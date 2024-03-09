Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Buy These 40 Kitchen Essentials If You Want To Feel LIke An Adult

    It's time for your kitchen's glow up.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Some clear storage bins to organize everything from your pantry to your refrigerator. Sort food groups into bins so that whenever you open your fridge, you know exactly where everything is.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these bins. My kitchen cabinet looks so organized, and I can see exactly what I need at a glance. They are the perfect size. I love them." —Judy C. Burcie

    Get it from Amazon for $22.49+ (available in packs of two, four, six, and eight).


    2. A wooden spoon set, because what's more foundational than a squadron of timeless teak spoons? They're not just tools; they're your sous chef, ready to tackle everything from a gentle stir to a robust mix.

    A variety of wooden cooking utensils in a gray holder on a stovetop. Perfect for home chefs looking for natural kitchen tools
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these to replace all the plastic/metal utensils I had in my crock. They look beautiful and work really well. I put them into the dishwasher with no problems. There are four people of cooking age in my house, and everyone reaches for these now." —karrie

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in three set sizes).


    3. clip-on strainer that snaps right onto the pot that you need to strain liquid out of. No more messy colanders that take forever to hand-wash or take up a lot of space in your dishwasher. And this one is adjustable, so it fits in any sized pot.

    reviewer pic of the strainer attached to a pot draining water out of pasta
    Gif of using the colander to strain water out of a pot it's attached to
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    BuzzFeed Shopping Editor Abby Kass recently bought one of these and loves it: "It is such a game changer. I have hated using a colander so much. They're so bulky, hard to use, and take SO much time to clean. This solves all those problems. I've clipped it on various pots and pans, and it's fit every single one. It makes it ridiculously easy to strain the water out of the pasta and even the excess fat from ground beef. I'm throwing my old colander away because it will never be used now that I have this genius tool!"

    Promising review: "Love, love, love this pasta strainer!!! My husband and I hate cleaning out the strainer, so I ordered this to make life easier. OMG, does it make life easier!!! If this ever breaks, I’ll be ordering another! It’s very sturdy and easy to use. Absolutely love it!" —ShylohsRedShadow

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in five colors). 

    4. A leak-proof bento box-style salad container from BuzzFeed's Goodful collection so you can keep your lunch ingredients separated until it's time to eat. There's a salad container, a tray with four removable portion control compartments, and a dressing cup. All within a microwaveable and dishwasher-safe container.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these containers. I've bought two. They are great for taking salad to work. The bottom is the perfect size for one head of romaine chopped up. I love the compartments on top. I can take my toppings and keep them all separate. The dressing bowl is the perfect size. If I want, I can take the separators out and take a sandwich." —mystery book lover

    Get it from Amazon for $11.40+ (available in three colors and in kid's sizes).


    5. A veggie chopper that can chop, spiralize, dice, and slice produce within seconds. You put half of an apple, potato, onion, etc. on it, and with one push it'll work its magic and push all the chopped pieces into a container underneath.

    Reviewer putting a potato on a flip top lid cutter and bringing the lid down to chop it into pieces
    Model pressing down on top to cut an onion
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action. 

    Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food, and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five sizes and three colors).

    6. A handheld milk frother so you can have a go at being an at-home barista. Its sleek design not only looks great on your countertop but also promises the perfect froth for your lattes and cappuccinos, making every sip a testament to your coffee mastery.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased this in March 2023 to use when adding protein powder to my morning coffee and have since used it for so much more. It's battery-operated, but I haven't changed the batteries yet, and I've owned it for almost a full year. I love the holder that comes with it for easy storage, and that is quick to clean with a cold rinse under running water. I use it to blend protein powder into my coffee, whip up a quick homemade cold foam, and even add magnesium powder to my sleepy girl mocktails. Honestly, it has a lot of uses and has become a staple tool in my kitchen." —Wendi

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 45 colors and designs).


    7. A silicone utensil rest, because even your spatulas deserve a home of their own. Available in a rainbow of colors, it not only keeps your counters clean but also adds a pop of personality to your kitchen.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This utensil rest holds several tools used in the kitchen all at the same time. The drip section is long enough for most utensils to catch the drips. It is heat resistant, which is very helpful for positioning around the cooktop. It’s a snap to clean." —mt.ash

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 17 colors and two sizes).


    8. A slide-out storage tower that's perfect for tight spaces like the awkward gap between your stove or fridge and your cabinets. None of us have kitchens with enough storage, so do yourself a solid and get this one that can house everything from spices to cleaning supplies to baking ingredients.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the slide-out storage tower filled with kitchen items
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We needed some storage solutions for our tight kitchen space. I thought about building a larger slide-out pantry next to the fridge (if you google it, you will find a ton of options), or buying a much costlier wall-mounted slide-out spice rack. Then I came across this, and my wife said perfect. I was worried about the quality being flimsy, and I figured that I would end up having to replace it soon after. However, I am very pleasantly surprised and extremely happy I did not spend the time and money to go with a costlier option. This little storage rack is sturdy, well-balanced, and very easy to move around. This was a very simple, quality, and cheap solution to an otherwise complicated and expensive problem. Assembly took all of five minutes, it blends right in with our white kitchen, and I'm very pleased with this purchase." —Alex R

    Get it from Amazon for $31.24.

    9. An adjustable multi-level spice shelf if you have the cabinet space for spice storage and want to make sure you utilize every square inch of it.  You can use this to create rows of storage that smartly stack on top of one another, and they wrap around the sides and back of the cabinet so you can use the middle space for whatever else you need to store. 

    reviewer pic of very messy kitchen cabinet for spices
    same reviewer's pic of space rack that has three tiers and hugs the shape of the kitchen cabinet
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I finally got tired of searching for the right spices in my cupboard and began searching for a solution. My spices are in a 16"-wide upper cabinet next to my stove. I love a particular brand of spice and will buy containers and refill bags to refill the bottle. My cabinet was overflowing. With this, I was able to fit all my spices on the racks along with things in the middle and on the bottom. I relocated the bags that are not used but to fill the containers when empty to the shelf above so the majority of my bottles are visible! It was easy to put together and adjust the size. I love the finished organization!" —Lisa

    Get it from Amazon for $19.88.

    10. A set of Moscow Mule copper mugs that shows your dedication to the magical art of mixology. Not only do these keep your drinks ice-cold from first sip to last, but they look so good sitting on your shelf when not in use.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I like Moscow Mules but have never owned copper cups for them. I never saw the need for them until a coworker recommended them. These mugs are so nice! And they keep your drinks so cold!!! These are a great value for the money. I also like how they even include recipes for several different drinks. These mugs can be used for any adult beverage that you want to keep cold." —ebola3

    Get it from Amazon for $24.98+ (available in sets of two or four and textured or smooth).


    11. An anti-fatigue, ergonomic kitchen mat to make sure you can be comfortable on your feet while you work in the kitchen. It's also waterproof and cushioned, so it's basically the perfect rug if you stand in one place in the kitchen for long periods of time (like dishwashing at the sink).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wish I would have gotten this years ago. As my back gets worse with time (and my age) standing to do dishes was starting to be far too uncomfortable. This makes me feel as if nothing is wrong with my back. It's wonderful. Comfortable and stays where you put it. Almost wish I could have this put down as a carpeting in my whole house. I love it." —cheyenne44

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in nine colors and six sizes).

    12. A sleek, magnetized dry erase board for your fridge so you can stay on top of your tasks and grocery shopping list. You can easily keep track of all the eggs, blueberries, and other produce you'll need for your next grocery run.

    Reviewer&#x27;s clear fridge board is shown
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have it to write down things to buy. Very convenient and came with a good number of markers. It’s really simple to clean. I use a wet cloth when I don’t want to use the eraser and that work easy also." —Stephanie Rios 

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99.

    13. Some LED Lights to add some extra lighting to your kitchen that can be voice-controlled via Alexa and Google Home. These light strips are super easy to install and have a color spectrum of over 16 million colors. They can even sync with your music!

    A customer review photo of their cabinets with lighting above and below
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We love our new strip lights so much that I decided to buy a second set. The first one was installed above the kitchen cabinets where we placed some artwork and vases. The second set was placed under the kitchen island top. Grandkids love speaking to Alexa to change the colors of the lights. Set up was extremely easy and it works with the Alexa app." —junin07

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in four lengths).

    14. An Instant Pot that is truly, just honestly so essential to any kitchen. This thing does it all: pressure cook, slow cook, cook rice, steam, sauté...it even makes yogurt. If I could only have one small appliance in my entire kitchen, it would be this one.

    The Instant Pot, featuring a digital display
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is quite possibly the coolest, most versatile kitchen gadget I’ve ever owned. I love it so much that I’ve purchased two more for friends and relatives. What can it do? I think the real question is 'What can’t it do?' I truly believe you could replace every cooking appliance (including your oven and stove top) and do EVERYTHING in the Instant Pot. I purchased two sizes for my own use: the 3-quart (which is my almost-every-day workhorse for two person dishes) and the 8-quart (which I bring out to handle my dinner party dishes). Everything I’ve tried has been fabulous. In the realm of kitchen appliances, there is no better investment than the Instant Pot. Highly recommended!!!" —Stereoman

    Get it from Amazon for $83.99+ (available in three sizes).

    15. A kitchen sink drain cover to catch all the loose foodstuff that falls into your sink on the daily. That lingering smell caused by food buildup in your sink's drain? It's time to put an end to that, stat.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "It kills me to write this review because I never thought I would be writing a review for a sink strainer. But when you come across a well-engineered product that solves a problem for you, no matter how simple, it should get credit. This strainer allows full flow down the drain even when it is full of food particles, so you can just clean it easily after you are all done. No food can sneak by due to the design, and it even looks good." —CaptainDingle

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    16. And a pack of foaming garbage disposal cleaner if there's stinky gunk buildup in your drain. It does a great job of dislodging buildup (decaying food, fats, oils, and grease that stick to the sides of your pipe) and eliminating odor that's lingering in your drain.

    blue foaming cleanser pushing its way out of the sink drain
    Amazon

    All you do is place one pouch in the disposal, run the water and disposal until the blue foam rises, and once the blue foam retreats back into the pipe you turn off the disposal and it's done! You don't have to scrub or do any cleanup. 

    Promising reviews: "We moved into a townhouse that had a garbage disposal in the kitchen. I never had one growing up and didn't think too much about it until the funky smell started. I researched ways to clean it and came across these. Decided to order a four-pack and try them. THEY ARE LIFE CHANGING. Just run some water, toss the packet in, and turn on the disposal. The little packet does all the hard work for you. I order a new set as soon as we start to run low." —lucas broshears

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.

    17. A food storage set that includes eight 30-ounce containers with lids, perfect for meal prepping. These are made out of thick glass that doesn't get that food stain fog like traditional plastic ones.

    a photo of the entire set being used to meal prep in a fridge
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this product! Makes storing and transporting my meals extremely easy and keeps everything fresh all week. Portion size is perfect. I fit a whole chicken breast plus rice in them with room to spare. The leak-proof design holds in freshness and gives me peace of mind when transporting them in my backpack. When all is done, they are extremely easy to clean." —RH

    Get it on Amazon for $39.99 (available in three colors).

    18. A microfiber spin mop with a very efficient design to keep your kitchen floors sparkling clean. You step on a pedal to make it spin, and it's actually kinda remarkable how much extra wetness it spins off. And the design of the actual mop is brilliant — it's a triangular shape, so you can get into tight corners. 

    reviewer using foot-operated peddle to wring microfiber mop
    reviewer image using the mop to clean the floor
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Ashamed to say, but I barely ever mop the floors. I purchased this O-Cedar Mop and Bucket based on the great reviews. I am here to add a 5-star review of my own. This mop and bucket not only cleaned my floors, but it made the entire process easy (and, dare I say, fun?). I did the entire first floor of my house, both tile and wood. Then, I wanted more fun, so I scooped up the handy handle and carried it upstairs, where I continued on to the bedrooms and bathrooms. I don't want to go on and on, but this mop picked up lots of dirt and grime and then popped easily into the washing machine. It came out great. The swirly thing makes all the difference. It wrings out all of the excess water, so it's easy to mop without using too much muscle, which I do not have. And the mop heads are short rather than long mop heads, which only make for heavier mops. If you're on the fence, go for it, you'll agree." —LauraP320

    Get it from Amazon for $52.04.

    19. An automatic, odor-absorbing, sensor-activated trash can made of fingerprint-proof stainless steel. We love a machine that truly does it all.

    Stainless steel trash can
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought this trash can eight years ago. At the time, it was hard to find any stainless-steel trash cans for an affordable price, so the fact that this was the most reasonable and it had the automated lid seemed like a pretty easy choice. It still looks great and works great. You can wave over the sensor to open the lid, or there is a button on the front of it to open the lid and keep it open. The lid does a great job of holding any odors in while it's closed." —Somni

    Get it from Amazon for $75+ (available in 26 styles).

    20. A cabinet door organizer so your cutting boards and paper boxes (that hold aluminum foil, parchment, etc) have a home of their very own.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space. Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble, and it's completely versatile. Hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners." —Kerry

    Get it from Amazon for $16.87.

    21. A kitchen scale that'll convert between five units of measurements (g, lbs, lbs:oz, oz, ml), so you won't mix up measurements ever again.

    Small kitchen scale with pepper on top
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Excellent value, spot-on accurate (tested using 100-gram calibration weight along with day-to-day items like 1/2 cup butter weighs exactly 4 ounces). We use this all the time in the kitchen. Measures very light things in the gram or oz. range, up to several pounds of potatoes. Every baker knows you should use a scale like this to measure. No-brainer to measure '1 cup' of flour (120 grams), no leveling, no sifting, just weigh out 120g/cup, and you get great results every time. How do you measure tablespoons of bulk farm fresh butter? Use this thing, 0.5 oz./Tablespoon. Tare works flawlessly. Grams or ounces, your call. A great all-around kitchen workhorse." —Tim M

    Get it from Amazon for $8.89+ (available in 13 colors).

    22. A jar of Humble Suds' all-natural scour cleaning paste for taking on tough cleaning jobs like baked-on grime in the oven to removing difficult stains on your kitchen's grout. Thanks to a combination of castile soap and essential oils like sweet orange and lemongrass, not only does this do the job of removing grime, but it smells amazing, too!

    Before and after photos of a not clean and then clean stove
    Sally Elshorafa / BuzzFeed

    Humble Suds is a small cleaning brand run by two moms in Colorado. All of their products are made from humble yet powerful plant and mineral-derived ingredients and scented with pure essential oils. 

    Promising review: "I just cleaned my boyfriend's oven that hasn't been cleaned in five years 😲 with this magical stuff, and I was amazed. This works like a dream. Will be buying more immediately" —Tarah Redburn

    Get it from Humble Suds on Etsy for $15.95+ (available in an 11oz or 18oz jar). 

    23. A 15-piece set of airtight food containers, because your most-used pantry items deserve special containers that'll help prolong their freshness. 2024 is the year of the clutter-free kitchen, people! You heard it here first.

    reviewer image of the full 15 piece Airtight Food Storage Containers Set in a cabinet being used to store different kinds of food
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ordered this set to continue on the road to an organized pantry. There are enough containers and enough variety of sizes to make me happy. I have stored pastas and noodles, dried beans, rice, sugar, instant mashed potatoes, crackers, etc. When I open a box of something, I put whatever is unused into one of the containers and feel very secure that the contents will be fresh and protected from any possible insect problems." —R M

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in three colors).