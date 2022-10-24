Skip To Content
    19 Times An Actor Had Two Movies Out In One Year, And Their Characters Were The Total Opposite Of Each Other

    Get you an actor who can do both.

    Sam Cleal
    by Sam Cleal

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Sometimes an actor has two films out in one year in which the parts they play COULDN'T BE more different.

    Prime Video

    I realise they almost ~definitely~ don't film these movies at the same time, but it's just a fun fact of life that we get to watch an actor play two diametrically opposite roles in such a short space of time.

    Here are 19 interesting times an actor played two completely different characters in the same year!

    1. Rachel McAdams – 2004

    Paramount Pictures/New Line Cinema

    Remember when Rachel McAdams burst onto the scene with these two iconic films? I feel like Regina and Allie are total opposites, and Rachel demonstrated her amazing range straight off the bat!

    2. Lashana Lynch – 2022

    Netflix/Sony Pictures Releasing International

    I think we all need to appreciate that in the SAME year, Lashana starred as sweet lil' Miss Honey and a nineteenth century warrior from West Africa. I mean, that's versatility, honey.

    3. Ryan Reynolds – 2005

    New Line Cinema/20th Century Fox/MGM Distribution Co.

    I realise that Ryan's character loses weight in Just Friends, but this isn't just about looks. These films are from totally different genres, and Ryan excelled at both!

    4. Christian Bale – 2022

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Christian completely disappeared into his role in the new Thor film, and imbued his alien anti-hero character with amazing depth. He was equally brilliant in Amsterdam, in which he played a neurotic doctor living in twentieth century New York!

    5. Kristen Stewart – 2010

    Summit Entertainment/Apparition

    Perhaps looking to move away from Twilight, Kristen took on the role of Joan Jett in the biopic of The Runaways, which was released in the same year as Eclipse. I feel like channeling Bella and then Joan must've been a real headfuck!

    6. Lucy Liu – 2003

    Miramax Films/Sony Pictures Releasing

    I guess you could say these roles are doing similar things, but the tonality of the films and the motivations for the characters are oceans apart! Now we all know that Lucy can serve up comedy AND action/drama equally well.

    7. Charlize Theron – 2003

    Newmarket Films/Paramount Pictures

    How can you even compare Charlize in these two movies? In one, she's a sleek safe-cracker taking part in a heist to avenge her father. In the other, she plays infamous serial killer, Aileen Wuornos. Get you a woman who can do both!

    8. Tom Holland – 2021

    Sony Pictures Releasing/Apple Studios

    It would be easy for Tom to keep on playing wholesome cuties like his version of Peter Parker in the Spider-Man movies. However, last year he challenged himself by playing a PTSD-afflicted veteran turned criminal with a drug addiction. 180º much?

    9. Angelina Jolie – 2008

    Universal Pictures

    I think when many people imagine Angelina, they think of her bad bitch assassin roles, like in Wanted. However, she's also really great at tackling more emotional roles, like a woman fighting to find her missing son in 1920s America in Changeling.

    10. Letitia Wright – 2022

    Focus Features/Universal Pictures/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Letitia might be best known for her work in the MCU. However, she further explored her capacity for high drama in the recent movie, The Silent Twins, in which she plays a twin cut off from society who only ever speaks to her sister.

    11. Meryl Streep – 2008

    Universal Pictures/Miramax Films

    You all knew Meryl would be making an appearance on this list! In 2008, the Oscar-winning actor appeared in the knee-slapping Jukebox musical Mamma Mia!, as well as Doubt, in which she played strict principal Sister Aloysius. I mean, are you for real, Meryl?!?!

    12. Jim Carrey – 2004

    Focus Features/Paramount Pictures/DreamWorks Pictures

    I love that Jim gave the world his rendition of Count Olaf in the same year that he starred in sci-fi romance Eternal Sunshine, proving that he can span genres like no other actor!

    13. Jennifer Lawrence – 2015

    Lionsgate/20th Century Fox

    In the same year she finished off with The Hunger Games – a young adult fantasy/action series – Jen played an inventor and mother of two in Joy, a drama about a self-made millionaire who created her own business empire!

    14. Ben Affleck – 2001

    Buena Vista Pictures Distribution/Miramax Films

    One of Ben's most distinguished dramatic roles is Captain Rafe McCawley in Pearl Harbor, but did you know that in the year that movie was released, he cameoed in the stoner movie Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back?

    15. Idris Elba – 2013

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/20th Century Fox/United International Pictures

    Another MCU alumnus, Idris, appeared in the sequel to Thor and a controversial biopic of Nelson Mandela in the same year. Going from playing such a significant historical figure to an Asgardian soldier must have been quite the challenge!

    16. Scarlett Johansson – 2013

    Relativity Media/StudioCanal/A24

    ScarJo has been known to appear in a wide range of movies – from action films to rom-coms. In 2013, she starred as the unattainable love interest in Don Jon, and an alien who seduces, kidnaps, and murders men in indie film Under the Skin.

    17. Timothée Chalamet – 2019

    Sony Pictures Releasing/Netflix

    In the same year that he gave us his version of the endearing yet ineffectual Laurie in Little Women, Timmy took on the role of Henry V in the historical movie The King. Gotta love an actor who can switch it up like that!

    18. Robert Pattinson – 2009

    Summit Entertainment/SOROlla Films/Kaleidoscope Entertainment

    Much like his Twilight co-star, I think Robert was keen to prove his versatility when his star was on the rise in the late noughties. He took on the role of a young Salvador Dalí in Little Ashes, which saw him drinking, fighting, and kissing boys! Edward would never.

    19. Emma Thompson – 2022

    Lionsgate UK/Searchlight Pictures/Hulu/Sony Pictures Releasing International/Netflix

    We all know Emma can do just about anything! This year alone she's played a middle-aged prude looking to explore her sexuality and literally MISS TRUNCHBULL. What a woman!

    Did we miss anyone out? Let us know in the comments!