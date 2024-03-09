Buy These 40 Kitchen Essentials If You Want To Feel LIke An Adult

1. Some clear storage bins to organize everything from your pantry to your refrigerator. Sort food groups into bins so that whenever you open your fridge, you know exactly where everything is.
2. A wooden spoon set, because what's more foundational than a squadron of timeless teak spoons? They're not just tools; they're your sous chef, ready to tackle everything from a gentle stir to a robust mix.
3. A clip-on strainer that snaps right onto the pot that you need to strain liquid out of. No more messy colanders that take forever to hand-wash or take up a lot of space in your dishwasher. And this one is adjustable, so it fits in any sized pot.
BuzzFeed Shopping Editor Abby Kass recently bought one of these and loves it: "It is such a game changer. I have hated using a colander so much. They're so bulky, hard to use, and take SO much time to clean. This solves all those problems. I've clipped it on various pots and pans, and it's fit every single one. It makes it ridiculously easy to strain the water out of the pasta and even the excess fat from ground beef. I'm throwing my old colander away because it will never be used now that I have this genius tool!"
Promising review: "Love, love, love this pasta strainer!!! My husband and I hate cleaning out the strainer, so I ordered this to make life easier. OMG, does it make life easier!!! If this ever breaks, I’ll be ordering another! It’s very sturdy and easy to use. Absolutely love it!" —ShylohsRedShadow
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in five colors).
4. A leak-proof bento box-style salad container from BuzzFeed's Goodful collection so you can keep your lunch ingredients separated until it's time to eat. There's a salad container, a tray with four removable portion control compartments, and a dressing cup. All within a microwaveable and dishwasher-safe container.
5. A veggie chopper that can chop, spiralize, dice, and slice produce within seconds. You put half of an apple, potato, onion, etc. on it, and with one push it'll work its magic and push all the chopped pieces into a container underneath.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food, and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five sizes and three colors).
6. A handheld milk frother so you can have a go at being an at-home barista. Its sleek design not only looks great on your countertop but also promises the perfect froth for your lattes and cappuccinos, making every sip a testament to your coffee mastery.
7. A silicone utensil rest, because even your spatulas deserve a home of their own. Available in a rainbow of colors, it not only keeps your counters clean but also adds a pop of personality to your kitchen.
8. A slide-out storage tower that's perfect for tight spaces like the awkward gap between your stove or fridge and your cabinets. None of us have kitchens with enough storage, so do yourself a solid and get this one that can house everything from spices to cleaning supplies to baking ingredients.
9. An adjustable multi-level spice shelf if you have the cabinet space for spice storage and want to make sure you utilize every square inch of it. You can use this to create rows of storage that smartly stack on top of one another, and they wrap around the sides and back of the cabinet so you can use the middle space for whatever else you need to store.
Promising review: "I finally got tired of searching for the right spices in my cupboard and began searching for a solution. My spices are in a 16"-wide upper cabinet next to my stove. I love a particular brand of spice and will buy containers and refill bags to refill the bottle. My cabinet was overflowing. With this, I was able to fit all my spices on the racks along with things in the middle and on the bottom. I relocated the bags that are not used but to fill the containers when empty to the shelf above so the majority of my bottles are visible! It was easy to put together and adjust the size. I love the finished organization!" —Lisa
Get it from Amazon for $19.88.
10. A set of Moscow Mule copper mugs that shows your dedication to the magical art of mixology. Not only do these keep your drinks ice-cold from first sip to last, but they look so good sitting on your shelf when not in use.
11. An anti-fatigue, ergonomic kitchen mat to make sure you can be comfortable on your feet while you work in the kitchen. It's also waterproof and cushioned, so it's basically the perfect rug if you stand in one place in the kitchen for long periods of time (like dishwashing at the sink).
12. A sleek, magnetized dry erase board for your fridge so you can stay on top of your tasks and grocery shopping list. You can easily keep track of all the eggs, blueberries, and other produce you'll need for your next grocery run.
13. Some LED Lights to add some extra lighting to your kitchen that can be voice-controlled via Alexa and Google Home. These light strips are super easy to install and have a color spectrum of over 16 million colors. They can even sync with your music!
14. An Instant Pot that is truly, just honestly so essential to any kitchen. This thing does it all: pressure cook, slow cook, cook rice, steam, sauté...it even makes yogurt. If I could only have one small appliance in my entire kitchen, it would be this one.
15. A kitchen sink drain cover to catch all the loose foodstuff that falls into your sink on the daily. That lingering smell caused by food buildup in your sink's drain? It's time to put an end to that, stat.
16. And a pack of foaming garbage disposal cleaner if there's stinky gunk buildup in your drain. It does a great job of dislodging buildup (decaying food, fats, oils, and grease that stick to the sides of your pipe) and eliminating odor that's lingering in your drain.
All you do is place one pouch in the disposal, run the water and disposal until the blue foam rises, and once the blue foam retreats back into the pipe you turn off the disposal and it's done! You don't have to scrub or do any cleanup.
Promising reviews: "We moved into a townhouse that had a garbage disposal in the kitchen. I never had one growing up and didn't think too much about it until the funky smell started. I researched ways to clean it and came across these. Decided to order a four-pack and try them. THEY ARE LIFE CHANGING. Just run some water, toss the packet in, and turn on the disposal. The little packet does all the hard work for you. I order a new set as soon as we start to run low." —lucas broshears
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
17. A food storage set that includes eight 30-ounce containers with lids, perfect for meal prepping. These are made out of thick glass that doesn't get that food stain fog like traditional plastic ones.
18. A microfiber spin mop with a very efficient design to keep your kitchen floors sparkling clean. You step on a pedal to make it spin, and it's actually kinda remarkable how much extra wetness it spins off. And the design of the actual mop is brilliant — it's a triangular shape, so you can get into tight corners.
Promising review: "Ashamed to say, but I barely ever mop the floors. I purchased this O-Cedar Mop and Bucket based on the great reviews. I am here to add a 5-star review of my own. This mop and bucket not only cleaned my floors, but it made the entire process easy (and, dare I say, fun?). I did the entire first floor of my house, both tile and wood. Then, I wanted more fun, so I scooped up the handy handle and carried it upstairs, where I continued on to the bedrooms and bathrooms. I don't want to go on and on, but this mop picked up lots of dirt and grime and then popped easily into the washing machine. It came out great. The swirly thing makes all the difference. It wrings out all of the excess water, so it's easy to mop without using too much muscle, which I do not have. And the mop heads are short rather than long mop heads, which only make for heavier mops. If you're on the fence, go for it, you'll agree." —LauraP320
Get it from Amazon for $52.04.