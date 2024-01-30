Skip To Content
    32 Pieces Of Decor So Beautiful I Just Had To Tell You About Them

    I hope your home has a hashtag, because it's about to be trending.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A floral wall mural to add a big visual impact without breaking the bank. Similar wallpapers are more than triple the price, and if you were to hire a muralist to do something like this it could cost thousands of dollars. Make it easy on yourself (and your wallet) by installing this one that comes in four easy-to-install panels.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely stunning and everything I wanted — looks way better and more vivid IRL. I almost didn't buy this because the colors look so dull and old-school in the pics, and I wanted a more modern glam look. This was perfect. Took two of us to install and three-ish hours with breaks. Took the advice of previous reviewers and bought premixed paste from The Home Depot. Definitely don't go easy on the paste; you need enough on the wall to make it easier to adjust and align. Don't worry too much about the bubbles; once it dries down, it all adheres nicely. My guess is the bubbles are excess paste. The quality of this paper is thick and not sheer at all. However, I do think it will look nicer if there's a lighter color under it to begin with. For the price, this is definitely worth it and then some. I would have paid much more for this had I seen it in person. You won't regret it. :)" —Almond Joy

    Get four panels from Amazon for $74.34.

    2. A modern acrylic vase for showing off your latest score from the florist in the most stylish way possible. Because it's so beautiful, no need to shove it under the sink when it's not in use, it'll look great empty, too!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Really unique and funky vase! I wanted something different from the same old clear glass vases I already have, and this definitely checks that box. I was a little surprised that it was a plastic-like material and it’s on the smaller size, but it still looks fancier than it is! Great color!" —Ben Berey

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99.

    3. A set of silk-like pillowcases to dress up your bedding without needing to spend big bucks. There are 36 colors available, so you're sure to find the right one for your bed's vibe.

    Stock photo of a bed with green satin pillows on them
    Amazon

    Promising review: "We have bought at least six different brands of these kinds of pillowcases over the years via Amazon. We always order standard-size pillowcases but invariably, we end up with queen-size ones. These standard-size pillowcases really are standard size. They fit our pillows perfectly. And though all the brands that advertise under the 'satin' or 'sateen' or 'silk' pillowcase category, represent that their products are, or 'feel like' silk, these pillowcases really do feel silky. We have only washed them (cold water and line-dried only) a few times, but they seem as though they will hold up. I sure hope so. They are the best and most comfortable that we have yet to find on Amazon." —George Scarlatta

    Get them from Amazon for $7.64+ (available in four sizes and 36 colors).

    4. A quilted chenille floor pillow to protect your bum bum when you feel like chilling on the floor. From nurseries to media rooms, these provide comfortable, versatile seating without sacrificing style.

    four square tufted floor pillows stacked on top of each other
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My husband and daughter made fun of me for purchasing a 'floor pillow'…but guess who uses it all the time? They do! It’s a great pillow — comfortable, wears well, and easy to store (I just slide it between our bookcase and couch)." —Brittany 

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in seven colors). 

    5. A peel-and-stick wallpaper for adding a backsplash to your kitchen without having to, you know, install an actual backsplash. Talk about a renter-friendly DIY find! 

    faux aged tile in a green floral pattern
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I am IN LOVE. I bought this to use as a backsplash in my rented studio apartment kitchen, which has potential to be pretty but really needs some help. I ordered two rolls thinking that if I liked it in my kitchen, I’d order more to use on the wall behind my bar cart. I loved it so much when it came in that I decided to go ahead and put it up on the big wall and deal with the kitchen later. The pattern is so easy to line up and it looks so good! My tiny, dark apartment instantly looked bigger and brighter. Even up close I can’t tell where the seams are. It was super easy to put up by myself, though I would recommend having another person to help if possible because it would have taken a lot less time if I’d had someone to hold it steady while I lined up the edges. If I could give 6 stars I would. It’s expensive but worth every penny!" —Lizzy

    Get it from Amazon on sale for $28.88+ (available in three colors).

    6. A 100% jute rug to achieve the modern farmhouse or coastal grandma aesthetic. Jute is a fabulous flooring material, it's low maintenance and super durable. Plus, it looks great!

    Reviewer&#x27;s circular rug is shown in the dining room
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this rug! I wanted a farmhouse look and so I ordered this rug for my dining area. I am pleased that it is softer than I imagined it would be. I thought it would be course and itchy, but it's not! Love love love it! I got the 6-foot round rug which will eventually sit under my new dining table. It has been down for two days now and the rug has almost completely relaxed too, which none of my other rugs have done so quickly." —Vicky Barboza

    Get it from Amazon for $24.44+ (available in 16 sizes and 9 colors).

    7. An arched floor mirror so you can do a 'fit check before you head out. Hanging big and tall mirrors on the wall is a real pain, and you won't have to worry about that with this one because it has a hidden stand in the back.

    Reviewer&#x27;s floor mirror is shown leaning against a living room wall
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After looking for an arched mirror for my apartment, I decided to buy this piece instead of dropping $400+ on one from Crate & Barrel or Urban Outfitters. And it’s PERFECT. Already assembled and exactly what I was hoping for. If you’re looking for an arched mirror and don’t want to spend major coin, I can’t recommend this mirror enough." —Garrick Patterson

    Get it from Amazon for $71.99+ (available in gold or black finishes).

    8. A 5' tall faux bird of paradise plant to get the look of a highly-sought after plant without the maintenance of a real one. The leaves are bendable so you can adjust for whatever space you're putting it in.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "For me, it's the perfect height. Placed in a planter and I loved it even more. Easy to assemble. You can bend the leaves to whatever direction you want them. Initially they come out the package straight. There are no cons for this plant. I think it will work well in any space. I might purchase another one." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99.


    9. A ceramic vase with abstract etchings to add a little artsy chicness to your interior. Because it's black and white, it'll seamlessly work with most interior design styles.

    three of the black vase with abstract phases etched into them
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is my favorite vase! It's beautiful for a centerpiece on my dining table. Love the print, the quality, and the size. Very unique. Already received tons of compliments." —Laura Demetrious

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five colors).

    10. An acrylic tray table for tastefully displaying items, or just eating some McDonald's off of. Whether you want to show off your collection of beautiful coffee table books or need a big enough surface for a 20-piece McNugget meal, this tiny but mighty tray table will do either job beautifully.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I really love this item so much!! It’s so beautiful and at a good price point for the material and quality. Came in less than a week, I recommend this 10/10. Loved that you didn’t need to put together, it came already assembled." —Michael Hebner

    Get it from Amazon for $108.99+ (available in five styles).


    11. An incense holder and burner if you love the aroma of incense wafting through your home and want a gorgeous way to display yours.

    The incense holder and burner are shown
    J.bird Artisan Concrete / Etsy

    J.bird Artisan Concrete is a woman-owned small business based in North Carolina making handcrafted concrete decor.

    Promising review: "The incense holder is a true dream! I am extremely picky and had not been able to find an incense holder that spoke to me. Until I found this one. Even better in person than it is in pictures. Made to order but came super fast. Great quality and beautiful!" —Charlie Parks Tokieda

    Get it from J.bird Artisan Concrete on Etsy for $25 (available in nine colors).


    12. A bed canopy to add a little pizzazz to your bedroom without nailing anything to the wall. It's meant to hang from the ceiling but the majority of reviewers hang it from the posts of their beds.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE this canopy! It's great for the price. It takes a minute to figure out which way it goes on the bed but don’t get discouraged, you’ll figure it out. This is meant to hang from the ceiling but you can make it work on posts. I tied the hook strings around the bed post and it holds great. It’s a great canopy." —Shonteka

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in eight colors).

    13. An ornate, arched mirror with a baroque look for snapping the best selfies ever. Whether you lean it against a wall or hang it somewhere permanent (imagine one of these above your bathroom vanity!), its gilded details are sure to add a little glam to your daily routine. 

    arched mirror with gilded detail on the top displayed on an entryway table
    closeup of the same mirror
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bought the bronze color and it is just beautiful. It's weighty and looks of good quality and workmanship but is not so heavy that it’s hard to work with if you want to lean it or hang it. I wanted the Primrose from Anthropologie but it's hard to pay that price. This mirror is quality and has a lot better price. Move over, Primrose. I love it!." —Joni Bell

    Get it from Amazon for $96.99+ (available in five colors and six sizes).

    14. A negative space vase to show off a single stem of the most beautiful flower ever, because a big bouquet is not always the look you'll be going for.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are much better quality than I expected. The vases are very sturdy as well as the glass vases that come with them. I'm thinking of buying more." —Amazon Customer

    Get three from Amazon for $21.96+ (available in three set sizes).

    15. A visually striking floor lamp if you need a conversation starter. The bulbs are LED, which last what feels like a lifetime (aka 20,000 hours), and are dimmable. What's not to love? 

    Reviewer's floor lamp is shown in a bedroom
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "The light is nice! It’s a unique looking light. I love how it has three different settings so you can adjust the brightness. It fits perfectly with my reading chaise and goes well with the rest of my living room decor. The only con I have is I wish the cord was clear instead of black, it sticks out. Other than that, I love the light. I’d definitely recommend it to others." —Carmelita Joy

    Get it from Amazon for $75.99+ (available in four colors).


    16. A unique candle that comes in a variety of shapes, colors, and scents, so you can basically customize exactly what you want. Is it art? Is it a candle? How about BOTH!

    A variety of different shaped candles are shown
    all4candle / Etsy

    all4candle is a woman-owned small business based in Winnipeg, Canada making hand-poured candles in small batches. 

    Promising review: "So so happy with my purchase. The smell is amazing, they look great and are so different. The seller was so nice writing to me to let me know when it would be shipped, the packaging was nice and even added a little gift in my order which is very appreciated! 10/10 recommend. Would also make a great gift!" —Fany

    Get it from all4candle on Etsy for $7.77+ (available in 21 styles and 11 scents).


    17. Some 3D gold wall art for adding depth to your walls without adding too much visual noise. The abstract line drawings are just minimalist enough, and some folks prop them up individually on shelves or the tops of dressers, too!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These gold wall art pieces are the perfect touch to my room. Especially with my dark teal background 😍 and it came with gold screws to blend in perfectly with the frame. I’m so pleased with my purchase." —Jeané

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in a set of three; two sizes available).


    18. A privacy window film to turn any window into a rainbow factory. When the light hits it, your space will be covered in rainbows. And when the light isn't hitting it, it looks like ornate stained glass. This is a win-win. 

    Gif of light shining through the film causing rainbow patterns
    Reviewer's room's floor is covered in rainbows
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can't tell you how surprised and delighted we were at the rainbow effect this film has. I bought it to make a window overlooking the street more private, and I thought I would appreciate seeing the rainbow colors on the window itself. But then when the light was shining on it at the right angle, it cast these beautiful rainbow colors on the wall. So I bought a second roll to put on one of our master bedroom windows that overlooks our neighbor's patio so I don't have to draw the curtains. In the morning now, the light comes in at just the right angle to pass through the rainbow prism and cast beautiful rainbow colors on the wall." —J.B.

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).

    19. record display shelf to show off whatever record you're spinning at the moment. :::Places order for Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' album on vinyl:::

    A record is shown leaning against a wall above a record player
    Record Racks / Etsy

    Record Racks is a small business in Austin, Texas making accessories for vinyl records.

    Promising review: "Had been wanting to find a record rack to put up whatever I have spinning and this was PERFECT. It was super easy to install and it looks so cute. Shipping was quick too!" —Ashley Davis

    Get it from Record Racks on Etsy for $14.39 (available in 15 colors).

    20. tabletop mirror with an unusual shape that makes it as much decor as it is practical. Keep it on your desk for mid-work makeup touch-ups or on your dresser so you can admire yourself while you get ready. 

    wavy shape mirror in wooden stand
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My daughter loves this mirror. Very unusual. Good quality." —Linny

    Get it from Amazon for $9.90.

    21. A piece of stained glass monstera art to hang in your window. Because why have an empty window when you can instead have this hanging in it?

    A piece of green stained glass art in the shape of a plant is shown
    Armor Studio Art / Etsy

    Armor Studio Art is a small business based in Ohio making stained glass art.

    Promising review: "So lovely. Came in the best packaging ever and arrived very fast. Been wanting a monstera swiss cheese plant but my cat will eat it, so this will be perfect addition to my living plant collection. Thank you!" —Annie Laberge

    Get it from Armor Studio Art on Etsy for $56+ (available in two styles).


    22. Lighted curtains you can string up over windows or the entire ceiling, because nothing beats sleeping under the stars, especially from the comfort of your own bed.

    curtain of string lights layered with sheer curtain
    reviewer pic of lighted curtains on an A-frame ceiling in an attic bedroom
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Some reviewers note that they're way easier to hang up if you leave the strings tied, then untie them once you have the lights mounted where you want them. Also try layering them with some sheer curtains.

    Promising review: "It's been a couple of years since I've had these but THEY ARE GREAT. I bought the curtain and lights separately and used it to create an accent wall in my teeny tiny NYC apartment. I got tons of compliments on them and it was SO easy to set up. I just used thumbtacks to place it into the wall (probably not the best idea but hey, it worked)." —katrinaforreal

    Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 11 different styles).