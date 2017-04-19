Here's What's Actually In The Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Behold the Unicorn Frappuccino: Starbucks' new, limited-edition Frappuccino flavor, available from April 19-23. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link @scottafters / Via instagram.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin As you sip, it changes not just color, but flavor, making it as magical as the make-believe creature it's named for. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link @sbuxuva / Via instagram.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin According to Starbucks, it starts off "sweet and fruity transforming to pleasantly sour." You can swirl it "to reveal a color-changing spectacle of purple and pink." And that pink and blue dust on the whipped cream? Starbucks says those are "fairy powders." But what exactly is this magical drink made of? Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Sally Tamarkin / BuzzFeed News Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin For starters, a standard Unicorn Frappuccino is made with whole milk and whipped cream. A grande has 410 calories (though of course this info changes if you get a lower-fat or non-dairy milk, or skip the whipped cream).Aside from the milk and ice, the Unicorn Fappuccino is made with a bunch of flavored syrups and sauces (Starbucks' Crème Frappuccino Syrup, vanilla syrup, mango syrup, classic syrup, and white chocolate mocha sauce), and the fairy powders are actually a mixture of sugar and food colorings made from fruit and vegetables. The drink's most magical ingredient of all? Sugar! Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Sally Tamarkin / BuzzFeed News / Via starbucks.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Sugar plays an important role in the Unicorn Frappuccino as it's a core ingredient of the syrups and sauces that give the drink its color and flavors. A grande Unicorn Frappuccino has 59g (or ~15 teaspoons) of sugar. Let's put that into context. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link @byefructose / Via instagram.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin • One 12-ounce can of Coca Cola has 39g of sugar.• One Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar has 24g of sugar.• One Twinkie has 16.5g of sugar.• One serving of Ben & Jerry's Brownie Batter Core ice cream has 27g of sugar.• One serving of Frosted Flakes has 10g of sugar. That's about one-and-a-half-times the maximum amount of added sugar that's recommended for your body per day. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Tschon / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Since eating too much sugar is associated with obesity, heart disease, and diabetes, the American Heart Association recommends limiting added sugar to 24–36 grams per day (6-9 teaspoons). FYI: "Added sugar" is any sugar that is added to food during processing or preparation, so not the sugar that is naturally found in fruit and dairy. So, even if you ordered a tall Unicorn Frappuccino (which has 39g of sugar), you'd still be consuming more added sugar in a single drink than is recommended for a whole day. All that said, if you have sweet tooth, this might be the Hypercolor sugar vehicle you're looking for. Plus: it's Instagramable AF. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link @theinfophile / Via instagram.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin For my part, after taking a sip, I feel that the Unicorn Frapp looks more magical and delightful than it tastes. But again, even if you don't enjoy drinking it, it's obviously a solid win for the 'gram. To see some first-sip reactions and ~tasting notes~, watch this video! View this post on Facebook Facebook: video.php Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link