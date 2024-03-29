25 Of The Best Bed Frames To Upgrade Your Bedroom

Hi! I'm Sally Elshorafa — Home and Garden Editor here at BuzzFeed — and I'm here to help you find the perfect bed frame. But before we dive into your options, let's discuss some basics.
The difference between a platform bed frame and a traditional bed frame mainly lies in the structure and support for the mattress. But the gist of it is that platform beds don't require a box spring.
A platform bed has a sturdy base and slats that are close enough together that it can easily distribute the weight of a big mattress. A traditional bed normally had only a few slats across the bottom, so the boxspring was needed to even out the weight of the mattress, or else the mattress would sink into the bed frame and eventually touch the floor.
Most types of mattresses are compatible with platform beds, including memory foam, latex, hybrid, and most innerspring mattresses.
While not exactly incompatible, traditional innerspring mattresses may not always perform as well on platform beds as they do on box springs. This is because box springs are designed to absorb shock and reduce wear on innerspring mattresses. Some older or very firm innerspring mattresses may not conform well to a solid platform base.
For your options below, I've noted which bed frames need a box spring.
1. A vintage-inspired bed if you want the look of a 100-year-old antique wrought iron bed but not the squeakiness of one.
2. A light oak bed with brass accents that looks like something straight out of Architectural Digest. If your bedroom lacks a focal point, this bed will certainly create one for you.
3. An industrial modern-esque metal and wood bed with electrical and USB outlets so you can make sure your various devices are always charged up and ready to go. No more having to get out of your warm bed in the middle of the night to charge your phone. Those nights are over.
4. A reviewer-beloved simple metal platform bed for a sleek look that'll complement whatever interior design style you're working with. Reviewers agree that its easy assembly, durability, and value make it a crowd favorite — it has over 33,000 5-star ratings for a reason.
5. An ultra-simple bed frame if you have a box spring and mattress and just need something to keep them off the floor. This is also a great get if you already have a headboard or something like a headboard and don't need all the hoopla that a traditional headboard and footboard offer.
6. A super fun sculptural bed that has a headboard shaped like a flower that lights up to any color you choose. If you're the type of person who either A) loves pretty things or B) vlogs from bed, this is the bed frame for you.
7. An upholstered platform bed frame without a footboard or headboard because sometimes less is more. This is a great option if you have limited space in your sleeping area and don't want a bulky piece of furniture taking up a lot of visual space.
8. A metal four-poster bed so you can drape fabric and hang lights from it. This style of bed looks great on its own, but you can really enhance the look by adding texture and light. And hey, the fabric helps with insect protection and gives you extra privacy.
9. A solid wood platform bed with a simple headboard if you want the warmth of wood. This one is available in four different wood finishes: antique espresso, cherry, natural, or rustic pine.
10. A tech-savvy bed that's taller than most beds, so you have ample room for storage underneath. It also comes with a charging station that has electrical outlets and a USB port. Oh, and yes, it has LED lights in the headboard and footboard that are controlled via an app, so truly, any color you can imagine is available.
11. An upholstered bed with four storage drawers so you have a place to store all your extra stuff, especially bedding. A lot of us use heavier comforters and duvets in the winter and lighter blankets in the summer, so store the seasonal under the bed when not in use.
12. A tricked-out platform bed with a lot, I mean a lot, of bells and whistles. I'm talking about an LED-lit headboard, outlets for electrical and USB, four drawers of storage under the bed, and more. You'll never want (or need to) get out of bed!
13. An upholstered bed with an adjustable tufted headboard to add a big dose of glam to your bedroom. This is the bed for you if you're going for Art Deco or Hollywood Regency vibes.
14. A metal and wood bed with a tubular design that's just so stylish. Its lack of sharp corners is perfect for anyone who always finds themselves bumping into their bedroom furniture in the middle of the night. No more bruised knees and stubbed toes.
15. A bed with an adjustable, upholstered headboard so you always have a soft surface to lean back on. The adjustable height is an added bonus — if you have a tall mattress or add a mattress topper, you can adjust the height up so you can still see and use the headboard.
16. A contemporary platform bed with USB and Type-C ports in the headboard. You'll never have to worry about your battery dying when you're on hour infinity of scrolling through TikTok at 3 a.m.
17. A walnut wood bed with built-in nightstands so you can avoid the chore of having to find even more furniture once you find your dream bed.
18. An upholstered bed frame with an adjustable headboard, because sometimes you have a tall box spring and mattress, and want to make sure they don't cover up the headboard.
19. A heavy-duty metal platform bed that can hold up to 3,000 pounds. And because it's so solid, you never have to worry about it moving around.
20. A fabric-covered bed with a massive headboard designed by Studio McGee for Target if you want to look like you're sleeping on a cloud.
21. A tall platform bed with ample room for storage underneath. It's designed to be higher than average — most platform beds are very low to the ground — so it has over 12 inches of clearance underneath it.
22. A simple solid wood bed that's the perfect material if you want to stain or paint your bed. Yes, it looks great as-is. BUT, if you want to stain it to match other finishes in your sleeping area or paint it a color you really like, solid wood is the way to go.
23. A wooden bed with a rattan headboard because sometimes you want your bed to have the same aesthetic as a 5-star tropical resort.
24. A modern bed with a tall headboard if you want a bed that creates a focal point. This is an especially good get if you want something that helps absorb sound; a tall, upholstered piece like this will really help with acoustics.
25. And an antique-esque platform bed that has the same energy as your favorite American Girl bedroom kit. Your friends will be calling you Samantha Parkington in no time.
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.