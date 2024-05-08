Just 27 Things With Rave Reviews On Amazon You'll Want To Buy For Your Bedroom

1. A set of four velvet pillow covers so you can improve the look of your bedroom with just the swap of something colorful. Note that these don't come with pillows, so they're perfect if your existing pillows need an update.
2. A nightstand with room to keep all your bedtime necessities within reach. Plus, it has a trendy cane drawer for all the secret stuff you want to keep hidden away.
3. A faux Bird of Paradise plant to really make those dark corners come alive. If you're the type of person who always wants some greenery in your space but can't keep a plant alive to save your life, this baby is for you.
4. A cotton duvet cover and sham set I can personally say is the best (and most affordable!) one I've ever owned. The fabric is so soft, and with 23 solid colors to choose from, you can reinvent your room whenever your tastes demand.
5. A wedge bolster pillow that saved my husband's sanity when our mattress kept sliding away from our headboard. This pillow fits snugly in that gap, preventing your other pillows from falling through. My only wish is that we'd found this sooner!
6. A cooling bamboo waffle blanket because even on hot summer nights you deserve a cozy place to sleep. Reviewers also rave this works on a bed year-round because it's equally stylish and functional.
7. A set of bed sheets with more than 100,000 five-star reviews so you know it's worth the spend. Honestly, buy multiple so you can reach that coveted stage in adulthood where you don't have to wait for the sheets to be washed to make the bed because (gasp!) you own multiple sets!
8. A trinket or ring dish for a personalized place to drop your jewelry before bed. Because your accessories deserve a cute spot to rest same as you.
9. A bedroom rug to give your feet a soft, warm place to land every morning. It's the perfect size to fit right next to your bed and is sure to glam your space up extra nicely.
10. A set of hotel-quality bed pillows because you deserve to take that fancy summer vacation feeling home to your own bed.
11. A tripod floor lamp for a classic way to add light to those eerie dark corners of your room. This can also free up nightstand space (since you won't have a bedside lamp) so you can keep more important items within reach.
12. An all-season duvet insert light enough that you'll still want to cozy up under it during warmer weather and so soft that you will be reluctant to leave it to do literally anything.
13. A set of three floating bookshelves if your bedroom is low on floor space and a standing bookcase just isn't in the cards. This baby is sturdy enough to hold your TBR list and can even support plants and other tchotchkes.
14. A memory foam mattress to upgrade the most important place in your home — the place you sleep. Reviewers say this new bed helped them feel more rested and even made some back pain fade!
15. A set of two blackout curtains for the night owl who doesn't want to wake up with the sun. Plus, with more than a dozen colors to choose from, these luxe curtains will easily fit into any decor.
16. A mirrored alarm clock with USB ports so you can keep your devices charged while you recharge with a book in bed. And it has three brightness levels so you can control how much light you want to shine in your face every morning.
17. A drawer organizer set to make it easier to find what you need when you're rushing out the door for those in-office days. The different compartment sizes make these great for everything from small socks to folded T-shirts.
18. A closet organization system if you're looking to feel like you've completed a home reno project without having to hire a handyman. Reviewers say even a novice can put this easy-to-assemble system together in an afternoon!
19. A gold hexagon wallpaper roll for creating a real statement behind your bed. You can even use this on smaller pieces like nightstands, bookshelves, and even as a drawer liner.
20. A pair of satin pillowcases reviewers say really can work magic for your hair and skin. I also own these and love that they stay cool to the touch and get softer with every wash!
21. A wood platform bed frame to create a sleek, minimalist look in your sleeping area. Reviewers rave about its sturdiness and easy assembly because there's nothing worse than putting a bed together.
22. A table lamp with a USB outlet perfect if your apartment only has one single outlet and you NEED a lamp. Kill two birds with one stone with this bb that lets you light your room and charge your devices at the same time.
23. An upholstered headboard for a soft place to lean back on while lounging in bed or "working" from home.
24. A sound machine that'll drown out noisy streets, neighbors, and snoring partners (or pets!). This even doubles as a colorful nightlight so you can really set the vibe.
25. A pack of two prism crystal suncatchers to take full advantage of that summer sun. Place these in your window and watch the rainbows bounce off your walls now that the warm weather is making its way back.
26. An essential oil diffuser if you want something to really set the mood for your nightly guided sleep meditations. Achieve a new level of calm with your favorite essential oil and chosen night-light color.
27. And a hanging closet organizer for making smart use of small closets, or rooms too tight for a full dresser. Great for T-shirts, pants, or even select pairs of shoes that really bring you joy.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.