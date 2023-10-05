"His Passions Are Unleashed This Season" – "Loki" Creators Share What's In Store For Season Two

Hi both! Congratulations, the series is already Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, how does that feel?

Dan: Everyone did such an amazing job and put a lot of time into making it, so it's amazing to know that people are liking it so far.

Kevin: I'm really excited to just get it out into the world and for fans to see it! I think season two is like a love letter to the fans that embraced season one and all of its weirdness.

What is the vibe for season two and how different is it from last season? (submitted by @sylkicest)

Dan: Season one was really about introducing the TVA and Loki kind of reevaluating who he is. I think in season two you're getting more of Loki the god of mischief, and instead of him being reigned in by Mobius in season one, his passions are unleashed this season.

Kevin: Yeah, I think everything people loved about the first season is still here, but we put all of it in a pressure cooker! We pick up immediately where season one ended with all the high stakes drama, and we sort of live in that stress for a bit.

This season is about people finding out who they really are, which they discover under some particularly stressful conditions, but it forces some great character development, I think.