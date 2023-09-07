    The Rest Of The World Is Just Finding Out That Americans Don't Butter Their Bread, And People Are Losing Their Sh–

    "No mayonnaise, no mustard, just butter".

    Sam Cleal
    by Sam Cleal

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Extra, extra! The world is once again finding out that Americans are weirdddddd.

    Sorry, Americans, but you are.

    The hot button issue this time? Not how to make a cup of tea. Not how often one should bathe... Oh no. It's butter.

    More specifically, non-Americans are finding out that citizens of the United States do not butter their bread when making a sandwich.

    Truly. Heinous.

    It all started when user @americanfille made a TikTok about making sandwiches for herself and her boyfriend.

    In it, she talks about how French people butter their bread/baguette/rolls when making a sandwich. "Literally just swab it on, no mayonnaise, no mustard, just butter". I can confirm that that is a very regular degular thing in the UK (and most of Europe), too.

    In fact, the very of idea of NOT buttering your bread when making a sandwich is ~sending~ British people. The news has rocked our office, to say the least.

    As our resident American in the office, Jeff has had a tough day.

    And it's not just us! Here are some of the comments on TikTok on the issue...

    IDK about you, but butter is a critical part of a sandwich, and if you haven't tried it yet, do yourself a favour and change your life today!

    But the question remains...

    What are your thoughts on the issue? Let us know in the comments below!