But what if the trend of the casual one-piece for stylish dudes that is sweeping the nation was just the beginning?

It will be available for purchase within the next 32 days here .

The $89 ReeRomp claims to combine the benefits of " active life and effortless style ."

It promises a tailored silhouette along with a comfortable fit. It's made from Reebok's ACTIVCHILL material, a performance fabric with "enhanced breathability."

Reebok even has some ideas for where you'd wear the ReeRomp:

• running errands

• during peak festival season

• lounging by the resort pool