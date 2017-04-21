23 Sex Talks That Would've Scarred You As A Kid

"Growing up, my mom was very open with me about sex. She talked about waiting for the right time and using protection and whatnot. Seriously, I don't remember how young I was when she started talking to me about it, but it was a pretty constant thing. She always ended the conversation with, 'You can talk to me about anything. If the day comes that you think you're ready for sex, let me know and I'll get you birth control and condoms.'

Fast forward to my sophomore year of high school. I was in my first serious relationship. Me and my boyfriend had been talking about having sex for the first time. After a while I sat my mom down and told her I needed her help getting on birth control. She was completely mortified, she covered her face with her hands, and said, 'I thought I was strong enough for this but I'm not, I'm sorry, but I can't do this for you. Go talk to one of your aunts, I know they will be able to help you.' I was like 'Seriously!? You said to come to you when I was ready!'

Ultimately I waited to lose my virginity until I was old enough to go to the doctor by myself. To this day we laugh about her reaction."

—janitzit