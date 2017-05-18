Sections

Health

There's Already A Rival Men's Romper For The Summer

Romp your way to a look that seamlessly blends your active life and trendsetting style.

Posted on
Sally Tamarkin
Sally Tamarkin
BuzzFeed News Reporter

You know about the RompHim; the romper for men that the internet can't stop talking and tweeting about.

But what if the trend of the casual one-piece for stylish dudes that is sweeping the nation was just the beginning?
But what if the trend of the casual one-piece for stylish dudes that is sweeping the nation was just the beginning?

Meet the ReeRomp, the athleisure romper by Reebok, made for the active man.

It will be available for purchase within the next 32 days here.
It will be available for purchase within the next 32 days here.

The $89 ReeRomp claims to combine the benefits of "active life and effortless style."

It promises a tailored silhouette along with a comfortable fit. It's made from Reebok's ACTIVCHILL material, a performance fabric with "enhanced breathability."

Reebok even has some ideas for where you'd wear the ReeRomp:

• running errands

• during peak festival season

• lounging by the resort pool

The thing is, Reebok has trolled us all before, with a $425 "pre-sweated" t-shirt with sweat stains that don't wash out.

It...wasn't real.

And now here's a hooded romper made of performance fabric, effortlessly blending function and style, being announced just as romper fever is spreading like wildfire. Obviously, we were skeptical.

But BuzzFeed Health spoke with Reebok's Head of Global Public Relations, Michele Barmash, who said that unlike the sweat shirt, "This is actually a thing that’s happening. We’re excited about getting this to market."

Good. Because athleisure enthusiasts can't take another apparel hoax.

What would the stylish active man wear at the resort pool? 😢
What would the stylish active man wear at the resort pool? 😢

  Can you even believe this is a thing?

    LOL no, we're being trolled!
    It's totally real.
    It seems too good to be true, but maybe it is.
    IDK IDK IDK

Can you even believe this is a thing?
  1.  
    vote votes
    LOL no, we're being trolled!
  2.  
    vote votes
    It's totally real.
  3.  
    vote votes
    It seems too good to be true, but maybe it is.
  4.  
    IDK IDK IDK
    IDK IDK IDK
View Results

  Would you wear a ReeRomp (or buy one for the active man in your life)?

    Absolutely.
    Absolutely not.
    I'm still really on the fence about rompers for men tbh.
    I'm still really on the fence about rompers in general tbh.
    I'm not a man but I would definitely wear the ReeRomp.
    I'm not active but I would definitely wear the ReeRomp.
    I will speak with my clergy member about it.
    I feel this other way that I will explain in the comments.

Would you wear a ReeRomp (or buy one for the active man in your life)?
  1.  
    Absolutely.
    Absolutely.
  2.  
    Absolutely not.
    Absolutely not.
  3.  
    vote votes
    I'm still really on the fence about rompers for men tbh.
  4.  
    vote votes
    I'm still really on the fence about rompers in general tbh.
  5.  
    vote votes
    I'm not a man but I would definitely wear the ReeRomp.
  6.  
    vote votes
    I'm not active but I would definitely wear the ReeRomp.
  7.  
    vote votes
    I will speak with my clergy member about it.
  8.  
    vote votes
    I feel this other way that I will explain in the comments.
View Results

