Health

Do You Understand How Freaking Much Sugar Is In Frappuccinos?

Hint: A not insignificant amount.

Posted on
Sally Tamarkin
Sally Tamarkin
BuzzFeed News Reporter

So, by now you might know that the magic ingredient in Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino is sugar. But how much do you know about the all the other flavors?

You can test your knowledge with this quiz! For reference, the American Heart Association recommends limiting added sugar to 24-36 grams (or 6-9 teaspoons) per day, because eating too much added sugar is associated with bad health outcomes.Added sugar is any sugar that is added to food during processing or preparation, so not the sugar that is naturally found in fruit and dairy. But keep in mind that the numbers below reflect total sugar in the drinks (some will be added, and some might be from dairy). Now that you're armed with the background info, go get 'em!
@frappuccino / Via instagram.com

Unless otherwise specified, all the Frappuccinos in question are grande (16 oz.) and made with whole milk and topped with whipped cream.

  1. 1.

    Coffee Frappuccino
    Via starbucks.com
    Coffee Frappuccino
    Espresso Frappuccino
    Via starbucks.com
    Espresso Frappuccino
    Mocha Frappuccino
    Via starbucks.com
    Mocha Frappuccino
    Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino
    Via starbucks.com
    Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino has the most sugar.

    It has 69g of sugar. The Mocha Frappuccino has 61g of sugar, the Espresso Frappuccino has 48g of sugar, and the Coffee Frappuccino has 50g of sugar. A high price to pay sugar-wise for a bit of caffeine.

  2. 2.

    Cotton Candy Crème Frappuccino
    Via instagram.com
    Cotton Candy Crème Frappuccino
    Strawberries & Crème Frappuccino
    Via instagram.com
    Strawberries & Crème Frappuccino
    The Pokémon GO Frappuccino
    Via starbucks.com
    The Pokémon GO Frappuccino
    Unicorn Frappuccino
    Via instagram.com
    Unicorn Frappuccino
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The Pokémon GO Frappuccino has the most sugar.

    The Pokémon GO Frappuccino has — wait for it — 69g of sugar. The Unicorn Frappuccino has 59g of sugar, the Cotton Candy Crème Frappuccino has 66g of sugar, and the Strawberries & Crème Frappuccino has 54g of sugar.

  3. 3.

    FYI: Light Frappuccinos are made with nonfat milk and no whipped cream.

    Caramel Light Frappuccino
    Via starbucks.com
    Caramel Light Frappuccino
    Cinnamon Dolce Light Frappuccino
    Via starbucks.com
    Cinnamon Dolce Light Frappuccino
    Java Chip Light Frappuccino
    Via starbucks.com
    Java Chip Light Frappuccino
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The Caramel Light Frappuccino is lowest in sugar.

    The Caramel Light Frappuccino has 29g of sugar. The Java Chip Light Frappuccino has 36g of sugar, and the Cinnamon Dolce Light Frappuccino has 34g of sugar. Light, indeed! (Though they're all still about full day's worth of sugar according to the AHA's recommendations).

  4. 4.

    Caramel Cocoa Cluster Frappuccino
    Via starbucks.com
    Caramel Cocoa Cluster Frappuccino
    Cinnamon Dolce Frappuccino
    Via starbucks.com
    Cinnamon Dolce Frappuccino
    Green Tea Crème Frappuccino
    Via starbucks.com
    Green Tea Crème Frappuccino
    Strawberries & Crème Frappuccino
    Via starbucks.com
    Strawberries & Crème Frappuccino
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The venti Green Tea Crème Frappuccino has the most sugar.

    The venti Green Tea Crème Frappuccino has 88g of sugar. A venti Caramel Cocoa Cluster Frappuccino has 85g of sugar, the venti Cinnamon Dolce Frappuccino has 78g of sugar, and the venti Strawberries & Crème Frappuccino has 70g of sugar. Yikes.

  5. 5.

    Oprah Cinnamon Chai Crème Frappuccino
    Via starbucks.com
    Oprah Cinnamon Chai Crème Frappuccino
    Green Tea Crème Frappuccino
    Via starbucks.com
    Green Tea Crème Frappuccino
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The Green Tea Crème Frappuccino has more than 60g of sugar.

    It has 65g of sugar, while the Oprah Cinnamon Chai Crème Frappuccino has 43g of sugar. Whatever you do, try not to picture 15 teaspoons of sugar.

  6. 6.

    Cupcake Crème Frappuccino
    Via starbucks.com
    Cupcake Crème Frappuccino
    Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino
    Via starbucks.com
    Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino
    White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino
    Via starbucks.com
    White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The Cupcake Crème Frappuccino has the most sugar.

    The Cupcake Crème Frappuccino has 63g of sugar. The Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino has 57g of sugar and the White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino has 64g of sugar.

  7. 7.

    Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino
    Via starbucks.com
    Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino
    White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino
    Via starbucks.com
    White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino
    Mocha Frappuccino
    Via starbucks.com
    Mocha Frappuccino
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino has the least sugar.

    It has 52g of sugar. The White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino has 64g of sugar and the Mocha Frappuccino has 61g of sugar.

  8. 8.

    Caramel Cocoa Cluster Frappuccino
    Via starbucks.com
    Caramel Cocoa Cluster Frappuccino
    Chai Crème Frappuccino
    Via starbucks.com
    Chai Crème Frappuccino
    Unicorn Frappuccino
    Via instagram.com
    Unicorn Frappuccino
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The Caramel Cocoa Cluster Frappuccino has about 17 teaspoons of sugar.

    The Caramel Cocoa Cluster Frappuccino has 68g, or about 17 teaspoons of sugar. The Chai Crème Frappuccino has 51g of sugar, and the Unicorn Frappuccino has 59g of sugar.

  9. 9.

    40-50g
    50-60g
    60-70g
    70-80g
    80-90g
    90-100g
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    A venti Pokémon GO Frappuccino has 80-90g of sugar.

    Are you sitting down? It actually has 86g of sugar, or about 22 teaspoons. Or about 1/2 cup. Of sugar.

  10. 10.

    Fruitcake Frappuccino
    Via starbucks.com
    Fruitcake Frappuccino
    Caramel Waffle Cone Frappuccino
    Via starbucks.com
    Caramel Waffle Cone Frappuccino
    Caramelized Honey Frappuccino
    Via starbucks.com
    Caramelized Honey Frappuccino
    Red Velvet Cake Crème Frappuccino
    Via starbucks.com
    Red Velvet Cake Crème Frappuccino
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The Red Velvet Cake Crème Frappuccino had the most sugar.

    RIP Red Velvet Cake Crème Frappuccino! You had 70g of sugar. The Fruitcake Frappuccino had 66g of sugar, the Caramel Waffle Cone Frappuccino has 59g of sugar, and the Caramelized Honey Frappuccino had 68g of sugar.

Do You Understand How Freaking Much Sugar Is In Frappuccinos?

You're either a sugar rookie or a Starbucks rookie.

NBD either way. But here's hoping you learned from sugar facts taking this quiz.

You're either a sugar rookie or a Starbucks rookie.
Disney
You know your way around a sugary Frappuccino.

Are you a sugar fan, a frozen drink fan, a Starbucks fan, or some combo? No matter; either way, you know your stuff.

You know your way around a sugary Frappuccino.
20th Century Fox
What are you, a professor of sugar or something?

You really know what's up with sugar in Frappuccinos. Kind of a specific expertise, but still, very impressive!

What are you, a professor of sugar or something?
Comedy Central
  1. So, what's your opinion on Frappuccinos?

    Way too much sugar. Pass!
    Just the right amount of sugar. Gimme!
    I actually add sugar to my Frappuccinos.
    The sugar content doesn't really bother me. It's just that I'd rather have a milkshake.
    I don't really care about how much sugar is in them. They taste AMAZING.
    I don't really care about how much sugar is in them. They're GROSS.
    Ugh, everyone relax. Enjoy them in moderation and don't get so worked up.

Do You Understand How Freaking Much Sugar Is In Frappuccinos?

So, what's your opinion on Frappuccinos?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Way too much sugar. Pass!
  2.  
    vote votes
    Just the right amount of sugar. Gimme!
  3.  
    vote votes
    I actually add sugar to my Frappuccinos.
  4.  
    vote votes
    The sugar content doesn't really bother me. It's just that I'd rather have a milkshake.
  5.  
    vote votes
    I don't really care about how much sugar is in them. They taste AMAZING.
  6.  
    vote votes
    I don't really care about how much sugar is in them. They're GROSS.
  7.  
    vote votes
    Ugh, everyone relax. Enjoy them in moderation and don't get so worked up.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

