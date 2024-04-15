BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    40 Items To Help You Enter Your Gardening Era

    Your neighbors will be green with envy.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A pair of breathable and absorbent bamboo gloves that keep hands cool in the hot weather and warm in cold weather. These have a textured rubber coating on the palm and fingers so that you can easily grab things — even thorny plants — without fear of hurting yourself.

    Reviewer's hand wearing the glove is shown trimming a tree
    Promising review: "Snug fit, and they preserve my dexterity. I feel very protected from wet soil and yard debris (probably not thorns — I haven't pushed it). I love these gloves for gardening and even for light construction, like sanding wood. Grip's really good and helps me get my hands dirty when I don't really feel like it. No need for a nail brush after gardening with these gloves." —Delayed Gratification

    Get it on Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five sizes). 

    2. A pack of five heavy-duty fabric grow bags so you can grow big plants with ease. These grow bags use a breathable material, which keeps roots and soil oxygenated and cool throughout the year. Great for developing robust, fibrous root systems that stay healthy without needing regular root pruning.

    Promising review: "So I'm no plant pot-biologist, but these are awesome. They're durable and strong. The handles are stitched on super well. They also are solid enough to hold the soil and plant with no problem while letting enough oxygen to the roots to create a bigger root ball leading to bigger plants/yields. Best mesh flower pots by far." —Avraham C

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in tan or black and in 10 sizes).


    3. A pack of sunflower seeds with nine varieties to turn your garden into an oasis for honeybees, bumblebees, hummingbirds, and butterflies. Each package has over 1,000 seeds and can cover up to 325 square feet. Sprinkle, sprinkle! 

    Sunflowers blooming in an outdoor garden by a roadside
    Close-up of a vibrant sunflower with other sunflowers in the background against a clear sky
    Created by Nature is a small business based in Oregon that sells customized wildflower seed packets inspired by each of the National Parks and designed to give back to nature’s bounty.

    Promising review: "Planted a handful of the seeds in our front lawn area. A few months later, we had a spectacular color array. Great flowers!" —Shane

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    4. A bottle of organic Joyful Dirt concentrated plant food and fertilizer for indoor or outdoor plants that you mix into either soil or the plant's water. Within a few weeks, your plants will look noticeably healthier and taller.

    Review showing a plant doubling in size, one photo on March 20, one on April 10, and the last on May 14
    Joyful Dirt is a small business based in Portland, Oregon making organic, all-purpose plant food since 2013.

    Promising review: "I never write reviews but had to share what a great find this was! I have routinely killed every living plant I've ever brought home. Joyful Dirt has completely changed that. All my plants look full and healthy with little to no effort on my part! I am so amazed that for teacher gifts this year, I am giving terrariums and will include a shaker of Joyful Dirt to go with each. If you have any trouble keeping plants alive, this is the solution." —KB13

    Get it from Amazon for $17.96.

    5. five-tier stackable planter that'll make growing a variety of herbs easy peasy. You can have up to 20 different plants in it because of its unique vertical design. 

    Vertical garden planter with various herbs on a balcony. Ideal for small spaces, enhances green living shopping options
    Mr. Stacky is a small business based in Florida making stackable planters.

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this! I have used it to plant strawberries, lemon balm, English ivy, creeping Jenny, cauliflower on top, lavender, oregano, and parsley. It hooks together easily, and it can be taken apart if you have to move it. It normally stays outside, however, we are having a winter freeze right now, so I had to bring it in. I am constantly sending the link to my friends and family because they love it also." —Cynthia Stoker

    Get it from Amazon for $36.95 (available in four colors).

    6. A pair of stainless-steel gardening shears for clipping cuttings and deadheading. Folks say they're lightweight and easy to use, and despite their size, can cut through really thick, tough stems. 

    Reviewer's hand holds the orange and black shears
    Promising review: "I needed something sharp and small enough for deadheading smaller blooms, but that would also do well with any size of bloom. These are my new favorite pair. They're sharp and easy to use. The small push lock that keeps the blades closed is very easy to unlock and relock. I would highly recommend these to any gardener professional or hobbyist like me." —JoJo

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99 (available in orange, black, or blue).

    7. Or a seven-piece garden tool kit if you're new to gardening and want a one-stop shop for all your needs. This kit has a folding stool so you can sit comfortably while you work, and all the tools you'll need for basic gardening tasks.

    The seven-piece kit includes a weeding fork, cultivator, weeder, transplanter, trowel, folding stool, and tool bag.

    Promising review: "When I saw this product, I needed to purchase it for myself. I have been into gardening lately, and spend a lot of time outside. My back always hurts from bending over, or my knees ache. So having this chair low enough to the ground is so convenient! I also love that it comes with the tools and the tool bag attached to the chair. It folds flat for easy storage. I love it! —sheena bostick

    Get it from Amazon for $39.62.

    8. A removable wheelbarrow tray that helps organize all your garden tools in one place. It has a spot for everything you need — it even has a drink holder and a water-resistant compartment to keep your cellphone safe from the elements.

    The white and green tray on top of a wheelbarrow
    This tray includes long-handle tool holders, short-handle tool holders, a drink holder, and a water-resistant compartment to keep your cellphone safe from the elements. It fits most four, five, six, and seven cubic-foot wheelbarrows and stays securely attached at angles up to 90 degrees. 

    Promising review: "Love this!!! A great idea turned into a functional product. It's awesome. Keeps everything together and clean, out of the mulch and mud. No more running back and forth to the shed. It's a shed on wheels. Transformed my wheelbarrow. Highly recommend, you won't regret buying this cool new product." —Kelly

    Get it from Walmart for $44.94.

    9. A pair of supportive, waterproof clogs if you're always tracking mud into the house after spending time in the garden. When you're done outside, you can just wipe 'em down or hose 'em off.

    Reviewer's black clogs with green leaves and red flowers are shown on a deck
    Reviewer's yellow clogs with orange flowers
    Promising review: "The insoles are removable, so you can use your own insoles in these. It's an added bonus. Also, the heel area underneath the 'factory' insole is built up to provide extra cushion in that area.

    "I bought these to use outside in the garden when it is a little too wet, so I don't mess up my better shoes. They are a smooth design that should keep my feet clean for quick times outside, yet are a solid design to not allow my feet to get dirty and need a foot bath before coming in the house. As well, these shoes will spray off easily when dirty."jamieLeigh

    Get them from Amazon for $26.35+ (available in women's sizes 6–11 and 25 different colors/patterns).

    10. A pack of Miracle-Gro water-storing crystals for making sure you don't over or underwater your plants. You mix it in with your regular soil, and the crystals swell to absorb water and then release it later.

    Promising review: "I love these crystals. The heat is here, and this product keeps my plants in containers from drying out so fast and dying. With these moisture control crystals, I can even leave home for a couple of days with no worry." —Peggy Ryan

    Get it from Amazon for $12.23.

    11. A protective sunhat with a mesh net so you can garden without fear of being attacked by bugs. Try as they might, bees, mosquitos, and other insects will be no match against this.

    Reviewer is wearing the hat while watering a lawn
    Reviewer is wearing the hat while getting ready to garden
    Promising review: "I have a large wooded lot and six gardens and LOTS of mosquitoes. I wear this mosquito head net hat when I work in the garden. It is light weight and my view isn’t compromised. I wore it five hours today and I could hear the mosquitoes, but I was totally protected with the hat. No matter how much mosquito repellent you use, the mosquitoes will find the one area in your ear that you missed. With this hat you no longer have that aggravation. A great investment for anyone that spends a lot of time outside. It feels great to win the war with the mosquitoes." —Mary

    Get it from Amazon for $21.95+ (available in eight colors and also in packs of two).

    12. A small raised garden bed if you love the idea of gardening outside but don't have a lot of space. Tuck this somewhere accessible so you can grow all the herbs, produce, and flowers your heart desires.

    Raised garden bed with various herbs and a bag of potting mix on a patio
    Promising review: "Searched all over for a planter small enough to fit on my porch. I’m so happy I came across this one. It’s exactly what I was looking for, and I was able to plant six herbs in it.

    Assembly was easy, but it helps if you have an extra hand to hold the pieces together. It’s made out of metal and feels very sturdy. It has a drain hole, which is a plus.

    Highly recommend, especially if you are limited on space. I.e., balcony. But they do have a larger size if you want something bigger." —Christine

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three styles).

    13. A heavy-duty metal wagon so you can haul your gear all over the yard. Gone are the days of having to run back to the garage or shed every time you need a different tool. This will also make transporting plants from your vehicle to your backyard WAY easier.

    Reviewer&#x27;s black with yellow handle wagon in grass
    Promising review: "I couldn’t be happier with this cart. It’s really study, good quality, and it holds soo much weight! I have used it to carry XL ceramic pots, pathway stones of 250+ pounds, and more. It’s a bit of a pain to put together, and we ended up needing power tools. Love it and recommend it 100%." —c davila

    Get it from Amazon for $109.19+ (available in 10 colors).

    14. A battery-powered 3-in-1 soil test tool to check the moisture, pH value, and sunlight level of your garden's soil. This will help you understand when and how much water your plants will need to thrive.

    Soil moisture and pH meter inserted in soil for garden maintenance
    This gadget has two needles to ensure accuracy and doesn't require batteries. Just push it two to four inches into the ground and select what you want to test for.

    Promising review: "This device is amazing. I bought it after my gardenia plant wasn't blooming. I came to realize that I was overwatering, and my plant never recovered. Since then, I’ve taken home two amaryllis plants from work that never grew. I replanted them and used this device to make sure that I was watering properly and my plants were thriving! It’s a real plant saver. I even got a monstera as well. And I should note, I usually don’t have a green thumb and kill plants easily!" —Roselle

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    15. An extra-thick foam kneeling pad so days spent tending to your garden won't result in excruciating knee pain.

    A person kneeling on the green mat while gardening
    This mat measures 17.75 inches long x 11.75 inches wide x 1.5 inches thick.

    Promising review: "I'm not getting any younger. Scrubbing the floor/floorboards behind the toilet, bottom of tub, refrigerator, lower cabinets, gardening on my hands and knees kills me these days. I was skeptical that this wouldn't be thick/sturdy enough to use for all of the aforementioned tasks. Boy, am I glad I was wrong! If you're looking for a great 'kneezy,' this one is it. It's supportive, cushioned, wipes clean, and has a carrying handle. Definitely worth your time and money." —Aiko

    Get it from Walmart for $16.88.

    16. Or a pair of knee pads if you need support but are on the move a lot. Never again will you have to cut your time outside short because your knees, hips, or back is throbbing. 

    person strapping on knee pad over pants
    a reviewer smiling while wearing the knee pads and gardening
    Promising review: "These are the best knee pads I have ever used, for sure. Nice and soft feeling. They allow me to stay on my knees for an extended period of time without getting uncomfortable. I have worn them for nine-hour working days without any issues with fit, adjustment, or comfort. If you put them in place, they will stay in place. They have great cushioning and are very comfortable, but in my opinion, what really makes them better than most other knee pads on the market is the fact that they have two adjustable straps with slip buckles instead of one of the straps being Velcro. You can attach them very easily, and because you’re able to tighten them better than Velcro, they will stay in place. The straps are of good elasticity, so they won’t start hurting you even when they are really tight." —Shannon Huett

    Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two styles).

    17. A wooden wall-mounted trellis for growing climbing plants and hanging planters. From potted plants to air plants, this trellis will provide you with everything you need to help your garden grow vertically. 

    A vertical wall-mounted planter with various herbs beside a glass-paned door, ideal for space-saving in-home gardening
    Orchids mounted on a vertical wooden slat garden wall display
    The planters are sold separately, and I recommend either this pack of white ones or this pack of multicolored ones.

    Promising review: "I have a small balcony with two entrances so not a lot of available floor space. By making a vertical garden I can have my fresh herbs without taking up valuable real estate. It goes on a wall by the door that wouldn't have been used otherwise. Plus it looks so pretty! It was very easy to install. With the addition of the hanging planters (sold separately) I love that I can easily take my herbs down to water them or bring into my kitchen to cook with. Looks so classy and functional." —Luna

    Get it from Amazon for $52.99+ (available in 13 other sizes).

    18. A potting bench so you have a designated spot to keep your gardening tools and supplies. The tabletop can hold up to 220 pounds, and the bottom shelf and cabinet can handle up to 176 pounds. There are also three metal hooks on the right side for hanging items.

    Wooden gardening station with shelves, supplies, and pots, showcasing storage solutions for garden tools and accessories
    Promising review: "Great value for the $$ and attractive! Looks great on my back porch area and is a nice place to store all my planting supplies. The metal countertop is a nice touch, as it’s easy to wipe down and gives it a bit of a rustic look. I would highly recommend and buy it again!" —Staci Evans 

    Get it from Amazon for $129.99+ (available in three wood finishes).


    19. A galvanized steel planter bed for neatly planting all your veggies and fruits. It has an open bottom, which provides good drainage and keeps weeds away from your soil.

    Reviewer&#x27;s garden bed grows many vegetables
    Promising review: "This raised bed is very affordable. The bed looks thin and flimsy at first, but once it is set up, it is very sturdy even though very light to carry around empty. I also appreciate that this is a foot tall and not too shallow like some other raised beds being sold. This is an excellent product and I would recommend it highly for what you are paying for." —JT

    Get it from Amazon for $44.78+ (available in two sizes).

    20. Or a raised garden bed that removes the need for bending or kneeling, preserving your back and knees as you tend to your garden. It's made from Chinese fir, a great wood for outdoor furniture and construction because it doesn't warp out of shape when it gets damp or wet.

    Reviewer&#x27;s wooden raised garden bed placed outside with vegetables and herbs growing in it
    Promising review: "My granddaughter and I started a garden in this raised bed! It's perfect for me because I don't have to bend down on my knees and high enough for her (she's 4). Now we wait for things to grow so we can eat them!!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $74.99+ (available in three sizes and three finishes).