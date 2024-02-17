Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

44 Ways To Make Your Bathroom Feel More Like A Spa

Let's practice some self-care, shall we?

Sally Elshorafa
by Sally Elshorafa

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Elevate your bath time from basic to bougie with a bamboo bathtub tray that can extend to fit any tub size. It has compartments for all your essentials: a tablet stand (though most folks use it to hold a book), wine glass slot, soap holder, and phone holder. 

Reviewer photo of the bamboo bathtub tray over a white bathtub with a book and wine on top
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "When I placed my order for this tray I looked at the pics but did not realize how really cool this piece is. The ability to change the size is great but I just love the different trays that are removable as well as the ability to put my phone and a Kindle in 'safe' areas of the tray. I found a perfect place for my TV remote should I want to watch TV and not read. I just got it and used it last night but it appears to be well made, balanced and offers versatility for the things you may want at your fingertips when taking a luxurious bath!" —SindiMcG

Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in 10 other colors/styles).

2. Hang a 100% natural pure pink Himalayan rock on a rope from your bathtub faucet or shower head to have a nice salt bath and add a bit of opulence to the aesthetic of your bathroom.

Rocks Detox / Etsy

The two pound rock lasts approximately 4-10 baths depending on the water temperature, size of tub, and the amount of time the rock is in the water.
The four pound rock lasts approximately 8-20 baths depending on the water temperature, size of tub, and the amount of time the rock is in the water.

Rocks Detox is a woman-owned small business based in Las Vegas making salt rocks and other bathing products.

Promising review: "Beautiful! I’m redoing my bathroom with a spa feel & this was the perfect finishing touch!" —Jen Marceaux

Get it from Rocks Detox on Etsy for $33.90+ (available in two weights and six scents (the rope is scented)).


3. Have all your towels match and look pretty with this six-piece 100% Turkish cotton towel set. It's the ultimate self-care flex, because nothing says "I take my bathing experience seriously" like a fluffy, color-coordinated set of towels. 

The towels rolled
All six pieces in the white set
www.amazon.com, Amazon

The set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths.

Promising review: "Using these feels like you are at an expensive spa or hotel. They are thick and soft. We had looked at our local department store and their wash cloths were thin and cost twice what these did." —Spruce Lake

Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in 12 styles and 20 colors).

4. And ditch the chilly post-shower experience with a towel warmer that heats up faster than you can say "is it summer yet?" It's perfect for those of us who prefer our towels toasty and our comfort instant (it heats up to three towels at a time in just under one minute). 

Reviewer photo of the warmer
Reviewer showing three towels inside the warmer
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "This was purchased as a gift for my wife. We've been using it regularly for about a month now and really enjoy it. It fits two large bath sheets. I look forward to also using it for bathrobes and throw blankets this winter. It makes any bathroom feel more luxurious. I also love the scented disc that goes in the lid. The aromatherapy makes it feel that much more spa like." —Ryan Harris

Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available in five colors).

5. Bathrooms that mimic hotel spas are so on trend these days, but few of us have the resources (or the budget) to take on an expensive bathroom renovation project. Instead, try using accessories like these luxurious reusable dispenser bottles that'll give you a spa-like experience, minus the hefty price tag.

Reviewer&#x27;s shampoo, conditioner, and body wash bottles are shown on the wall of a shower
amazon.com

Promising review: "I love these bottles. They make everything uniform and high-end looking for a fraction of the price. They hold up amazing. I bought another set for my second bathroom." —Cindy

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in six styles).

6. Add a touch of greenery with a eucalyptus bundle that you hang from your shower head. When your shower heats up, the steam will release the eucalyptus oils to give you a nice hit of aromatherapy. 

person standing in a shower and hanging up the large bundle of eucalyptus
a eucalyptus bundle on a shower head
Amazon, Amazon

Promising review: "I was super excited when my eucalyptus bundle arrived beautifully wrapped and smelling magnificent! My entire bathroom smells divine and gives me a true sense of clam. It not only looks lush and smells delicious but I believe it is a stress reliever. I highly recommend this product! Love Love Love!!" —Kristen Evanson 

Get it from Amazon for $39.99.

7. Turn your bathroom into a concert that rivals the Hollywood Bowl with a waterproof Bluetooth speaker, because no spa-like experience is complete without a custom playlist. 

a reviewer's speaker in their shower attached to their faucet
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my husband. He likes to listen to podcasts while taking a shower and I was getting tired of him taking the household Bluetooth speaker with him. I looked into other shower speakers but was weary of sound quality. I was familiar with this brand and decided to spend a little extra for quality and reliability. I am not disappointed. He not only uses it in the shower (clips it to the shower curtain rack) he also clips it to his belt loops and takes it with him outside in the yard. It has a surprisingly good sound quality and volume for a little speaker. I can see us taking this camping and kayaking in the future. Highly recommended." —dlivtx

Get it from Amazon for $39.95 (available in 12 colors).

8. Pamper your skin with a box of esthetician-approved, ultra soft disposable face towels. They're super absorbent and feel like you're rubbing your face with a cloud. Trust me, I use one every night to dry my face after washing and it's always such a luxurious experience.

amazon.com, amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "As an esthetician with a healthy amount of skepticism, I didn’t really give Clean Towels the time of day. I honestly just used a paper towel to dry my face every day, until I finally did try The Towels. Lemme just tell ya, these are no Bounty or Viva paper towels, baby. These are luxury. They are soft, with a slight texture that’s not abrasive. No shedding or piling. Also multiuse: I’ll dry my face, use a corner with micellar water to fully remove all makeup, then clean and wipe down my vanity every night 😅" —Caitlyn

Get a box of 50 from Amazon for $17.05+ (available in quantities of 50, 100, 150, 200, and 300).


9. Wrap yourself in a cozy waffle robe to instantly feel like you're at a luxury spa, or at least dressed for the part while you binge-watch your favorite shows while drinking cucumber water. 

reviewer standing in the mirror taking a picture wearing the robe in white
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I absolutely love this robe! As a new mom, I had truly forgotten what relaxation was, so I bought this robe to help me relax after a shower. I’m so glad I did! I’m 5’6", and it’s long enough to cover everything, soft, and reminds me so much of the robes you wear at the spa. If you’re debating buying this, do it!!" —Madison L.

Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in unisex sizes S–XXL and in 9 colors).

10. And complete your spa outfit with a pair of fuzzy slippers so your feet don't get cold when you're standing on your bathroom's cold tile floor. 

reviewer wearing the gray fuzzy slippers
reviewer wearing the white fuzzy slippers
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I got these for my mom as part of a 'home spa set' I gifted her for Christmas and I’m about to order a pair for myself. I was worried that they were going to be flat after shipping but they’re still SUPER DUPER FLUFFY. Instructions said you could blow dry them to fluff them up a little but there was no need. They’re perfect for the winter — soft, fuzzy, and warm. My mom wears them every day and she absolutely LOVES them. Not to mention the fact that they’re super cute and such a beautiful color. Great product for the price." —GiraffePie

Get them from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in women's sizes 5–10 and 15 colors).

11. Replace a barely working, old and tired shower head with a dual-spray showerhead for a majestic bathing experience. The handheld shower head is especially good for rinsing out conditioners and hair masks.

A reviewer's installed dual shower head that shows each head with multiple spray options
the same shower heads with the water turned on
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "Wonderful product for low cost! I moved into a place that had an old showerhead that barely worked. I decided to look into new shower heads, and this one popped up. I am very impressed. The installation instructions were very easy to follow. I have had no issues with cracks, malfunctions, or leaking. There is no leaking and dripping in the hose, either. Both work wonderfully. This makes the shower feel very spa-like. I recommend this highly." —Ashley

Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in four finishes).

12. Update your walls with some serene peel-and-stick wallpaper. This is a must-have if you rent your home, because you simply peel and stick it to your walls to apply, and then pull it off to remove (it leaves no residue).

amazon.com

The wallpaper comes on a 20.5-in x 18-ft roll and covers about 30.75 sq. ft.

Promising review: "This is my second time buying this brand. After 6 years the wallpaper came off very quickly and didn't cause any damage to my walls. I started taking it off using a hair dryer to heat up the adhesive, but ended up not using it because it came off so easily. Bonus: my walls are painted with matte paint because I live in an apartment and there was absolutely no damage whatsoever. I was able to put it up by myself. It's easy to reposition, easy to cut to go around fixtures on the walls. I love the pattern of this one. I was looking to change up the look of my living room and I fell in love with this one as soon as I saw it. Highly recommend!" —CamberWins

Get a roll from Amazon for $23.99.


13. Or give your walls the look of weathered wood with a roll of peel-and-stick decorative wallpaper. You can use it on everything from walls to cabinet doors to countertops! 

reviewer using the paper on their walls in their bathroom
A bathroom that uses the wallpaper above the sink as an accent behind the mirror
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "This contact paper was pretty easy to use and cut. Sure, it can be a pain to readjust, but, with a little patience, it’s really not so bad. It’s worth the reward! I rent, and my bathroom wall is cracked, crumbling sheet rock. This paper freshens up the bathroom (which is old as anything). It hides all the raised cracks and crumbles in the wall and looks SOOO MUCH BETTER! I will no longer be embarrassed by anyone using my bath. I’m putting this paper on everything!" —JFerro

Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in over 20 sizes; you can also check out their shop page for more colors and styles).

14. Or if you want to add a bit more modern pizzazz to a wall, try a roll of constellations peel-and-stick wallpaper. The pattern and colors are subtle enough that it'll look amazing without creating too much of a focal point.

A bathroom&#x27;s walls are covered in the Novogratz Constellations Removable Peel and Stick Wallpaper in Frost
amazon.com

Promising review: "Love, love, love this wallpaper!!! It is beautiful and unique, refined and elegant, and heavy duty quality. I found it super easy to install, though I opted to use it for a room border versus full wall coverage. I also found it very forgiving, allowing me to pull it back off and adjust areas without leaving permanent dents in the design. It gave my son’s bedroom a whole new look and I have gotten lots of compliments on this wallpaper!" —MB

Get it from Amazon for $27.49 (available in frost, powder, and navy).

15. However, if you want a big dose of sophisticated glamor, opt for this pearlescent gold leaf peel-and-stick wallpaper.

A bathroom with the wallpaper on the walls
amazon.com

Promising review: "Purchased and use this for a major accent wall. Loved it because you did not have to match up the pattern. It has a great pearlized look that is subtle. Absolutely love this. So much, purchased two more rolls and a double roll to use elsewhere in the hous