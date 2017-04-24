So, by now you might know that the magic ingredient in Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino is sugar. But how much do you know about the all the other flavors?
Unless otherwise specified, all the Frappuccinos in question are grande (16 oz.) and made with whole milk and topped with whipped cream.
1.Coffee FrappuccinoEspresso FrappuccinoMocha FrappuccinoCaffè Vanilla Frappuccino
The Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino has the most sugar.
It has 69g of sugar. The Mocha Frappuccino has 61g of sugar, the Espresso Frappuccino has 48g of sugar, and the Coffee Frappuccino has 50g of sugar. A high price to pay sugar-wise for a bit of caffeine.
2.Cotton Candy Crème FrappuccinoStrawberries & Crème FrappuccinoThe Pokémon GO FrappuccinoUnicorn Frappuccino
3.Caramel Light FrappuccinoCinnamon Dolce Light FrappuccinoJava Chip Light Frappuccino
The Caramel Light Frappuccino is lowest in sugar.
The Caramel Light Frappuccino has 29g of sugar. The Java Chip Light Frappuccino has 36g of sugar, and the Cinnamon Dolce Light Frappuccino has 34g of sugar. Light, indeed! (Though they're all still about full day's worth of sugar according to the AHA's recommendations).
4.Caramel Cocoa Cluster FrappuccinoCinnamon Dolce FrappuccinoGreen Tea Crème FrappuccinoStrawberries & Crème Frappuccino
The venti Green Tea Crème Frappuccino has the most sugar.
The venti Green Tea Crème Frappuccino has 88g of sugar. A venti Caramel Cocoa Cluster Frappuccino has 85g of sugar, the venti Cinnamon Dolce Frappuccino has 78g of sugar, and the venti Strawberries & Crème Frappuccino has 70g of sugar. Yikes.
5.Oprah Cinnamon Chai Crème FrappuccinoGreen Tea Crème Frappuccino
6.Cupcake Crème FrappuccinoVanilla Bean Crème FrappuccinoWhite Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino
7.Double Chocolaty Chip Crème FrappuccinoWhite Chocolate Mocha FrappuccinoMocha Frappuccino
8.Caramel Cocoa Cluster FrappuccinoChai Crème FrappuccinoUnicorn Frappuccino
The Caramel Cocoa Cluster Frappuccino has about 17 teaspoons of sugar.
The Caramel Cocoa Cluster Frappuccino has 68g, or about 17 teaspoons of sugar. The Chai Crème Frappuccino has 51g of sugar, and the Unicorn Frappuccino has 59g of sugar.
9.40-50g50-60g60-70g70-80g80-90g90-100g
A venti Pokémon GO Frappuccino has 80-90g of sugar.
Are you sitting down? It actually has 86g of sugar, or about 22 teaspoons. Or about 1/2 cup. Of sugar.
10.Fruitcake FrappuccinoCaramel Waffle Cone FrappuccinoCaramelized Honey FrappuccinoRed Velvet Cake Crème Frappuccino
Do You Understand How Freaking Much Sugar Is In Frappuccinos?
NBD either way. But here's hoping you learned from sugar facts taking this quiz.
Are you a sugar fan, a frozen drink fan, a Starbucks fan, or some combo? No matter; either way, you know your stuff.
You really know what's up with sugar in Frappuccinos. Kind of a specific expertise, but still, very impressive!
So, what's your opinion on Frappuccinos?Way too much sugar. Pass!Just the right amount of sugar. Gimme!I actually add sugar to my Frappuccinos.The sugar content doesn't really bother me. It's just that I'd rather have a milkshake.I don't really care about how much sugar is in them. They taste AMAZING.I don't really care about how much sugar is in them. They're GROSS.Ugh, everyone relax. Enjoy them in moderation and don't get so worked up.
vote votesWay too much sugar. Pass!
vote votesJust the right amount of sugar. Gimme!
vote votesI actually add sugar to my Frappuccinos.
vote votesThe sugar content doesn't really bother me. It's just that I'd rather have a milkshake.
vote votesI don't really care about how much sugar is in them. They taste AMAZING.
vote votesI don't really care about how much sugar is in them. They're GROSS.
vote votesUgh, everyone relax. Enjoy them in moderation and don't get so worked up.