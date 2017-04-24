You can test your knowledge with this quiz!

For reference, the American Heart Association recommends limiting added sugar to 24-36 grams (or 6-9 teaspoons) per day, because eating too much added sugar is associated with bad health outcomes.

Added sugar is any sugar that is added to food during processing or preparation, so not the sugar that is naturally found in fruit and dairy. But keep in mind that the numbers below reflect total sugar in the drinks (some will be added, and some might be from dairy).

Now that you're armed with the background info, go get 'em!