    Netflix Drama "Bodies" Is The Next Big Thing, I Swear – Here's Everything You Need To Know

    New Netflix drama Bodies drops on the streamer this week, and I'm here to tell you, this show ~needs~ to be your next binge!

    Matt Towers/Netflix

    The series, which was created by Paul Tomalin, follows four detectives all living in different time periods – 1890, 1941, 2023, and 2053. When each of them finds what is seemingly the same body on Longharvest Lane in East London, they are thrust into a headscratching mystery that seems to somehow transcend time itself.

    The show is based on a popular DC comic and graphic novel of the same name by Si Spencer, and stars an eclectic and talented ensemble cast. It has echoes of shows like Doctor Who and The Umbrella Academy, but, in my opinion, is much more subtle and super gripping!

    Netflix

    I don't want to give away too much, because the beauty of this show is watching the mystery unravel. For now, I'll just say sci-fi fans better clear their schedules for 19th October when the series drops. Oh, and let's meet the main cast while we're at it...

    Amaka Okafor as DS Hasan

    Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for ELYSIAN FILM GROUP/Matt Towers/Netflix

    DS Hasan's story takes place in the present day as she tracks down suspects involved in what she believes is terrorism activity. Hasan is a driven officer, unafraid to push boundaries and call out injustice. She has a son who lives with her and her father.

    Where you know Amaka fromGreatest Days, Des, The Split

    Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as DS Whiteman

    Dave J. Hogan / Getty Images/Matt Towers/Netflix

    DS Whiteman is a dashing officer living a double life in 1941. He spends his days investigating criminal cases for the London Met, but it's pretty obvious from the get-go that Whiteman is also involved in something else on the side. But what that is, you'll have to watch to find out!

    Where you know Jacob fromThe Queen's Gambit, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Wolf Hall

    Kyle Soller as DI Hillinghead

    Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images/Matt Towers/Netflix

    DI Hillinghead's story takes place in the farthest past of 1890, where technology is rapidly evolving and police work is shifting. Though he has a loving family and is a pillar of integrity to his colleagues, Hillinghead guards a secret that threatens his very life and work.

    Where you know Kyle fromAnna Karenina, Andor, The Inheritance (play)

    Shira Haas as DC Maplewood

    Noam Galai / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival/Matt Towers/Netflix

    In not-so-distant, yet unsettling dystopian, future of 2053, DC Maplewood is an officer hoping to rise through the ranks and better herself. Maplewood has given up a lot to become who she is today, and that tenacity bodes well for her when she's drawn into the case of a body found on Longharvest Lane.

    Where you know Shira fromUnorthodox, Shtisel, The Conductor

    Stephen Graham as Elias Mannix

    Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images/Netflix

    Not much is known about Elias at the beginning, so I'll keep this short and sweet. He appears as a sort of autocratic leader in DC Maplewood's timeline, but you just know he's not everything he purports to be!

    Where you know Stephen fromThis Is England, Boiling Point, Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

    Other supporting characters appear in the different timelines, such as Henry Ashe (George Parker) who aids DI Hillinghead in his investigation, Esther Jankovsky (Chloe Raphael) who joins DS Whiteman on his journey towards to the truth, and DCI Jack Barber (Michael Jibson) DS Hasan's boss.

    Netflix

