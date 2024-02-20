29 Accessories To Make Your Bathroom As Chic As It Is Practical

1. Some rechargeable motion sensor under-cabinet lights to perfectly illuminate your bathroom. After a full charge, the these can last for about three hours if left on, or up to four weeks if they're on motion sensor mode and activated up to 10 times per day.
2. A towel warmer so you can ditch the chilly post-shower experience. It's perfect for those of us who prefer our towels toasty and their comfort instant (it heats up to three towels at a time in just under one minute).
Promising review: "This was purchased as a gift for my wife. We've been using it regularly for about a month now and really enjoy it. It fits two large bath sheets. I look forward to also using it for bathrobes and throw blankets this winter. It makes any bathroom feel more luxurious. I also love the scented disc that goes in the lid. The aromatherapy makes it feel that much more spa like." —Ryan Harris
Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available in five colors).
3. Some metal bathroom shelves with super strong adhesive that can hold up to 15 pounds each. No more dangling a shower caddy around your shower head!
Promising review: "If you are looking for some shower space and you don't want to tear out your shower to build in the nitches...grab these babies. They stick great, and hold a ton of stuff! It took our shower from looking cluttered and always having stuff fall underfoot to looking put together, and having everything be right where you need it to get to it. I use liter bottles of shampoo and conditioner and these babies hold both in one basket. Pick up a set, you won't be disappointed. Also, if you have two showers and only need one basket in each you can split them and get storage in both showers that match perfectly!!" —Chris
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (also available in silver).
4. A super slick motion-activated trash can to throw rubbish into. Reviewers swear that the sensor isn't delicate enough that'd it open for a curious cat or someone just walking by. The lid is also waterproof, so you don't have to worry about water splashes from the sink or shower getting into the trash.
5. An automatic soap dispenser that also tells you the room's temperature. This is a beloved product of the TikTok bathroom organization crowd because it frees up so much counter space *and* it keeps soap dispensing tidy.
6. A six-piece 100% Turkish cotton towel set so all your towels match and look pretty. Because nothing says "I take my bathing experience seriously" like a fluffy, color-coordinated set of towels.
The set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths.
Promising review: "Using these feels like you are at an expensive spa or hotel. They are thick and soft. We had looked at our local department store and their wash cloths were thin and cost twice what these did." —Spruce Lake
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in 12 styles and 20 colors).
7. A storage cabinet to hold a lot of extra toilet paper and cleaning supplies. Plus it has a sweet little top that can hold a nice candle or book.
Promising review: "So easy to put together, I could put it together with my eyes closed. Fit amazingly perfectly between the tub and the toilet and it has created so much more space and my bathroom is no longer cluttered because of this product." —COS45B
Get it from Amazon for $14.32+ (available in four heights and five styles).
8. An ultra-quiet aromatherapy essential oil diffuser so you can enter a state of bliss every time you go into your bathroom. It's remote control operated and has seven different LED light colors (plus a timer!), so you never even have to move if you want to change it up.
According to Johns Hopkins, you may want to avoid diffusing oils around larger groups and young children because of the side effects of different oils.
It also comes with a remote control and a safety auto-switch that prevents it from overheating in case it runs out of water.
Promising review: "I wanted a diffuser that I could also use for a small light in the spa room I was working in and this one fit the bill. The light is pretty and peaceful and you can change the intensity of the mist in the diffuser. I was surprised the plug actually detached from the diffuser, but when I emptied it the first time I didn’t have to pick up a dragging plug, I just unplugged it from the body of the diffuser. I also forgot to empty it and left it for a few days and it didn’t get gross inside which was a huge relief." —Katie
Get it from Amazon for $19.66+ (available in five colors and in a pack that includes essential oils).
9. And an organic essential oil set that includes 100% pure eucalyptus, lavender, peppermint, tea tree, lemongrass, frankincense, orange, and rosemary oils.
Cliganic is a small business based in San Francisco, CA with products that focus on natural and pure ingredients.
Promising review: "As a state-certified massage therapist manager at luxury hotel spas, I know quality essential oils. It’s my bread and butter. I am therefore very critical of cheap essential oils and can immediately tell. These oils instantly brought back memories of work, at home, upon opening and inhaling. You can tell these are first pour oils that have not been cut down to save on money and the company really stands behind its promise. I’m blown away, as these types of oils typically cost me twice the price to order from leading essential oil companies for therapists." —Maur
Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $21.64+ (available in two sizes).
10. A waterproof Bluetooth speaker so you can jam out to your favorite playlist while you take a shower or bath. It can play up to 10 hours of music on a single charge!
Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my husband. He likes to listen to podcasts while taking a shower and I was getting tired of him taking the household Bluetooth speaker with him. I looked into other shower speakers but was weary of sound quality. I was familiar with this brand and decided to spend a little extra for quality and reliability. I am not disappointed. He not only uses it in the shower (clips it to the shower curtain rack) he also clips it to his belt loops and takes it with him outside in the yard. It has a surprisingly good sound quality and volume for a little speaker. I can see us taking this camping and kayaking in the future. Highly recommended." —dlivtx
Get it from Amazon for $37.95 (available in 12 colors).
11. A bath pillow that's the length of your entire body so you can recline on something soft while you're taking a relaxing bath. And when not it use, it has hooks that make it easy to hang up and out of sight.
12. A pack of 29 organizers to keep your bathroom drawers tidy. From makeup brushes to nail tools to medicines and more, everything in your drawers will finally have a place to call home.
13. A squeegee that mounts directly to your shower's tile or glass to make sure you keep your shower glass door clean and streak-free. Because the mount is clear, it looks like it's floating.
14. A 100% natural pure pink Himalayan rock on a rope to hang from your bathtub faucet or shower head to have a nice salt bath and add a bit of opulence to the aesthetic of your bathroom.
15. Some beautiful wall-mounted amber bottles that come with matching labels to decant your shampoo, conditioner, and body wash into. Pro tip: Use a leveler to make sure yours are evenly aligned.
16. A bamboo bathtub tray to elevate your bath time from basic to bougie. It has compartments for all your essentials, aka a glass of wine, your phone, and whatever novel you're thumbing through.
Promising review: "When I placed my order for this tray I looked at the pics but did not realize how really cool this piece is. The ability to change the size is great but I just love the different trays that are removable as well as the ability to put my phone and a Kindle in 'safe' areas of the tray. I found a perfect place for my TV remote should I want to watch TV and not read. I just got it and used it last night but it appears to be well made, balanced and offers versatility for the things you may want at your fingertips when taking a luxurious bath!" —SindiMcG
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in 10 other colors/styles).