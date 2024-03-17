29 Bathroom Cleaning Products That, According To Reviewers, Work Every Time

The white is a soft bristle, best for wheels, carpet, upholstery, glass, and leather; the yellow is a medium bristle, best for bathroom, bathtub, shower, tile, and porcelain; the green is a medium bristle, best for kitchen, stoves, cabinets, countertops, and linoleum; the blue is a medium bristle, best for boats, pools, canoe/kayaks, hot tubs, and plastics; the red is a stiff bristle, best for outdoors, siding, brick, garage, and gutter; and the black is a hard bristle, best for grills, loose paint, furnaces, ovens, and industrial use.

Drill Brush is a small business based in New York State that makes cleaning brushes that attach to drills. It was started in 2007 by a former electrician who suffered from Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and needed a way to clean without causing him harm.

Promising review: "These are great! I use the large one to give the bowl a cleaning. A variable speed drill (needed) makes quick and short work as well. They have other brushes for other applications that I will order as needed. Very affordable, well made and will get many uses due to durability." —Michael R.



