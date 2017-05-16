Here Are A Bunch Of Really Good Tweets About The Rompers For Men

On Monday, the world was introduced to the hot new trend for summer 2017: rompers FOR MEN.
As soon as it was announced, Twitter had a freaking field day. Here are some of the best tweets:
1.
2.
3.
4. Naturally, it took a turn for the NSFW very fast.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9. 👀 👀 👀
10.
11.
12.
13.
14. It's just so much.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22. Welcome to the season of dude rompers, everyone. It has arrived.
23.
24.
25.
26.
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.