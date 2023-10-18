BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    20 Target Products That Will Make Any Homebody Say "Yes Please"

    Get your space cozy for winter without leaving your couch.

    Sally Dadisman
    by Sally Dadisman

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A pair of dining chairs that will have your dining room ready for hosting this fall. With seven color options, you can go neutral or bold (but any choice is a good one).

    The chairs in a room
    Target

    Promising review: "These chairs are great! The grey fabric has a slightly textured surface that looks better than a solid grey. It feels soft yet sturdy. I was concerned that the legs would look cheap based on the web pics, but I didn’t have to worry. They are decent-quality metal (I thought they would be wood), and they complement the fabric perfectly. Chairs were super easy to assemble, and they arrived in perfect shape two days early. All in all a terrific value. Highly recommend." —SocalChris

    Price$130 for two (available in 14 colors)

    2. A velvet sofa that looks good dressed up for cocktail parties, but can also be a chill place to settle in for your latest Netflix binge.

    The sofa in a room
    Target

    Promising review: "This couch is not only beautiful but extremely comfortable. I love taking naps on it. I get so many compliments on the gorgeous color. The velvet is soft and when my cat tries to scratch it, it doesn't leave marks. It was also really easy to put together." —RL

    Price: $297.99+ (available in four colors)

    3. A candle to create a cozy space as you overly lean into the cooler weather ahead. Made with soy wax, this candle has notes of tobacco, bergamot, and caramel.

    The Cozy Nights candle on a table top with decor
    Target

    Promising review: "This is my new favorite candle! The scent is not too overpowering but enough that you can smell it when entering a room. It doesn’t burn evenly to start with but as it burns it evens out. I bought a small one to begin with but then went out and got the larger one." —Paulamac

    Price: $5 (available in two sizes)

    4. A floor lamp side table that is as chic as it is practical. Set it next to your sofa for extra light *and* place your favorite drinks on the barely-there glass table.

    The floor lamp in a room
    Target

    Price: $224.99

    5. Or a small drinks table that won't take up a lot of space but will quickly become your most used piece of living room furniture. Make sure your morning coffee, favorite water bottle, and evening cocktail are always within arm's reach.

    The table next to a chair
    Target

    Promising review: "This was an item that I saw in store and couldn’t stop thinking about. We were in the market for a modern drink table for our sitting area and this fit the bill. It’s minimalist style can be versatile in many different homes. It works great with our transitional setting, and it is heavy and well made. A few that were stocked in store were slightly not level, so just be aware when purchasing to check it out." —bonec

    Price: $70

    6. A shag rug to lay a soft foundation for the rest of your decor. With three neutral colors, this is a great way to pull together a room with more colorful decor (or stick to your neutral theme).

    The rug in a living room
    Target

    Promising review: "Love the look and feel of this super soft rug in my living room! My dog and kiddo both love it too. Really warms up the room in the winter especially. And it’s surprisingly easy to clean (we had a dog-puke incident early on). It looks brand new after every vacuum too, I love it. About to buy a second one for our family room!" —JoyKAZ

    Price: $42+ (available in up to three colors and six sizes)

    7. A velvet loveseat if you do your best lounging laying down, but don't have a lot of space to work with. This curved silhouette keeps things modern, even if you're spending all your time with your favorite Bridgertons.

    The loveseat in a living room
    Target

    Promising review: "This piece is such high quality. Very impressed! Fits perfectly at the end of our king size bed. Came fully assembled and is surprisingly comfortable." —hdeane

    Price: $550 

    8. A simple round coffee table to add a natural centerpiece to your room. Plus, you won't have to worry about sharp corners during your next wine or game night.

    The coffee table in a living room
    Target

    Promising review: "Love the size and style of this table. We looked forever to find something that would work for our U-shaped sectional. This was so easy to put together and seems very durable." —cbs2022

    Price: $250

    9. A light-filtering textured curtain panel for when you want sunlight but not awkward eye contact with the DoorDash delivery guy during your Colleen Hoover book binge.

    The curtain in grey on a window
    Target

    Promising review: "These semi-sheer curtains came as described and look amazing in my living room. I was nervous they wouldn't be quality and would be difficult to steam and hang. We quickly got them out of the package and hung. They look great, do the job, and have a fresh, crisp, quality look!" —Christie

    Price: $11.89+ (available in five colors and three sizes)

    10. A cotton linen comforter and sham set that will make you wish you could work from bed every day — well, even more than you usually do! This lightweight blanket can be used on its own or layered with other blankets in colder months or climates.

    The comforter and shams in Cognac on a bed
    Target

    Promising review: "Love this comforter so much it’s exactly what I was looking for. It's soft and slightly fluffy, personally I don’t think it’s too hot, very breathable, my boyfriend and I can both sleep through the night underneath it just fine! I got the terra-cotta color." —anissa

    Price: $79+ (available in full/queen and king sizes and five colors)

    11. A white storage basket that will keep your space (and your mind!) clutter-free while blending in with your classy neutral decor. Big enough for books, blankets, spare toiletries, and more.

    The basket on the floor by a chair
    Target

    Promising review: "I love the natural fibers, and the vegan handles snap off, so you can launder the basket without damaging them. It holds a lot and looks great anywhere — ours holds blankets and books in the bedroom." —Beckykc

    Price: $30

    12. A set of seven black gallery frames to take the guesswork out of an art gallery-inspired space. Fill the frames with friends, family, or other favorite memories.

    The frames hanging on a wall
    Target

    Promising review: "Such a good product, can’t beat it for the price. I’ve purchased two so far to put on different walls, and they are the perfect mix of sizes for a small gallery wall." —JJ

    Price: $40

    13. A barrel accent chair that will give your living room soft curves in all the right places.

    The chair in a living room
    Target

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this chair! It’s a perfect accent piece and functional. I got the cream color and it’s very cozy. I was shocked to find that it ships as one lightweight piece. No need to build. Highly recommend!" —Liz

    Price: $320 (available in five fabric options)

    14. A set of patterned sheets to keep your bed feeling fresh as a daisy — or whatever pattern you like best, like stripes, geometrics, or florals.

    The sheets
    Target

    Promising review: "Besides the print and color being adorable, they are very thick and soft, a huge plus for the price! My 14-year-old loves them too. Pretty colors and design without being too girly or juvenile. Comes with fitted and flat sheets as well as a pillowcase. I like how you can mix and match all of the Room Essentials bedding and accessories. I am very pleased with this purchase." —Partyof8ight

    Price: $24+ (available in twin/twin XLking and four patterns)

    15. A chic wooden armchair that gives you a place to end the week, sipping on your signature homemade espresso martini. Bottoms up!

    A wooden armchair
    Target

    Promising review: "I’m so weary about ordering furniture online as it might look great — but is it comfy? I’m so happy with these chairs. My fiancé is over 6-feet and not petite by any means, and we needed chairs that could be comfortable for both of us. This chair is perfect for wide hips, and the arms are smooth and comfortable when you lay into them. You can still snuggle up on it. Cushions are great. 1,000% would recommend." —Rebecca

    Price: $300

    16. A tufted bouclé ottoman that gives real main character energy. Place this in front of any side chair for a real focal piece that also offers a comfortable place to kick up your feet.

    The ottoman in front of a chair
    Target

    Promising review: "Well made, great price, beautiful color. I bought the olive version for my sons room and I liked it so much I bought two white ones for my living room." —AbelsMommy

    Price: $100 (available in three colors and fabrics)

    17. A peel-and-stick wallpaper that is begging to be used as an accent wall in your space. Make a bold bedroom, or put it in an office and wait for inspiration to strike!

    The wallpaper is shown in a bedroom
    Target

    Promising review: "This is really beautiful wallpaper! I do recommend having a second person on hand to help. It was challenging navigating around windows and curves, but I got it done and am very pleased with the result! There were many times that I had to pull it back off the wall and reapply but it maintained its adhesive." —Allie B

    Price: $34

    18. A textured throw pillow to give your seating an immediate makeover without having to actually buy new furniture.

    The pillow
    Target

    Promising review: "Love the large size, texture, and simple neutral design." —Trisha

    Price: $30 (also available in brown)

    19. An artificial maple tree to bring some life to your space without any plant parent responsibilities. Particularly good for north-facing rooms that don't get much sunlight.

    The plant in a room
    Target

    Promising review: "It looks amazing, the branches and leaves look so natural. It's very chic." —Nia

    Price: $150

    20. A round wall mirror that's versatile enough for a bathroom, entryway, mantel, or anywhere your space could benefit from a little reflection.

    The mirror hanging on a wall
    Target

    Promising review: "Stunning! We remodeled a bathroom on our flip using these. They are great value and helped us create an elevated look for an affordable price. They’re easy to install and come with a handy template for hanging." —Jessica

    Price: $80 (also available in black)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.