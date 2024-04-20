32 Of The Best Mother's Day Gardening Gifts To Give In 2024

Hey! While we’re doing our best to make sure the products we feature will arrive in time for Mother’s Day, shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. Be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for the 12th!
1. A set of six handmade ceramic herb garden markers so the special gardener in your life always knows what herb is planted where.
2. A pack of sunflower seeds with nine varieties to turn a garden into an oasis for honeybees, bumblebees, hummingbirds, and butterflies. Each package has over 1,000 seeds and can cover up to 325 square feet.
Created by Nature is a small business based in Oregon that sells customized wildflower seed packets inspired by each of the National Parks and designed to give back to nature’s bounty.
Promising review: "Planted a handful of the seeds in our front lawn area. A few months later, we had a spectacular color array. Great flowers!" —Shane
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
3. A three-tier planter that tells your mom exactly how you feel about her. These are specifically sized for small succulents and cacti, aka plants that are hard to kill (succulents thrive on neglect). Perfect for the mom who loves house plants but doesn't have much time to take care of them.
4. A garden tool set complete with a storage tote for the newbie gardeners. This kit covers all the bases to start gardening as a hobby, from pruners and a hand trowel to gloves and a mister.
5. Or a 10-piece garden tool set for the person who loves the color purple as much as they love gardening. This set is as pretty as it is practical and comes with a hard storage case for when not in use.
6. Or a seven-piece garden tool kit for someone who wants a one-stop shop for all their needs. This kit has a folding stool for sitting comfortably while you work, and all the tools for basic gardening tasks.
7. A pair of breathable and absorbent bamboo gloves that keep hands cool in the hot weather and warm in cold weather. These have a textured rubber coating on the palm and fingers for easily grabbing things — even thorny plants — without fear of hurting yourself.
Promising review: "Snug fit, and they preserve my dexterity. I feel very protected from wet soil and yard debris (probably not thorns — I haven't pushed it). I love these gloves for gardening and even for light construction, like sanding wood. Grip's really good and helps me get my hands dirty when I don't really feel like it. No need for a nail brush after gardening with these gloves." —Delayed Gratification
Get it on Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five sizes).
8. Or a pair of very pretty gardening gloves adorned with purple and green lavender blossoms on the front. These have a dotted grip pattern on the back to help grab the most noxious of weeds.
9. A pair of supportive, waterproof clogs to stop tracking mud into the house after spending time in the garden. They can be rinsed off with a hose to quickly remove all the dirt, no problem.
Promising review: "The insoles are removable, so you can use your own insoles in these. It's an added bonus. Also, the heel area underneath the 'factory' insole is built up to provide extra cushion in that area.
"I bought these to use outside in the garden when it is a little too wet, so I don't mess up my better shoes. They are a smooth design that should keep my feet clean for quick times outside, yet are a solid design to not allow my feet to get dirty and need a foot bath before coming in the house. As well, these shoes will spray off easily when dirty." —jamieLeigh
Get them from Amazon for $26.35+ (available in women's sizes 6–11 and 25 different colors/patterns).
10. An at-home, all-natural spa kit specifically designed for hand repair. Each kit comes with almond milk hand cream, shea butter hand repair cream, and lemon butter cuticle cream, plus one pair of cotton gloves if they want to do a treatment overnight.
11. A personalized garden tool set that comes with a heavy-duty steel trowel and raking/weeding tool. You can get whatever you want engraved on the wood handles, even hearts and other small symbols. The set comes in a cloth bag, so no awkward gift wrapping is required.
12. A set of two heart watering globes so that houseplants stay hydrated in a very sweet way. These stick deep into the soil, which means the roots of plants will stay nice and watered. This is a good find for any gardener who is often out of town traveling or sometimes forgets to water their plants.
13. A set of floral gardening gloves and a matching bar of hand soap that's specially formulated to help get dirt off while keeping hands moisturized. Because dry, cracked hands and unhappy cuticles are often the plight of the gardener.
14. A trio of of bulb vases for propagating plants in style. It's great for cuttings, but also can be used as a vase or even terrarium.
15. A solid copper drip- and bee-proof stake hummingbird feeder to stick in any flower pot when a hanging one isn't an option. In no time their backyard will be a DIY aviary.
16. A waterproof and foldable repotting mat for transplanting and dirt control. This is essential for any gardener who focuses on house plants, as repotting can get really messy really quickly.
17. A splurgey but worth it gift is this denim apron with leather details designed specifically for gardening. Designed by ~plantfluencer~ Hilton Carter, it has leather pockets for holding heavy and sharp tools like shears and a ring for holding a towel or mister/spray bottle.
18. A heavy-duty metal wagon to haul gardening gear all over the yard. Gone are the days of having to run back to the garage or shed every time a different tool is needed. This will also make transporting plants from a vehicle to a backyard WAY easier.
19. A set of two handmade avocado tree sprouters for the person who eats avocado toast like it's their job.
20. A battery-powered 3-in-1 soil test tool to check the moisture, pH value, and sunlight level of a garden's soil. This will help determine if the dirt is too dry, too wet, or just right.
21. A weed puller tool for someone who can't seem to keep weeds out of their yard. It's the best-selling weeding tool on Amazon, and for good reason! The same family-owned small business has been making them since 1913, and 35,500+ reviewers have given the product 5 stars.
22. A pair of gardening gloves with extra long sleeves so you never have to be worried about poison ivy or mosquito bites again.
NOMPI Gloves is a woman-run small business in New Jersey that makes garden gloves with long, pretty sleeves. The idea came to founder Lynne Eichenbaum after she contracted poison ivy while tending to her vegetable garden.
Promising review: "Just as pictured. Made well. Great idea. I don’t need expensive leather things. I will get a lot of use of these picking berries and trimming prickly bushes!" —Amy
Get it from NOMPI Gloves on Etsy for $22.50.
23. A bottle of organic Joyful Dirt concentrated plant food and fertilizer for indoor or outdoor plants that is mixed into either soil or the plant's water. Within a few weeks, plants will look noticeably healthier and taller.
24. A pack of two solar-powered and waterproof outdoor lanterns that cast an ornate pattern of light. This is a great gift for someone who loves to host dinner al fresco, because it'll provide enough illumination to still see and show off all the pretty flowers and plants they've grown.
25. A pair of stainless-steel gardening shears for clipping cuttings and deadheading. Folks say they're lightweight and easy to use, and despite their size, can cut through really thick, tough stems.
Promising review: "I needed something sharp and small enough for deadheading smaller blooms, but that would also do well with any size of bloom. These are my new favorite pair. They're sharp and easy to use. The small push lock that keeps the blades closed is very easy to unlock and relock. I would highly recommend these to any gardener professional or hobbyist like me." —JoJo
Get it from Amazon for $5.99 (available in orange, black, or blue).