young woman who's been alienated from her community finds solace within the walls of the home where she grew up. That is until she's awakened one night by strange noises from decidedly unearthly intruders.

    Starring: Kaitlyn Dever, Ginger Cressman, Geraldine Singer

    Release date: 22 September

    Where to watch: Disney+

    Watch if you like: Skull Island, Love and Monsters, War of the Worlds

    21. The Great British Bake Off – Season 14

    A new bunch of hopefuls enter the tent hoping to win the title of Britain's best baker 2023. All that stands before them is a series of increasing difficult baking challenges...

    Starring: Paul Hollywood, Alison Hammond, Noel Fielding

    Release date: 26 September

    Where to watch: Channel 4/All 4

    Watch if you like: Masterchef, The Great British Sewing Bee, The Great Pottery Throw Down

    22. Who Killed Jill Dando?

    British broadcasting legend, Jill Dando, was killed by a single bullet on her doorstep in 1999 in broad daylight. Despite one of the biggest homicide investigations in British history, the murder remains unsolved.

    Release date: 26 September

    Where to watch: Netflix

    Watch if you like: Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer, Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case, The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann

    23. The Kardashians – Season Four

    The cameras are back with all access to the personal and private lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie.

    Starring: You know who...

    Release date: 28 September

    Where to watch: Disney+

    Watch if you like: The Hills, The Osbournes, Game of Thrones

    24. RuPaul's Drag Race UK – Season Five

    A new crop of British queens are back and ready to vie for the crown in a series of whacky, daring, and fabulous challenges.

    Starring: RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton

    Release date: 28 September

    Where to watch: BBC Three, BBC iPlayer/WOW Presents Plus

    Watch if you like: Project Runway, America's Next Top Model, Dragula

    25. Gen V

    Set in the diabolical world of The BoysGen V expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes – preferably with lucrative endorsements. You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt. 

    Starring: Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway

    Release date: 29 September

    Where to watch: Prime Video

    Watch if you like: The Boys, Legion, The New Mutants

    26. Passages

    A German film director goes on a spontaneous journey of sexual discovery, dragging along with him his browbeaten husband and a new female flame.

    Starring: Franz Rogowski, Ben Whishaw, Adèle Exarchopoulos

    Release date: 1 September

    Where to watch: Cinemas

    Watch if you like: Blue is the Warmest Colour, Freier Fall, The Dreamers

    27. The Equalizer 3

    Robert McCall finds himself at home in Southern Italy but he discovers his friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do – become his friends' protector by taking on the mafia.

    Starring: Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, Eugenio Mastrandrea

    Release date: 1 September

    Where to watch: Cinemas

    Watch if you like: Training Day, Man on Fire, The Taking of Pelham 123

    28. Cobweb

    A young boy is plagued by a mysterious, constant tap from inside his bedroom wall – a tapping that his parents insist is all in his imagination. As his fear intensifies, he believes that his parents could be hiding a terrible, dangerous secret and questions their trust.

    Starring: Lizzy Caplan, Antony Starr, Cleopatra Coleman

    Release date: 1 September 

    Where to watch: Cinemas

    Watch if you like: Before I Wake, Talk To Me, Hereditary

    29. Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America

    Survivors, whistleblowers, and experts recount the Boy Scouts of America's decades long cover-up of sexual abuse cases and its heartbreaking impact.

    Release date: 6 September

    Where to watch: Netflix

    Watch if you like: Our Father, Tell Me Who I Am, Leaving Neverland: Michael Jackson and Me

    30. How To Date Billy Walsh

    Teenagers Amelia and Archie have been BFFs since childhood. Archie has always been in love with Amelia, but just when he builds up the courage to declare his feelings, Amelia falls head over heels for Billy Walsh, the new American transfer student.

    Starring: Sebastian Croft, Charithra Chandran, Tanner Buchanan

    Release date: 8 September

    Where to watch: Prime Video

    Watch if you like: Heartstopper; Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging; Sex Education

    31. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

    Join the Portokalos family as they travel to a family reunion in Greece for a heartwarming and hilarious trip full of love, twists and turns. Opa!

    Starring: Nia Vardalos, John Corbett, Elena Kampouris

    Release date: 8 September

    Where to watch: Cinemas

    Watch if you like: Crazy Rich Asians, Meet the Fockers, Mamma Mia!

    32. Sitting in Bars with Cake

    As they're navigating life in their twenties, a young woman convinces her best friend to commit to a year of baking cakes and bringing them to bars with the goal of meeting people and developing confidence, also known as "cakebarring".

    Starring: Yara Shahidi, Odessa A'zion, Bette Midler

    Release date: 8 September

    Where to watch: Prime Video

    Watch if you like: How to Be Single, Someone GreatGrown-ish

    33. The Nun II

    1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun.

    Starring: Taissa Farmiga, Storm Reid, Anna Popplewell

    Release date: 8 September

    Where to watch: Cinemas

    Watch if you like: The Conjuring, The Woman in Black, American Horror Story

    34. Past Lives

    Two deeply connected childhood friends are wrest apart after one's family emigrates from South Korea. Two decades later, they are reunited in New York for one fateful week as they confront notions of destiny, love, and the choices that make a life, in this heartrending modern romance.

    Starring: Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, John Magaro

    Release date: 8 September

    Where to watch: Cinemas

    Watch if you like: Weekend, Lost in Translation, Brooklyn

    35. Rally Road Racers

    A slow loris with a need for speed must overcome his lack of experience and personal obstacles to win an international car race across China to save his Granny's home.

    Starring: Jimmy O. Yang, J.K. Simmons, Sharon Horgan

    Release date: 15 September

    Where to watch: Cinemas

    Watch if you like: Cars, Sing, Kung-Fu Panda

    36. El Conde

    Set in a parallel universe inspired by the recent history of Chile, Augusto Pinochet, a symbol of world fascism, is a vampire who lives hidden in a ruined mansion. After two hundred and fifty years of life, Augusto decides to stop drinking blood and abandon the privilege of eternal life.

    Starring: Jaime Vadell, Gloria Münchmeyer, Alfredo Castro

    Release date: 15 September; premieres in select cinemas on 8 September

    Where to watch: Netflix

    Watch if you like: What We Do in the Shadows, Young Frankenstein, No

    37. Love At First Sight

    A man and a woman begin to fall in love on their flight from New York to London, but accidentally lose each other at customs. The probability of ever finding one another again seems impossible, but fate may have a way of defying the odds.

    Starring: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Jameela Jamil

    Release date: 15 September

    Where to watch: Netflix

    Watch if you like: Man Up, Love in the Villa, Bridget Jones

    38. A Haunting in Venice

    Set in an eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve, retired sleuth Hercule Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

    Starring: Kenneth Branagh, Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey

    Release date: 15 September

    Where to watch: Cinemas

    Watch if you like: Death on the Nile, Murder on the Orient Express, The Glass Onion

    39. Bolan's Shoes

    We take a tumultuous journey through the height of T. Rex mania in 1970s in Liverpool, exploring the heady exhilaration of glam rock mania through the experiences of a group of over-excited kids from a local children's home.

    Starring: Timothy Spall, Leanne Best, Mathew Horne

    Release date: 15 September

    Where to watch: Cinemas

    Watch if you like: Almost Famous, Northern Soul, 24 Hour Party People

    40. A Million Miles Away

    Inspired by the real-life story of NASA flight engineer José Hernández, we follow José and his family of proud migrant farm workers on a decades-long journey, from a rural village in Michoacán, Mexico, to the fields of the San Joaquin Valley, to more than 200 miles above the Earth in the International Space Station.

    Starring: Michael Peña, Rosa Salazar, Julio Cesar Cedillo

    Release date: 15 September

    Where to watch: Prime Video

    Watch if you like: Hidden Figures, Apollo 11: First Steps Edition, Ad Astra

    41. Dumb Money

    Inspired by a real-life story, a former financial analyst creates an online persona and takes on the NY stock exchange with the backing of his followers. But soon things come crumbling down when Wall Street fights back.

    Starring: Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Pete Davidson

    Release date: 22 September

    Where to watch: Cinemas

    Watch if you like: Bombshell, The Social Network, Little Miss Sunshine

    42. Cassandro

    A gay amateur wrestler from El Paso rises to international stardom after he creates the character Cassandro, the "Liberace of Lucha Libre." In the process, he upends not just the macho wrestling world, but also his own life.

    Starring: Gael García Bernal, Roberta Colindrez, Perla De La Rosa

    Release date: 22 September

    Where to watch: Prime Video

    Watch if you like: The Apollo, Y tu mamá también, Nacho Libre

    43. The Creator

    Set amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI.

    Starring: John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney

    Release date: 28 September

    Where to watch: Cinemas

    Watch if you like: Rogue One; Godzilla; I, Robot

    44. Love is in the Air

    A fiercely independent pilot fighting to keep her family business afloat when she starts to fall for the man sent by corporate to ground her operation forever.

    Starring: Delta Goodrem, Joshua Sasse, Roy Billing

    Release date: 28 September

    Where to watch: Netflix

    Watch if you like: Safe Haven, The Last Song, The Best of Me

    45. SAW X

    Set between the events of SAW I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable.

    Starring: Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, Synnøve Macody Lund

    Release date: 29 September

    Where to watch: Cinemas

    Watch if you like: Ouija: Origin of Evil, Evil Dead Rise, Hostel

    46. Flora and Son

    A single mum is at a loss about what to do with her rebellious teenage son. Encouraged by the police to find him a hobby, she tries to occupy him with a beat-up acoustic guitar. With the help of a washed-up LA musician they soon discover the transformative power of music.

    Starring: Eve Hewson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Orén Kinlan

    Release date: 29 September; premieres in select cinemas on 22 September

    Where to watch: Apple TV+

    Watch if you like: Music and Lyrics, Sing Street, Once

    Which of these are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below!