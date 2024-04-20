BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    32 Of The Best Mother's Day Gardening Gifts To Give In 2024

    These picks will go over way better than that vacuum you got her that one time.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hey! While we’re doing our best to make sure the products we feature will arrive in time for Mother’s Day, shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. Be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for the 12th!

    1. A set of six handmade ceramic herb garden markers so the special gardener in your life always knows what herb is planted where.

    Ceramic herb markers with plant names in a terracotta pot, indicating different herbs for gardening
    Sarah Bak Pottery / Etsy

    These are available as a set of fruit and vegetable markers, too. 

    Sarah Bak Pottery is a woman-owned small business based in Seattle that makes ceramics for the home and garden.

    Promising review: "These are so adorable!!! I got them for my boyfriend's mom for her garden, and they look amazing! Great quality and shipping was so quick!" —Alex Schelle

    Get it from Sarah Bak Pottery on Etsy for $60 (available in 30 herb options).

    2. A pack of sunflower seeds with nine varieties to turn a garden into an oasis for honeybees, bumblebees, hummingbirds, and butterflies. Each package has over 1,000 seeds and can cover up to 325 square feet. 

    Sunflowers blooming in an outdoor garden by a roadside
    Close-up of a vibrant sunflower with other sunflowers in the background against a clear sky
    A packet of 'Sunny Sunflowers' seeds displaying various sunflower types for gardening
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Created by Nature is a small business based in Oregon that sells customized wildflower seed packets inspired by each of the National Parks and designed to give back to nature’s bounty.

    Promising review: "Planted a handful of the seeds in our front lawn area. A few months later, we had a spectacular color array. Great flowers!" —Shane

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    3. A three-tier planter that tells your mom exactly how you feel about her. These are specifically sized for small succulents and cacti, aka plants that are hard to kill (succulents thrive on neglect). Perfect for the mom who loves house plants but doesn't have much time to take care of them.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this for a Mother's Day gift and loved it so much, I bought myself one. Easy assembly and looks like it's pretty expensive." —Michelle Birch

    Get it from Amazon for $16.98.

    4. A garden tool set complete with a storage tote for the newbie gardeners. This kit covers all the bases to start gardening as a hobby, from pruners and a hand trowel to gloves and a mister.

    Gardening tool set with floral tote, gloves, spray bottle, and various tools. Perfect for garden enthusiasts
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought it as a gift for my mother as she started putting together her greenhouse. She loves it and is still using it. Definitely recommend this one as a gift." —kabaka

    Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in green or black).


    5. Or a 10-piece garden tool set for the person who loves the color purple as much as they love gardening. This set is as pretty as it is practical and comes with a hard storage case for when not in use.

    Gardening toolset with floral patterns, including trowels and pruners, displayed open on a floral background
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My mother loved it! She has tons of indoor plants and lives in a small space. The fact that it has everything she needs and can always be put back in its handy case works well." —ron larson 

    Get it from Amazon for $36.99.


    6. Or a seven-piece garden tool kit for someone who wants a one-stop shop for all their needs. This kit has a folding stool for sitting comfortably while you work, and all the tools for basic gardening tasks.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    The seven-piece kit includes a weeding fork, cultivator, weeder, transplanter, trowel, folding stool, and tool bag.

    Promising review: "When I saw this product, I needed to purchase it for myself. I have been into gardening lately and spend a lot of time outside. My back always hurts from bending over, or my knees ache. So having this chair low enough to the ground is so convenient! I also love that it comes with the tools and the tool bag attached to the chair. It folds flat for easy storage. I love it! —sheena bostick

    Get it from Amazon for $39.62.

    7. A pair of breathable and absorbent bamboo gloves that keep hands cool in the hot weather and warm in cold weather. These have a textured rubber coating on the palm and fingers for easily grabbing things — even thorny plants — without fear of hurting yourself.

    Reviewer's hand wearing the glove is shown trimming a tree
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Snug fit, and they preserve my dexterity. I feel very protected from wet soil and yard debris (probably not thorns — I haven't pushed it). I love these gloves for gardening and even for light construction, like sanding wood. Grip's really good and helps me get my hands dirty when I don't really feel like it. No need for a nail brush after gardening with these gloves." —Delayed Gratification

    Get it on Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five sizes). 

    8. Or a pair of very pretty gardening gloves adorned with purple and green lavender blossoms on the front. These have a dotted grip pattern on the back to help grab the most noxious of weeds.

    My Little Belleville / Etsy

    My Little Belleville is a woman-owned small business based in Salt Lake City making home goods with a focus on textiles and ceramics.

    Promising review: "The item was a gift for my mother, and she loved it!! It was perfect, and I am truly blown away by it. Highly recommend!" —Melissa Howell

    Get it from My Little Belleville on Etsy for $17.25.


    9. A pair of supportive, waterproof clogs to stop tracking mud into the house after spending time in the garden. They can be rinsed off with a hose to quickly remove all the dirt, no problem.

    Reviewer's black clogs with green leaves and red flowers are shown on a deck
    Reviewer's yellow clogs with orange flowers
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "The insoles are removable, so you can use your own insoles in these. It's an added bonus. Also, the heel area underneath the 'factory' insole is built up to provide extra cushion in that area.

    "I bought these to use outside in the garden when it is a little too wet, so I don't mess up my better shoes. They are a smooth design that should keep my feet clean for quick times outside, yet are a solid design to not allow my feet to get dirty and need a foot bath before coming in the house. As well, these shoes will spray off easily when dirty."jamieLeigh

    Get them from Amazon for $26.35+ (available in women's sizes 6–11 and 25 different colors/patterns).

    10. An at-home, all-natural spa kit specifically designed for hand repair. Each kit comes with almond milk hand cream, shea butter hand repair cream, and lemon butter cuticle cream, plus one pair of cotton gloves if they want to do a treatment overnight.

    Burt&#x27;s Bees hand care products with cotton gloves and cream displayed for sale
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Had really bad dry patches on the top of my hands from washing my hands/hand sanitizer, lotion just wasn’t cutting it. After ONE night with the gloves and the ‘Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream,’ the dry patches are 90% gone! It’s been a few days of just the regular hand cream, and they’re 100% gone, and my hands are amazingly soft/moisturized! The scents don’t bother me and with the gloves on I didn’t notice the scents at all. Completely recommend it and am buying a couple more sets for family and coworkers for Xmas!" —Mo

    Get it from Amazon for $14.73.

    11. A personalized garden tool set that comes with a heavy-duty steel trowel and raking/weeding tool. You can get whatever you want engraved on the wood handles, even hearts and other small symbols. The set comes in a cloth bag, so no awkward gift wrapping is required.

    The tools are shown with the handle engraved with Gram&#x27;s Flowers
    Lasting Impressions / Etsy

    Lasting Impressions is a small business based in Indiana making custom-engraved wooden goods.

    Promising review: "Great quality garden tools, nice and heavy, exceeded my expectations. The customizing and engraving is just like the pictures. Highly recommend!" —Kaleigh Bale

    Get it from Lasting Impressions on Etsy for $28 (available in four font options). 

    12. A set of two heart watering globes so that houseplants stay hydrated in a very sweet way. These stick deep into the soil, which means the roots of plants will stay nice and watered. This is a good find for any gardener who is often out of town traveling or sometimes forgets to water their plants.

    Two heart-shaped glasses in a pink vase with ivy, suitable for romantic table setting
    Terrain

    Get it from Terrain for $28.

    13. A set of floral gardening gloves and a matching bar of hand soap that's specially formulated to help get dirt off while keeping hands moisturized. Because dry, cracked hands and unhappy cuticles are often the plight of the gardener.

    The gardening gloves and hand soap are shown
    Uncommon Goods

    Promising review: "Gloves are comfortable and functional. Soap smells amazing! A touch of elegance while you garden." —Annabelle

    Get it from Uncommon Goods for $24 (available in small, medium, or large).

    14. A trio of of bulb vases for propagating plants in style. It's great for cuttings, but also can be used as a vase or even terrarium.

    Reviewer&#x27;s trio of glass bulbs have plant stems propagating in them
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the cutest thing and definitely easy to assemble and display. I wanted something to hold the plants I am propagating while also acting as decor. This does the trick and is a great price! I think it would be a really cute gift, too, for housewarming or something similar." —Kary

    Get it from Amazon for $18.98.

    15. A solid copper drip- and bee-proof stake hummingbird feeder to stick in any flower pot when a hanging one isn't an option. In no time their backyard will be a DIY aviary.

    CopperHummingbird / Etsy

    CopperHummingbird is an Etsy shop run by Nancy Higgins. In 2006, she invented a bee-proof, drip-free hummingbird feeder for use in the hummingbird aviary at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum in Tucson, Arizona, where she was a zookeeper for 22 years! After receiving so many nonzookeeper requests for her feeders she decided to open up a public-facing shop.

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these hummingbird feeders. The cup is smaller — about two to three days' worth of feedings. This is perfect to keep the food from going bad by being outside in the heat, which is necessary to keep hummingbirds safe. I have two of the hanging-style feeders I bought last year. They are still in perfect condition. My most recent purchase was the flower stake feeder and I am loving it also." —haleygymcoach

    Get it from CopperHummingbird on Etsy for $35.

    16. A waterproof and foldable repotting mat for transplanting and dirt control. This is essential for any gardener who focuses on house plants, as repotting can get really messy really quickly.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Easier to use that large plastic tubs. Contains the mess and doesn’t get in the way. Clean up is quick and easy and it stores away compact and nearly until you need it again. The pattern was exactly as shown. I’ll be ordering more as gifts." —Erica B Meinkoth

    Promising review: "I had never seen anything like this before and got it as soon as I came across it. I use it all the time, and I absolutely love it! It is so easy to whip out and not worry about making a mess. It is so easy to clean up and store, too. Great quality and highly recommend!" —J Knapp

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.


    17. A splurgey but worth it gift is this denim apron with leather details designed specifically for gardening. Designed by ~plantfluencer~ Hilton Carter, it has leather pockets for holding heavy and sharp tools like shears and a ring for holding a towel or mister/spray bottle.

    The apron is displayed with all the pockets filled with tools
    Things by HC

    Hilton Carter lives in Baltimore and is an all-around plant genius who has amassed over 500,000 followers on Instagram. He's also the author of five books about houseplants and plant styling.


    Get it from Things by HC for $100 (available in original or dark denim).

    18. A heavy-duty metal wagon to haul gardening gear all over the yard. Gone are the days of having to run back to the garage or shed every time a different tool is needed. This will also make transporting plants from a vehicle to a backyard WAY easier.

    Reviewer&#x27;s black with yellow handle wagon in grass
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I couldn’t be happier with this cart. It’s really sturdy, good quality, and it holds so much weight! I have used it to carry XL ceramic pots, pathway stones of 250+ pounds, and more. It’s a bit of a pain to put together, and we ended up needing power tools. Love it and recommend it 100%." —c davila

    Get it from Amazon for $109.19+ (available in 10 colors).

    19. A set of two handmade avocado tree sprouters for the person who eats avocado toast like it's their job.

    The two avocado sprouters are shown, one with an avocado pit already in it with roots growing in the water
    Uncommon Goods

    Promising review: "I love that there are two spouters included so that we can have fun sharing and comparing the results as the avocado seeds grow!" —Peachy

    Get it from Uncommon Goods for $34.

    20. A battery-powered 3-in-1 soil test tool to check the moisture, pH value, and sunlight level of a garden's soil. This will help determine if the dirt is too dry, too wet, or just right.

    Soil moisture and pH meter inserted in soil for garden maintenance
    amazon.com

    This gadget has two needles to ensure accuracy and doesn't require batteries. Just push it two to four inches into the ground and select what you want to test for.

    Promising review: "This device is amazing. I bought it after my gardenia plant wasn't blooming. I realized that I was overwatering, and my plant never recovered. Since then, I’ve taken home two amaryllis plants from work that never grew. I replanted them and used this device to ensure I was watering properly and that my plants were thriving! It’s a real plant saver. I even got a monstera as well. And I should note, I usually don’t have a green thumb and kill plants easily!" —Roselle

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    21. A weed puller tool for someone who can't seem to keep weeds out of their yard. It's the best-selling weeding tool on Amazon, and for good reason! The same family-owned small business has been making them since 1913, and 35,500+ reviewers have given the product 5 stars.

    Amazon

    Grampa's Gardenware Co. is a small, family-owned business based in Oregon making tools for gardening.

    Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard, and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weed was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun, but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG

    Get it on Amazon for $44.99.

    22. A pair of gardening gloves with extra long sleeves so you never have to be worried about poison ivy or mosquito bites again.

    Woman gardening wearing a green top and floral gloves, with a smile. Ideal for garden enthusiasts
    Woman in sunglasses and floral sleeve top gardening among yellow flowers
    NOMPI Gloves / Etsy

    NOMPI Gloves is a woman-run small business in New Jersey that makes garden gloves with long, pretty sleeves. The idea came to founder Lynne Eichenbaum after she contracted poison ivy while tending to her vegetable garden.

    Promising review: "Just as pictured. Made well. Great idea. I don’t need expensive leather things. I will get a lot of use of these picking berries and trimming prickly bushes!" —Amy

    Get it from NOMPI Gloves on Etsy for $22.50.

    23. A bottle of organic Joyful Dirt concentrated plant food and fertilizer for indoor or outdoor plants that is mixed into either soil or the plant's water. Within a few weeks, plants will look noticeably healthier and taller.

    Review showing a plant doubling in size, one photo on March 20, one on April 10, and the last on May 14
    amazon.com

    Joyful Dirt is a small business based in Portland, Oregon making organic, all-purpose plant food since 2013.

    Promising review: "I never write reviews, but I had to share what a great find this was! I have routinely killed every living plant I've ever brought home. Joyful Dirt has completely changed that. All my plants look full and healthy with little to no effort on my part! I am so amazed that for teacher gifts this year, I am giving terrariums and will include a shaker of Joyful Dirt to go with each. If you have any trouble keeping plants alive, this is the solution." —KB13

    Get it from Amazon for $17.96.

    24. A pack of two solar-powered and waterproof outdoor lanterns that cast an ornate pattern of light. This is a great gift for someone who loves to host dinner al fresco, because it'll provide enough illumination to still see and show off all the pretty flowers and plants they've grown.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought these for my mom as she loves everything owls. She was very happy! The cut out is gorgeous and I love that she can either set them on a stand or hang them and enjoy another light print. Love that it’s a double pack." —Sonja

    Get it from Amazon for $31.99.


    25. A pair of stainless-steel gardening shears for clipping cuttings and deadheading. Folks say they're lightweight and easy to use, and despite their size, can cut through really thick, tough stems. 

    Reviewer's hand holds the orange and black shears
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I needed something sharp and small enough for deadheading smaller blooms, but that would also do well with any size of bloom. These are my new favorite pair. They're sharp and easy to use. The small push lock that keeps the blades closed is very easy to unlock and relock. I would highly recommend these to any gardener professional or hobbyist like me." —JoJo

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99 (available in orange, black, or blue).

    26. A pack of the 20 most popular vegetable seeds to surprise an experienced gardener with a gift that keeps on giving. From beets to cucumbers, there are enough seeds to grow plenty of produce year after year.

    amazon.com

    Each pack includes 1,300+ seeds consisting of zucchini, eggplant, beet, pumpkin, butternut squash, cabbage, bok choy, cauliflower, broccoli, rapini rabe, celery, cucumber, kohlrabi, radish, bell pepper, cayenne pepper, okra, Brussels sprout, beefsteak tomato, and cherry tomato.

    Promising review: "I purchased it for my mother as a gift and I absolutely love the product. Huge variety and very affordable price! The package looks great and each seed bag is individually labeled along with a QR that takes you directly to all the information you need pertaining to that type of vegetables. Love it." —V. G

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    27. A removable wheelbarrow tray that helps organize gardening tools in one place. It has a spot for everything — it even has a drink holder and a water-resistant compartment to keep a cellphone safe from the elements.

    The white and green tray on top of a wheelbarrow
    Walmart

    This tray includes long-handle tool holders, short-handle tool holders, a drink holder, and a water-resistant compartment to keep your cellphone safe from the elements. It fits most four-, five-, six-, and seven-cubic-foot wheelbarrows and stays securely attached at angles up to 90 degrees. 

    Promising review: "Love this!!! A great idea turned into a functional product. It's awesome. Keeps everything together and clean, out of the mulch and mud. No more running back and forth to the shed. It's a shed on wheels. Transformed my wheelbarrow. Highly recommend, you won't regret buying this cool new product." —Kelly

    Get it from Walmart for 