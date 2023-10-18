Netflix Drama "Bodies" Is The Next Big Thing, I Swear – Here's Everything You Need To Know

New Netflix drama Bodies drops on the streamer this week, and I'm here to tell you, this show ~needs~ to be your next binge!
The show is based on a popular DC comic and graphic novel of the same name by Si Spencer, and stars an eclectic and talented ensemble cast. It has echoes of shows like Doctor Who and The Umbrella Academy, but, in my opinion, is much more subtle and super gripping!
I don't want to give away too much, because the beauty of this show is watching the mystery unravel. For now, I'll just say sci-fi fans better clear their schedules for 19th October when the series drops. Oh, and let's meet the main cast while we're at it...
Amaka Okafor as DS Hasan
Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as DS Whiteman
Kyle Soller as DI Hillinghead
Shira Haas as DC Maplewood
Stephen Graham as Elias Mannix
Other supporting characters appear in the different timelines, such as Henry Ashe (George Parker) who aids DI Hillinghead in his investigation, Esther Jankovsky (Chloe Raphael) who joins DS Whiteman on his journey towards to the truth, and DCI Jack Barber (Michael Jibson) DS Hasan's boss.
