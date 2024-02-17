44 Ways To Make Your Bathroom Feel More Like A Spa

1. Elevate your bath time from basic to bougie with a bamboo bathtub tray that can extend to fit any tub size. It has compartments for all your essentials: a tablet stand (though most folks use it to hold a book), wine glass slot, soap holder, and phone holder.
Promising review: "When I placed my order for this tray I looked at the pics but did not realize how really cool this piece is. The ability to change the size is great but I just love the different trays that are removable as well as the ability to put my phone and a Kindle in 'safe' areas of the tray. I found a perfect place for my TV remote should I want to watch TV and not read. I just got it and used it last night but it appears to be well made, balanced and offers versatility for the things you may want at your fingertips when taking a luxurious bath!" —SindiMcG
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in 10 other colors/styles).
2. Hang a 100% natural pure pink Himalayan rock on a rope from your bathtub faucet or shower head to have a nice salt bath and add a bit of opulence to the aesthetic of your bathroom.
3. Have all your towels match and look pretty with this six-piece 100% Turkish cotton towel set. It's the ultimate self-care flex, because nothing says "I take my bathing experience seriously" like a fluffy, color-coordinated set of towels.
The set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths.
Promising review: "Using these feels like you are at an expensive spa or hotel. They are thick and soft. We had looked at our local department store and their wash cloths were thin and cost twice what these did." —Spruce Lake
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in 12 styles and 20 colors).
4. And ditch the chilly post-shower experience with a towel warmer that heats up faster than you can say "is it summer yet?" It's perfect for those of us who prefer our towels toasty and our comfort instant (it heats up to three towels at a time in just under one minute).
Promising review: "This was purchased as a gift for my wife. We've been using it regularly for about a month now and really enjoy it. It fits two large bath sheets. I look forward to also using it for bathrobes and throw blankets this winter. It makes any bathroom feel more luxurious. I also love the scented disc that goes in the lid. The aromatherapy makes it feel that much more spa like." —Ryan Harris
Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available in five colors).
5. Bathrooms that mimic hotel spas are so on trend these days, but few of us have the resources (or the budget) to take on an expensive bathroom renovation project. Instead, try using accessories like these luxurious reusable dispenser bottles that'll give you a spa-like experience, minus the hefty price tag.
6. Add a touch of greenery with a eucalyptus bundle that you hang from your shower head. When your shower heats up, the steam will release the eucalyptus oils to give you a nice hit of aromatherapy.
Promising review: "I was super excited when my eucalyptus bundle arrived beautifully wrapped and smelling magnificent! My entire bathroom smells divine and gives me a true sense of clam. It not only looks lush and smells delicious but I believe it is a stress reliever. I highly recommend this product! Love Love Love!!" —Kristen Evanson
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
7. Turn your bathroom into a concert that rivals the Hollywood Bowl with a waterproof Bluetooth speaker, because no spa-like experience is complete without a custom playlist.
Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my husband. He likes to listen to podcasts while taking a shower and I was getting tired of him taking the household Bluetooth speaker with him. I looked into other shower speakers but was weary of sound quality. I was familiar with this brand and decided to spend a little extra for quality and reliability. I am not disappointed. He not only uses it in the shower (clips it to the shower curtain rack) he also clips it to his belt loops and takes it with him outside in the yard. It has a surprisingly good sound quality and volume for a little speaker. I can see us taking this camping and kayaking in the future. Highly recommended." —dlivtx
Get it from Amazon for $39.95 (available in 12 colors).
8. Pamper your skin with a box of esthetician-approved, ultra soft disposable face towels. They're super absorbent and feel like you're rubbing your face with a cloud. Trust me, I use one every night to dry my face after washing and it's always such a luxurious experience.
9. Wrap yourself in a cozy waffle robe to instantly feel like you're at a luxury spa, or at least dressed for the part while you binge-watch your favorite shows while drinking cucumber water.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this robe! As a new mom, I had truly forgotten what relaxation was, so I bought this robe to help me relax after a shower. I’m so glad I did! I’m 5’6", and it’s long enough to cover everything, soft, and reminds me so much of the robes you wear at the spa. If you’re debating buying this, do it!!" —Madison L.
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in unisex sizes S–XXL and in 9 colors).
10. And complete your spa outfit with a pair of fuzzy slippers so your feet don't get cold when you're standing on your bathroom's cold tile floor.
Promising review: "I got these for my mom as part of a 'home spa set' I gifted her for Christmas and I’m about to order a pair for myself. I was worried that they were going to be flat after shipping but they’re still SUPER DUPER FLUFFY. Instructions said you could blow dry them to fluff them up a little but there was no need. They’re perfect for the winter — soft, fuzzy, and warm. My mom wears them every day and she absolutely LOVES them. Not to mention the fact that they’re super cute and such a beautiful color. Great product for the price." —GiraffePie
Get them from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in women's sizes 5–10 and 15 colors).
11. Replace a barely working, old and tired shower head with a dual-spray showerhead for a majestic bathing experience. The handheld shower head is especially good for rinsing out conditioners and hair masks.
Promising review: "Wonderful product for low cost! I moved into a place that had an old showerhead that barely worked. I decided to look into new shower heads, and this one popped up. I am very impressed. The installation instructions were very easy to follow. I have had no issues with cracks, malfunctions, or leaking. There is no leaking and dripping in the hose, either. Both work wonderfully. This makes the shower feel very spa-like. I recommend this highly." —Ashley
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in four finishes).
12. Update your walls with some serene peel-and-stick wallpaper. This is a must-have if you rent your home, because you simply peel and stick it to your walls to apply, and then pull it off to remove (it leaves no residue).
13. Or give your walls the look of weathered wood with a roll of peel-and-stick decorative wallpaper. You can use it on everything from walls to cabinet doors to countertops!
Promising review: "This contact paper was pretty easy to use and cut. Sure, it can be a pain to readjust, but, with a little patience, it’s really not so bad. It’s worth the reward! I rent, and my bathroom wall is cracked, crumbling sheet rock. This paper freshens up the bathroom (which is old as anything). It hides all the raised cracks and crumbles in the wall and looks SOOO MUCH BETTER! I will no longer be embarrassed by anyone using my bath. I’m putting this paper on everything!" —JFerro
Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in over 20 sizes; you can also check out their shop page for more colors and styles).