Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    29 Accessories To Make Your Bathroom As Chic As It Is Practical

    It’s time to spruce up your throne room.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Some rechargeable motion sensor under-cabinet lights to perfectly illuminate your bathroom. After a full charge, the these can last for about three hours if left on, or up to four weeks if they're on motion sensor mode and activated up to 10 times per day.

    Under-cabinet LED light illuminating a kitchen mat on a tiled floor, with partial view of cabinets and a container
    amazon.com

    These have a built-in magnet that'll stick on most metals, or you can use the included adhesive tape to tape them onto an existing surface.

    Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it. These lights are so worth it. I have a closet with no light in it, and I installed these in maybe two minutes flat, and it has completely fixed my disdain for the previously dark and disorganized closet. If you think you need these, you probably do." —HD

    Get it from Amazon for $21.59+ (available in two sizes and in warm or white light).

    2. towel warmer so you can ditch the chilly post-shower experience. It's perfect for those of us who prefer our towels toasty and their comfort instant (it heats up to three towels at a time in just under one minute). 

    A towel warming machine with a wooden base and lid next to a decorative plant in a patterned vase, in a bathroom setting
    Person standing in front of an open machine with towels inside
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was purchased as a gift for my wife. We've been using it regularly for about a month now and really enjoy it. It fits two large bath sheets. I look forward to also using it for bathrobes and throw blankets this winter. It makes any bathroom feel more luxurious. I also love the scented disc that goes in the lid. The aromatherapy makes it feel that much more spa like." —Ryan Harris

    Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available in five colors).

    3. Some metal bathroom shelves with super strong adhesive that can hold up to 15 pounds each. No more dangling a shower caddy around your shower head! 

    Two shower shelves
    The shower shelf in silver
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you are looking for some shower space and you don't want to tear out your shower to build in the nitches...grab these babies. They stick great, and hold a ton of stuff! It took our shower from looking cluttered and always having stuff fall underfoot to looking put together, and having everything be right where you need it to get to it. I use liter bottles of shampoo and conditioner and these babies hold both in one basket. Pick up a set, you won't be disappointed. Also, if you have two showers and only need one basket in each you can split them and get storage in both showers that match perfectly!!" —Chris

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (also available in silver).

    4. A super slick motion-activated trash can to throw rubbish into. Reviewers swear that the sensor isn't delicate enough that'd it open for a curious cat or someone just walking by. The lid is also waterproof, so you don't have to worry about water splashes from the sink or shower getting into the trash.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Check it out in Julianna Christensen's TikTok video.

    Note: it's powered by two AA batteries (not included).

    Promising review: "I love this trash can because no one will ever see the trash I put in my bathroom trash can. When I put my hand above the sensor, it opens so discreetly and gently, and stays open for a few seconds then gently closes. The outside is absolutely beautiful. I know it’s just a trash can, but in my bathroom it looks like a cute piece of art." —Dawn

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available with gold or gray detailing and in two sizes).

    5. An automatic soap dispenser that also tells you the room's temperature. This is a beloved product of the TikTok bathroom organization crowd because it frees up so much counter space *and* it keeps soap dispensing tidy.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased this automatic hand soap machine based off some TikTok videos. I love this and will not go back to a manual soap bottle. LOVE, LOVE, LOVE, LOVE!" —SGT O

    Get it from Amazon for $23.19+ (available in four colors).

    6. six-piece 100% Turkish cotton towel set so all your towels match and look pretty. Because nothing says "I take my bathing experience seriously" like a fluffy, color-coordinated set of towels. 

    Bathroom vanity with jars of cotton products, rolled towels, and decorative flowers
    Stacked white Turkish cotton towels beside a sink in a bathroom
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    The set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths.

    Promising review: "Using these feels like you are at an expensive spa or hotel. They are thick and soft. We had looked at our local department store and their wash cloths were thin and cost twice what these did." —Spruce Lake

    Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in 12 styles and 20 colors).

    7. storage cabinet to hold a lot of extra toilet paper and cleaning supplies. Plus it has a sweet little top that can hold a nice candle or book. 

    White bathroom caddy with rolls of toilet paper and a lit candle on top
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "So easy to put together, I could put it together with my eyes closed. Fit amazingly perfectly between the tub and the toilet and it has created so much more space and my bathroom is no longer cluttered because of this product." —COS45B

    Get it from Amazon for $14.32+ (available in four heights and five styles).

    8. An ultra-quiet aromatherapy essential oil diffuser so you can enter a state of bliss every time you go into your bathroom. It's remote control operated and has seven different LED light colors (plus a timer!), so you never even have to move if you want to change it up. 

    Essential oil diffuser with illuminated top and wood finish base on bathroom counter
    Diffuser emitting steam, set on a counter with a wood trim and light indicators
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    According to Johns Hopkins, you may want to avoid diffusing oils around larger groups and young children because of the side effects of different oils.

    It also comes with a remote control and a safety auto-switch that prevents it from overheating in case it runs out of water.

    Promising review: "I wanted a diffuser that I could also use for a small light in the spa room I was working in and this one fit the bill. The light is pretty and peaceful and you can change the intensity of the mist in the diffuser. I was surprised the plug actually detached from the diffuser, but when I emptied it the first time I didn’t have to pick up a dragging plug, I just unplugged it from the body of the diffuser. I also forgot to empty it and left it for a few days and it didn’t get gross inside which was a huge relief." —Katie

    Get it from Amazon for $19.66+ (available in five colors and in a pack that includes essential oils).

    9. And an organic essential oil set that includes 100% pure eucalyptus, lavender, peppermint, tea tree, lemongrass, frankincense, orange, and rosemary oils. 

    A set of eight Cliganic essential oil bottles in a box, each labeled with different scents like peppermint and lavender
    Essential oils set on a counter next to a potted plant with a lit rim
    www.amazon.com

    Cliganic is a small business based in San Francisco, CA with products that focus on natural and pure ingredients.

    Promising review: "As a state-certified massage therapist manager at luxury hotel spas, I know quality essential oils. It’s my bread and butter. I am therefore very critical of cheap essential oils and can immediately tell. These oils instantly brought back memories of work, at home, upon opening and inhaling. You can tell these are first pour oils that have not been cut down to save on money and the company really stands behind its promise. I’m blown away, as these types of oils typically cost me twice the price to order from leading essential oil companies for therapists." —Maur

    Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $21.64+ (available in two sizes).

    10. waterproof Bluetooth speaker so you can jam out to your favorite playlist while you take a shower or bath. It can play up to 10 hours of music on a single charge!

    Waterproof speaker hangs from a facuet on a bathroom wall
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my husband. He likes to listen to podcasts while taking a shower and I was getting tired of him taking the household Bluetooth speaker with him. I looked into other shower speakers but was weary of sound quality. I was familiar with this brand and decided to spend a little extra for quality and reliability. I am not disappointed. He not only uses it in the shower (clips it to the shower curtain rack) he also clips it to his belt loops and takes it with him outside in the yard. It has a surprisingly good sound quality and volume for a little speaker. I can see us taking this camping and kayaking in the future. Highly recommended." —dlivtx

    Get it from Amazon for $37.95 (available in 12 colors).

    11. A bath pillow that's the length of your entire body so you can recline on something soft while you're taking a relaxing bath. And when not it use, it has hooks that make it easy to hang up and out of sight.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "After a long day of chasing my kids around all day, this is the soft landing I need. I had a cheaper version, and it not only tore apart, but it was so hard to keep clean. This thing is like industrial grade relaxation. It's so soft and squishy and super easy to clean. It's worth the cost for sure. Buy the dang thing for yourself." —KB

    Get it from Amazon for $37.99.

    12. A pack of 29 organizers to keep your bathroom drawers tidy. From makeup brushes to nail tools to medicines and more, everything in your drawers will finally have a place to call home.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Check this video out to see how TikTok user Haubes used these to organize her bathroom drawers.

    Promising review: "I am someone who likes to be organized and hates clutter and mess, yes I am a Virgo. These drawer organizers came in clutch when I was redoing my bathroom. I was able to fit waaaayy more stuff in my drawers because of these. My boyfriend also loves them and 'never has been more organized in my life.' They come in a 30-piece of different sizes and honestly the different sizes are perfect. Get these." —StephanieSchwed

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in packs of 20, 29, or 30 pieces).

    13. A squeegee that mounts directly to your shower's tile or glass to make sure you keep your shower glass door clean and streak-free. Because the mount is clear, it looks like it's floating.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great, amazing product. Saw this on TikTok and I had to get it because it was so viral. And I’m so glad that I did, best purchase for my shower." —Brittany Zepeda

    Get it from Amazon for $9.59+ (available in four metal finishes and three sizes).

    14. A 100% natural pure pink Himalayan rock on a rope to hang from your bathtub faucet or shower head to have a nice salt bath and add a bit of opulence to the aesthetic of your bathroom.

    Rocks Detox / Etsy

    The two pound rock lasts approximately 4-10 baths depending on the water temperature, size of tub, and the amount of time the rock is in the water.The four pound rock lasts approximately 8-20 baths depending on the water temperature, size of tub, and the amount of time the rock is in the water.

    Rocks Detox is a woman-owned small business based in Las Vegas making salt rocks and other bathing products.

    Promising review: "Beautiful! I’m redoing my bathroom with a spa feel & this was the perfect finishing touch!" —Jen Marceaux

    Get it from Rocks Detox on Etsy for $33.90+ (available in two weights and six scents (the rope is scented)).


    15. Some beautiful wall-mounted amber bottles that come with matching labels to decant your shampoo, conditioner, and body wash into. Pro tip: Use a leveler to make sure yours are evenly aligned.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    You can see how one TikTok user styled hers in this TikTok video by Miriam Gin.

    Promising review: "We have a narrow bathtub/shower with little space. I love this product, it’s so easy to install. I used a level to keep them aligned. Wait 24 hours before you use them. Great price, great quality, I highly recommend." —Karen Kopecki

    Get it from Amazon for $32.04+ (available in six different styles).

    16. bamboo bathtub tray to elevate your bath time from basic to bougie. It has compartments for all your essentials, aka a glass of wine, your phone, and whatever novel you're thumbing through. 

    A tranquil bath setup with candles, plants, a book titled
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "When I placed my order for this tray I looked at the pics but did not realize how really cool this piece is. The ability to change the size is great but I just love the different trays that are removable as well as the ability to put my phone and a Kindle in 'safe' areas of the tray. I found a perfect place for my TV remote should I want to watch TV and not read. I just got it and used it last night but it appears to be well made, balanced and offers versatility for the things you may want at your fingertips when taking a luxurious bath!" —SindiMcG

    Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in 10 other colors/styles).

    17. A wall-mounted, fog-resistant shower mirror that has three different light settings, adjustable brightness, a little shelf to hold and hooks your razors, and a squeegee just in case it does fog up.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ran across this mirror on another person's TikTok. Once I received this and mounted it in my shower, it was amazing! It feels like a fancy hotel feature that was placed within my shower. I love the different light settings. On the downside, the mirror does fog up frequently due to the steam. Since the mirror comes with a wiper, that helps as a slight fix to that problem. Overall, I highly recommend this as a purchase for an elevated feature to your bathroom" —Shanel Mitchell

    Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in three colors).

    18. A set of two stackable acrylic drawers to keep all your stuff organized. From a tiny collection of cleaning supplies to literally organizing everything in your bathroom, these conveniently lock on top of each other for easy customization.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "TikTok made me do it. If you're a clean freak and love to organize, I would definitely recommend this product. Easy to assemble and aesthetically pleasing. I use this to store my scrub daddy/sponges and microfiber cleaning cloths. Not necessary but definitely worth it!" —Sierra

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in clear or white and in two sizes).

    19. A bamboo ladder shelf for keeping all your bathroom supplies organized in an aesthetically pleasing way, especially if you don't have a lot of countertop or cabinet space. Bamboo is a great material for areas with a lot of humidity because it naturally repels water.

    A bamboo shelf with various storage boxes and self-care products
    amazon.com

    See how TikTok user creator Michelle Henderson styled hers in her TikTok video.

    Promising review: "Buying this, I expected cheap bamboo, flimsy, and not going to hold up. When I was putting it together (super easy to put together), I realized it was much sturdier and better quality than expected. This shelf holds all of my towels perfect and I don’t have to worry about the weight I put on it. If you are debating between this shelf and another, the quality on this is worth the price." —Jess

    Get it from Amazon for $54.99.

    20. An aesthetically pleasing wall-mounted hair dryer holder to give your hair dryer a home of its own (and free up drawer and cabinet space, while you're at it). It comes in gold, black, or silver, so it's sure to match any metal finish you have in your bathroom.

    Dyson hair dryer with attachments mounted on a wall, a small plant and mirror in the background
    Amazon

    See it in all its pretty glory in Teresa Caruso's TikTok video.

    Promising review: "I don’t have a lot of counter space so I wanted something to store my hair dryer. This works great and it matches my house beautifully!" —Amjohnson247 

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in three metal finishes).

    21. A two-level shelf and drawer combo for organizing the cabinet under your sink. It even comes with four hooks you can place on the sides to store items like extra loofahs, hair scrunchies, and more.

    A black storage organizer filled with various personal care products in a wooden cabinet
    amazon.com

    See it in action via Miriam Gin's TikTok video.

    Promising review: "Perfect organization tool for under cabinet storage. Allows extra items to be stored and the pull out tray is convenient. I use the hooks for holding hair bands." —ThisLittleHomeOfOurs

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in black or white).

    22. Some suction cup knobs to apply to your bathroom walls if you want an easy way to store bathing tools and towels. This is a must-have if you're short on space. Each hook is waterproof and can hold up to 15 pounds.