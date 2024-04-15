40 Items To Help You Enter Your Gardening Era

Popular products from this list
1. A pair of breathable and absorbent bamboo gloves that keep hands cool in the hot weather and warm in cold weather. These have a textured rubber coating on the palm and fingers so that you can easily grab things — even thorny plants — without fear of hurting yourself.
Promising review: "Snug fit, and they preserve my dexterity. I feel very protected from wet soil and yard debris (probably not thorns — I haven't pushed it). I love these gloves for gardening and even for light construction, like sanding wood. Grip's really good and helps me get my hands dirty when I don't really feel like it. No need for a nail brush after gardening with these gloves." —Delayed Gratification
Get it on Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five sizes).
2. A pack of five heavy-duty fabric grow bags so you can grow big plants with ease. These grow bags use a breathable material, which keeps roots and soil oxygenated and cool throughout the year. Great for developing robust, fibrous root systems that stay healthy without needing regular root pruning.
3. A pack of sunflower seeds with nine varieties to turn your garden into an oasis for honeybees, bumblebees, hummingbirds, and butterflies. Each package has over 1,000 seeds and can cover up to 325 square feet. Sprinkle, sprinkle!
Created by Nature is a small business based in Oregon that sells customized wildflower seed packets inspired by each of the National Parks and designed to give back to nature’s bounty.
Promising review: "Planted a handful of the seeds in our front lawn area. A few months later, we had a spectacular color array. Great flowers!" —Shane
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
5. A five-tier stackable planter that'll make growing a variety of herbs easy peasy. You can have up to 20 different plants in it because of its unique vertical design.
Mr. Stacky is a small business based in Florida making stackable planters.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this! I have used it to plant strawberries, lemon balm, English ivy, creeping Jenny, cauliflower on top, lavender, oregano, and parsley. It hooks together easily, and it can be taken apart if you have to move it. It normally stays outside, however, we are having a winter freeze right now, so I had to bring it in. I am constantly sending the link to my friends and family because they love it also." —Cynthia Stoker
Get it from Amazon for $36.95 (available in four colors).
6. A pair of stainless-steel gardening shears for clipping cuttings and deadheading. Folks say they're lightweight and easy to use, and despite their size, can cut through really thick, tough stems.
Promising review: "I needed something sharp and small enough for deadheading smaller blooms, but that would also do well with any size of bloom. These are my new favorite pair. They're sharp and easy to use. The small push lock that keeps the blades closed is very easy to unlock and relock. I would highly recommend these to any gardener professional or hobbyist like me." —JoJo
Get it from Amazon for $5.99 (available in orange, black, or blue).
7. Or a seven-piece garden tool kit if you're new to gardening and want a one-stop shop for all your needs. This kit has a folding stool so you can sit comfortably while you work, and all the tools you'll need for basic gardening tasks.
8. A removable wheelbarrow tray that helps organize all your garden tools in one place. It has a spot for everything you need — it even has a drink holder and a water-resistant compartment to keep your cellphone safe from the elements.
9. A pair of supportive, waterproof clogs if you're always tracking mud into the house after spending time in the garden. When you're done outside, you can just wipe 'em down or hose 'em off.
Promising review: "The insoles are removable, so you can use your own insoles in these. It's an added bonus. Also, the heel area underneath the 'factory' insole is built up to provide extra cushion in that area.
"I bought these to use outside in the garden when it is a little too wet, so I don't mess up my better shoes. They are a smooth design that should keep my feet clean for quick times outside, yet are a solid design to not allow my feet to get dirty and need a foot bath before coming in the house. As well, these shoes will spray off easily when dirty." —jamieLeigh
Get them from Amazon for $26.35+ (available in women's sizes 6–11 and 25 different colors/patterns).
10. A pack of Miracle-Gro water-storing crystals for making sure you don't over or underwater your plants. You mix it in with your regular soil, and the crystals swell to absorb water and then release it later.
11. A protective sunhat with a mesh net so you can garden without fear of being attacked by bugs. Try as they might, bees, mosquitos, and other insects will be no match against this.
Promising review: "I have a large wooded lot and six gardens and LOTS of mosquitoes. I wear this mosquito head net hat when I work in the garden. It is light weight and my view isn’t compromised. I wore it five hours today and I could hear the mosquitoes, but I was totally protected with the hat. No matter how much mosquito repellent you use, the mosquitoes will find the one area in your ear that you missed. With this hat you no longer have that aggravation. A great investment for anyone that spends a lot of time outside. It feels great to win the war with the mosquitoes." —Mary
Get it from Amazon for $21.95+ (available in eight colors and also in packs of two).
12. A small raised garden bed if you love the idea of gardening outside but don't have a lot of space. Tuck this somewhere accessible so you can grow all the herbs, produce, and flowers your heart desires.
13. A heavy-duty metal wagon so you can haul your gear all over the yard. Gone are the days of having to run back to the garage or shed every time you need a different tool. This will also make transporting plants from your vehicle to your backyard WAY easier.
14. A battery-powered 3-in-1 soil test tool to check the moisture, pH value, and sunlight level of your garden's soil. This will help you understand when and how much water your plants will need to thrive.
15. An extra-thick foam kneeling pad so days spent tending to your garden won't result in excruciating knee pain.
16. Or a pair of knee pads if you need support but are on the move a lot. Never again will you have to cut your time outside short because your knees, hips, or back is throbbing.
Promising review: "These are the best knee pads I have ever used, for sure. Nice and soft feeling. They allow me to stay on my knees for an extended period of time without getting uncomfortable. I have worn them for nine-hour working days without any issues with fit, adjustment, or comfort. If you put them in place, they will stay in place. They have great cushioning and are very comfortable, but in my opinion, what really makes them better than most other knee pads on the market is the fact that they have two adjustable straps with slip buckles instead of one of the straps being Velcro. You can attach them very easily, and because you’re able to tighten them better than Velcro, they will stay in place. The straps are of good elasticity, so they won’t start hurting you even when they are really tight." —Shannon Huett
Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two styles).
17. A wooden wall-mounted trellis for growing climbing plants and hanging planters. From potted plants to air plants, this trellis will provide you with everything you need to help your garden grow vertically.
Promising review: "I have a small balcony with two entrances so not a lot of available floor space. By making a vertical garden I can have my fresh herbs without taking up valuable real estate. It goes on a wall by the door that wouldn't have been used otherwise. Plus it looks so pretty! It was very easy to install. With the addition of the hanging planters (sold separately) I love that I can easily take my herbs down to water them or bring into my kitchen to cook with. Looks so classy and functional." —Luna
Get it from Amazon for $52.99+ (available in 13 other sizes).