Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

Here Are A Bunch Of Really Good Tweets About The Rompers For Men

"Buss that romphim open, and I tell him bring it back."

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Monday, the world was introduced to the hot new trend for summer 2017: rompers FOR MEN.

Yes, really. It's called the 'RompHim,' and it's already raised over $70,000 on Kickstarter.
RompHim

Yes, really. It's called the "RompHim," and it's already raised over $70,000 on Kickstarter.

As soon as it was announced, Twitter had a freaking field day. Here are some of the best tweets:

When someone accidentally opens your stall and you were wearing a romper
Raisin Bran Papi ☭ @AntiAtiba

When someone accidentally opens your stall and you were wearing a romper

Reply Retweet Favorite

1.

This how Ima turn around when I hear
Young Person @EricTrillman_

This how Ima turn around when I hear "🗣AYE BLUE ROMPER"

Reply Retweet Favorite

2.

When y'all about to go out in the same romper.
Law @WolfOfBealeSt

When y'all about to go out in the same romper.

Reply Retweet Favorite

3.

Me: is that my hoodie? Her: is that my romper? Me:
Vance Amory 🇰🇳 @Pharaoh_Munk

Me: is that my hoodie? Her: is that my romper? Me:

Reply Retweet Favorite

4. Naturally, it took a turn for the NSFW very fast.

After sex and she just throws your romper over to you and says
Slim @Humble_Slim

After sex and she just throws your romper over to you and says "your uber here"

Reply Retweet Favorite

5.

Pulling his romper to the side >
Natural Glam Goddess @Chaantellie

Pulling his romper to the side >

Reply Retweet Favorite

6.

When she tryna pull yo romper to the side but you just wanna nap
🌕 @LordSakima

When she tryna pull yo romper to the side but you just wanna nap

Reply Retweet Favorite

7.

when you haven't shaved yet but she say
Shaky Warya @notdejon

when you haven't shaved yet but she say "boy idgaf take that romper off 😈"

Reply Retweet Favorite

8.

when a fine nigga with the hammer brushes past you in the club in a romper wit no pannies on
sb @sfavenb

when a fine nigga with the hammer brushes past you in the club in a romper wit no pannies on

Reply Retweet Favorite

9. 👀 👀 👀

Me and my girl going to the bedroom taking off our rompers at the same time.
X @XLNB

Me and my girl going to the bedroom taking off our rompers at the same time.

Reply Retweet Favorite

10.

When the romper get caught in his butt crack
HablaGatedOuttaSpike @DoUSeeDisCOAT

When the romper get caught in his butt crack

Reply Retweet Favorite

11.

Buss that romphim open, and I tell him bring it back
Luke Thighwalker @_NurseRatchet

Buss that romphim open, and I tell him bring it back

Reply Retweet Favorite

12.

When he acting shy in that romper.
Nik @tanlinesmaclips

When he acting shy in that romper.

Reply Retweet Favorite

13.

Y'all be worried about your man cheating, meanwhile he really at home trying on your rompers like:
🕸ℑudy ℑetson ⚯͛🖤 @ShesSweetVenom

Y'all be worried about your man cheating, meanwhile he really at home trying on your rompers like:

Reply Retweet Favorite

14. It's just so much.

How you think you look in a romphim vs. how you actually look in a romphim
Taken Though ! @cindasmommy

How you think you look in a romphim vs. how you actually look in a romphim

Reply Retweet Favorite

15.

Kanye gonna pop up with the first mens'
BK @bk17__

Kanye gonna pop up with the first mens' "distressed" romper that's priced at $750 just to have y'all out here looki… https://t.co/lYwnMdvJgd

Reply Retweet Favorite

16.

When you see a woman in the same romper you got at home but it looks better on you
🏅phoenix person🇳🇬 @israelizreal

When you see a woman in the same romper you got at home but it looks better on you

Reply Retweet Favorite

17.

yall gonna clown the wrong nigga in a romper this summer and get body slammed by him. mimosas flying everywhere.
Sauce Castillo, Jr @TankTopPapi

yall gonna clown the wrong nigga in a romper this summer and get body slammed by him. mimosas flying everywhere.

Reply Retweet Favorite

18.

When you and your homies all got the same romper on
lil romper @CamGotClout

When you and your homies all got the same romper on

Reply Retweet Favorite

19.

“AYO PEACH ROMPER! I KNOW YOU HEAR ME, YOU GOTTA A GIRL YO?!” Me:
Wholesomely Bearded @Bruce_Cares

“AYO PEACH ROMPER! I KNOW YOU HEAR ME, YOU GOTTA A GIRL YO?!” Me:

Reply Retweet Favorite

20.

I don't care if we wear the same size.. That's my Romper i paid for, Now take it off.
DREA🇹🇹 @ItsOnly1Drea

I don't care if we wear the same size.. That's my Romper i paid for, Now take it off.

Reply Retweet Favorite

21.

me @ Urban Outfitters asking associates where the rompers at
II @Carlcjsmith

me @ Urban Outfitters asking associates where the rompers at

Reply Retweet Favorite

22. Welcome to the season of dude rompers, everyone. It has arrived.

jerin. @jaystuntin_

"GO GET HER BRUH ! SHE FEELING THAT FLORAL LOOK ON YA ROMPER, LOOKING MAD POETIC DAWG. YOU A FLOWER CHILD, BEAUTIFU… https://t.co/7W2J2eYFZW

Reply Retweet Favorite

23.

Ladies $10 at the door. Men free with Rompers.
Mina II Society™ @odotkay

Ladies $10 at the door. Men free with Rompers.

Reply Retweet Favorite

24.

your wcw is mad about men in rompers because she doesn't wanna have to fight at the F21 sale rack this season
After Laughter Facts @NickNBeauty

your wcw is mad about men in rompers because she doesn't wanna have to fight at the F21 sale rack this season

Reply Retweet Favorite

25.

When ya girl tries to make you tie a shirt around the waist of ya romper before you leave.
Potna Shango @MyPotnaB

When ya girl tries to make you tie a shirt around the waist of ya romper before you leave.

Reply Retweet Favorite

26.

Twitter: @monk__Tim

Rompers For Dudes Are Here And TBH I Don't Hate Them

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews