30 Pieces Of Decor That Are So Stunning, I Just Couldn't Keep Them To Myself

1. A floral wall mural to add a big visual impact without breaking the bank. Similar wallpapers are more than triple the price, and if you were to hire a muralist to do something like this it could cost thousands of dollars. Make it easy on yourself (and your wallet) by installing this one that comes in four easy-to-install panels.
2. A modern acrylic vase for showing off your latest score from the florist in the most stylish way possible. Because it's so beautiful, no need to shove it under the sink when it's not in use, it'll look great empty, too!
3. A set of silk-like pillowcases to dress up your bedding without needing to spend big bucks. There are 36 colors available, so you're sure to find the right one for your bed's vibe.
Promising review: "We have bought at least six different brands of these kinds of pillowcases over the years via Amazon. We always order standard-size pillowcases but invariably, we end up with queen-size ones. These standard-size pillowcases really are standard size. They fit our pillows perfectly. And though all the brands that advertise under the 'satin' or 'sateen' or 'silk' pillowcase category, represent that their products are, or 'feel like' silk, these pillowcases really do feel silky. We have only washed them (cold water and line-dried only) a few times, but they seem as though they will hold up. I sure hope so. They are the best and most comfortable that we have yet to find on Amazon." —George Scarlatta
4. A quilted chenille floor pillow to protect your bum bum when you feel like chilling on the floor. From nurseries to media rooms, these provide comfortable, versatile seating without sacrificing style.
5. A peel-and-stick wallpaper for adding a backsplash to your kitchen without having to, you know, install an actual backsplash. Talk about a renter-friendly DIY find!
Promising review: "I am IN LOVE. I bought this to use as a backsplash in my rented studio apartment kitchen, which has potential to be pretty but really needs some help. I ordered two rolls thinking that if I liked it in my kitchen, I’d order more to use on the wall behind my bar cart. I loved it so much when it came in that I decided to go ahead and put it up on the big wall and deal with the kitchen later. The pattern is so easy to line up and it looks so good! My tiny, dark apartment instantly looked bigger and brighter. Even up close I can’t tell where the seams are. It was super easy to put up by myself, though I would recommend having another person to help if possible because it would have taken a lot less time if I’d had someone to hold it steady while I lined up the edges. If I could give 6 stars I would. It’s expensive but worth every penny!" —Lizzy
6. A 100% jute rug to achieve the modern farmhouse or coastal grandma aesthetic. Jute is a fabulous flooring material, it's low maintenance and super durable. Plus, it looks great!
7. An arched floor mirror so you can do a 'fit check before you head out. Hanging big and tall mirrors on the wall is a real pain, and you won't have to worry about that with this one because it has a hidden stand in the back.
8. A 5' tall faux bird of paradise plant to get the look of a highly-sought after plant without the maintenance of a real one. The leaves are bendable so you can adjust for whatever space you're putting it in.
9. A ceramic vase with abstract etchings to add a little artsy chicness to your interior. Because it's black and white, it'll seamlessly work with most interior design styles.
10. An acrylic tray table for tastefully displaying items, or just eating some McDonald's off of. Whether you want to show off your collection of beautiful coffee table books or need a big enough surface for a 20-piece McNugget meal, this tiny but mighty tray table will do either job beautifully.
11. An incense holder and burner if you love the aroma of incense wafting through your home and want a gorgeous way to display yours.
12. A bed canopy to add a little pizzazz to your bedroom without nailing anything to the wall. It's meant to hang from the ceiling but the majority of reviewers hang it from the posts of their beds.
13. An ornate, arched mirror with a baroque look for snapping the best selfies ever. Whether you lean it against a wall or hang it somewhere permanent (imagine one of these above your bathroom vanity!), its gilded details are sure to add a little glam to your daily routine.
Promising review: "Bought the bronze color and it is just beautiful. It's weighty and looks of good quality and workmanship but is not so heavy that it’s hard to work with if you want to lean it or hang it. I wanted the Primrose from Anthropologie but it's hard to pay that price. This mirror is quality and has a lot better price. Move over, Primrose. I love it!." —Joni Bell
14. A negative space vase to show off a single stem of the most beautiful flower ever, because a big bouquet is not always the look you'll be going for.
15. A visually striking floor lamp if you need a conversation starter. The bulbs are LED, which last what feels like a lifetime (aka 20,000 hours), and are dimmable. What's not to love?
Promising review: "The light is nice! It’s a unique looking light. I love how it has three different settings so you can adjust the brightness. It fits perfectly with my reading chaise and goes well with the rest of my living room decor. The only con I have is I wish the cord was clear instead of black, it sticks out. Other than that, I love the light. I’d definitely recommend it to others." —Carmelita Joy
16. A unique candle that comes in a variety of shapes, colors, and scents, so you can basically customize exactly what you want. Is it art? Is it a candle? How about BOTH!
17. A privacy window film to turn any window into a rainbow factory. When the light hits it, your space will be covered in rainbows. And when the light isn't hitting it, it looks like ornate stained glass. This is a win-win.
Promising review: "I can't tell you how surprised and delighted we were at the rainbow effect this film has. I bought it to make a window overlooking the street more private, and I thought I would appreciate seeing the rainbow colors on the window itself. But then when the light was shining on it at the right angle, it cast these beautiful rainbow colors on the wall. So I bought a second roll to put on one of our master bedroom windows that overlooks our neighbor's patio so I don't have to draw the curtains. In the morning now, the light comes in at just the right angle to pass through the rainbow prism and cast beautiful rainbow colors on the wall." —J.B.
18. A record display shelf to show off whatever record you're spinning at the moment. :::Places order for Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' album on vinyl:::
Record Racks is a small business in Austin, Texas making accessories for vinyl records.
Promising review: "Had been wanting to find a record rack to put up whatever I have spinning and this was PERFECT. It was super easy to install and it looks so cute. Shipping was quick too!" —Ashley Davis
19. A tabletop mirror with an unusual shape that makes it as much decor as it is practical. Keep it on your desk for mid-work makeup touch-ups or on your dresser so you can admire yourself while you get ready.
20. Lighted curtains you can string up over windows or the entire ceiling, because nothing beats sleeping under the stars, especially from the comfort of your own bed.
Some reviewers note that they're way easier to hang up if you leave the strings tied, then untie them once you have the lights mounted where you want them. Also try layering them with some sheer curtains.
Promising review: "It's been a couple of years since I've had these but THEY ARE GREAT. I bought the curtain and lights separately and used it to create an accent wall in my teeny tiny NYC apartment. I got tons of compliments on them and it was SO easy to set up. I just used thumbtacks to place it into the wall (probably not the best idea but hey, it worked)." —katrinaforreal
