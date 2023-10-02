BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Just 24 Things With Rave Reviews On Amazon You'll Want To Buy For Your Bedroom

    Trust us — or the hundreds of thousands of five-star reviews.

    Sally Dadisman
    by Sally Dadisman

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A set of four velvet pillow covers so you can improve the look of your bedroom with just the swap of something colorful. Note that these don't come with pillows, so they're perfect if your existing pillows need an update.

    Reviewer photo of the pillows on a bed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love these covers! They fit right over my old pillows, were easy to put on, and are snug. They look great on my sofa, and are very soft. They feel like new pillows! Very happy with this purchase.

    Two-week update: These have held up nicely, even with my kids and their sticky, cheesy snack fingers. Messes wipe off easily with a baby wipe or something gentle. Super happy with this purchase." —Rosie Aponte

    Price: $30.50+ (available in six sizes and nine colors)

    2. A nightstand with room to keep all your bedtime necessities within reach. Plus, it has a trendy cane drawer for all the secret stuff you want to keep hidden away.

    Reviewer photo of the nightstand in a room
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These were a joy to set up and now stand beautifully in my bedroom. The cane on these drawers is of good quality and the black wood color has a natural looking texture to it that is really stunning. Overall great product and would definitely recommend." —Mikaila

    Price: $59.99+ (available in 11 colors)

    3. A faux Bird of Paradise plant to really make those dark corners come alive. If you're the type of person who always wants some greenery in your space but can't keep a plant alive to save your life, this baby is for you.

    the faux plant in a reviewer&#x27;s home
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Based on its reviews, I thought this would look good, but I had no idea it would be so much fun to arrange! It comes with helpful instructions (included with the packing slip taped to the outside of the box). The leaves come in several sizes, and are easy to move around to shape the entire plant just the way you want. I placed it in a tall planter with some live plants and I’m VERY happy with the natural appearance!" —V-

    Price: $51.88

    4. A cotton duvet cover and sham set I can personally say is the best (and most affordable!) one I've ever owned. The fabric is so soft, and with 20 solid colors to choose from, you can reinvent your room whenever your tastes demand.

    The duvet cover and shams on a bed
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I am obsessed with duvets. I have my fair share from Potterybarn and West Elm. Recently, I started to hunt to find a good one on Amazon. Three duvets later and I’ve finally found the one!!! I’ve already bought it in white, olive green, and tannish grey. The white is slightly softer, but they are all soft considering the price. The material in white is on the thinner side, compared to the Olive Green and Tannish Grey — still great quality though. I still can’t believe I got them for this price. I’ve washed each on delicate cycle and dried on low. Held up very well. The white has slightly more wrinkles, I’m assuming because it’s slightly thinner in material, but the wrinkly look doesn’t bother be at all. I love that loved-in feel. Get it! You won’t regret it!" —John Ortiz

    Price: $29.99+ (available in twin–California king and 23 colors)

    5. A wedge bolster pillow that saved my husband's sanity when our mattress kept sliding away from our headboard. This pillow fits snugly in that gap, preventing your other pillows from falling through. My only wish is that we'd found this sooner!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is perfect to fill the gap between the bed and wall. It came all rolled up in a nice play zip bag and weighs next to nothing. It’s very soft, comfortable, and sturdy foam. I bought the full size and fit perfectly. I am going to order one for my king-size bed too." —Kathy A

    Price: $36.99+ (available in twin–California king)

    6. A cooling bamboo waffle blanket that reviewers rave works on a bed year-round because it's equally stylish and functional.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "As someone who gets hot at night easily, I needed a blanket to help keep me comfortable throughout the night. I have bought other blankets in the past claiming to be cooling but they have never lived up to their advertising. This blanket, however, has left quite a good impression! I was honestly really surprised by how cold to the touch this blanket was when I first got it out to use (it was stored in a room-temperature environment after I initially bought it earlier this year when it was still cold). A ceiling fan blowing down on you additionally helps keep that blanket cool while you sleep. Bamboo material for the win, this will be my new favorite blanket for the summertime. For any hot sleepers out there, I highly recommend it!" —Kailey

    Price: $25.49+ (available in sizes twin–California king, as well as a throw option, and 14 colors)

    7. A set of bed sheets with more than 100,000 five-star reviews so you know it's worth the spend. Honestly, buy multiple so you can reach that coveted stage in adulthood where you don't have to wait for the sheets to be washed to make the bed because (gasp!) you own multiple sets!

    The sheets on a bed in white
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love these sheets! I’ve bought three twin sets, two for myself and 1 for my sister, and a queen set for my mom, in the past and we love them! My boyfriend and I are moving in together and I just bought a queen set for our new bed and he loves them! They’re light weight and super comfy. They even keep you cool. A plus is that their super soft, so when I shave my legs, it’s the best feeling to get into bed. Please don’t sleep on buying these! (See what I did there 😂) But seriously, buy these!!" —Cheyenne Chandler

    Price: $18.99+ (available in sizes twin–California king and seven colors)

    8. A trinket or ring dish for a personalized place to drop your jewelry before bed. Because your accessories deserve a cute spot to rest same as you.

    Reviewer photo of the dish on a nightstand
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "What a cute little ring dish! I bought this as a bridal gift for a good friend, and she absolutely loved it. She uses it all the time now, saying it was the gift that she didn't know she needed. The product was exactly as pictured, good quality, and a nice weight to it. It is glazed over, so also water/liquid resistant." —Jackie B

    Price: $13.99 (available in 21 letters)

    9. A bedroom rug to give your feet a soft, warm place to land every morning. It's the perfect size to fit right next to your bed and is sure to glam your space up extra nicely.

    The rug in white next to a bed
    Amazon

    Promising review: "First off, I'd recommend ordering non-slip rug liners at the same time you order this rug, it's pretty slippery on tile/wood floors.

    The size is perfect for what I was looking for. I specifically wanted a rug to keep on the sides of my bed, as I have wood floors in my house and wanted something soft to step on near the bed. I have a queen size bed and it is a great size for keeping next to the bed. I imagine it would look great next to smaller beds, too.

    What really was unexpected, was actually how SOFT this rug is. Like, obviously it's fuzzy and I was expecting it to feel nice, but this is just beyond. If you ever shop at Walmart and feel the furry fluffy rugs they sell there, they have a pretty rough synthetic fiber feel to them. But, this one is so soft and nice.

    Only downside I've noticed is in high-traffic areas (such as right by my bed) the fur does get flat after a while. However, after a good vacuum and fluffing and it comes back pretty well. Overall, I'd definitely recommend it if you are looking for a small/medium-sized runner rug!" —Savannah

    Price: $18.39+ (available in fourteen colors)

    10. A set of hotel-quality bed pillows because you deserve to take that fancy vacation feeling home to your own bed.

    The pillows on a reviewer&#x27;s bed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had a family member recommend these pillows to me and I am so thankful that they did. They are the perfect amount of soft for me! I took them straight out of the box and fluffed them up and was shocked with how quickly they inflated. I would definitely recommend these to anyone who appreciates a pillow on the softer side (I purchased the alternative down, not the memory foam so can’t speak to that). I plan to eventually replace all of the pillows in our house with these. Love them!!" —Madeline Shepard

    Price: $60.99+ (available in two sizes)

    11. A tripod floor lamp for a classic way to add light to those eerie dark corners of your room. This can also free up nightstand space (since you won't have a bedside lamp) so you can keep more important items within reach.

    A reviewer photo of the lamp next to a bed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I looked at a lot of tripod lamps - some that were nearly 3 times the price of this one. In general, all seemed to have the same ratings, assembly process, etc. so I figured I’d take my chances on this one, and am so happy I did! Yes, you have to assemble it, but it’s not hard, and once assembled, it’s sturdier than I expected. With this style of lamp, it’s never going to be perfectly sturdy because of the tripod/skinny leg design. These legs are about as sturdy as you can get to still get the sleek look. I cannot see the joints unless I look really close. The shade is a light tan textured fabric so it compliments our neutral space well. It should go with a lot of different color schemes, as long as the color scheme isn’t too cool (this is definitely a warmer/tan color so real cool grays without any offsetting warm colors may clash). 

    The shade has a seam, so we just put it towards the back and it cannot be seen. I like that the lamp came with tiny hooks so you can secure the brown cord down one leg, making it blend seamlessly with the design (as compared to some others that don’t come with the hooks, so the cord just hangs down the middle - sloppy). And the fact that the cord is brown, it blends right in with the legs. The foot pedal on/off is nice as compared to a pulley chain or twist knob, but we’ll have it hooked into a smart plug for auto on/off schedule, so likely won’t use it much. Overall, for the price, I’m super happy with this purchase!!" —CSally

    Price: $76.99+ (available in two colors)

    12. An all-season duvet insert so soft that you will be reluctant to leave it to do literally anything.

    The duvet insert on a bed
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Finally found a comforter that keeps me from waking up hot and sweaty! My wife and I both put off lots of body heat. With our old comforter, we would wake up several times during the night soaked in sweat and our sheets and comforter were wet with sweat. We are both snugglers so this made it even worse. This comforter has almost completely eliminated the sweating. We still sweat where we hold each other but our sheets and comforter are now dry when we get up. Also looks great on the bed. Fluffy enough that it looks like a regular thick comforter but still breathable so it feels like you are sleeping under a sheet. Highly recommend this comforter for hot sleepers." —Larry

    Price: $29.99+ (available in sizes twin–California king and six colors)

    13. A floating bookshelf if your bedroom is low on floor space and a standing bookcase just isn't in the cards. This baby is sturdy enough to hold your TBR list and can even support plants and other tchotchkes.

    A reviewer photo of books on the shelf
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was skeptical about these but they are great!! My husband has an easy time installing these and they are very sturdy. I love the “invisible” feature! Will be purchasing more for sure! These were a great choice for us as we have TONS of books but not a lot of space that is conducive to traditional bookshelves." —Maddy St J

    Price: $13.22+ (available in two sizes, two colors, and also in sets of three)

    14. A memory foam mattress to upgrade the most important place in your home — the place you sleep. Reviewers say this new bed helped them feel more rested and even made some back pain fade!

    The mattress on a bed frame
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Back in 2016 I had a back injury causing 2 bulging discs in my lower back. After getting my back fixed I thought it was time to get rid of my very old hand-me-down mattress (which was hard as rock). Don't get me wrong I like a firm mattress but not the ground hard. I have had this mattress for over 6 years, and my gf loved it so much we got another one just for our guest bedroom. Every single one of our friends has given us compliments over how amazing the bed has been.

    If you are worried that when you get toward the edge the foam will roll you off, don't worry. The foam will make it feel like you are laying in the center with full support. I currently sleep with my S/O and a 60lbs dog, so I get pushed towards the edge a lot" —Alex Behnke

    Price: $195.99+ (available in twin–king and four depths)

    15. A mirrored alarm clock with USB ports so you can keep your devices charged while you recharge with a book in bed. And it has three brightness levels so you can control how much light you want to shine in your face every morning.

    reviewer pic of the clock
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Sleek and modern. Bright (dimmable) large numbers, easy set up! Loved these so much we bought more for our guestrooms and another as a gift!" —Christine S.

    Price: $22.95 (available in 12 colors)

    16. A drawer organizer set to make it easier to find what you need when you're rushing out the door for those in-office days. The different compartment sizes make these great for everything from small socks to folded T-shirts.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I think this organizer drawer divider is fantastic. I really wasn't expecting too much. The dividers are sturdy and well-made. I will most likely be purchasing more. You can really get creative in how you can make these work for you. This was an item I didn't even know that I needed. I now have so much more room in the drawers with the dividers. I even found items that had gotten "lost." 5 Star Purchase!" —K. Inge

    Price: $11.87 (available in seven colors)

    17. A closet organization system if you're looking to feel like you've completed a home reno project without having to hire a handyman. Reviewers say even a novice can put this easy-to-assemble system together in an afternoon!

    The system in a closet with clothes hanging
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Wow I can’t believe I was able to put it all together by myself. I’m not handy and it was easy instructions, super manageable, and very pretty when I was done. The only thing that I wished I had known before I started was I didn’t need to go 86 inches from the floor. There were about 6 inches I could’ve lowered it to. But it was my first time ever using anything like this in my closet and next time I’ll know. Happy, Happy Happy with this product" —Holly

    Price: $138.59+ (available in two sizes and two colors)

    18. A gold hexagon wallpaper roll for creating a real statement behind your bed. You can even use this on smaller pieces like nightstands, bookshelves, and even as a drawer liner.

    The wallpaper on a wall behind a bed in a bedroom
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I LOVE THIS PEEL & STICK WALLPAPER! I used this to add an accent wall in my bedroom & I’m in love! definitely recommend using a squeegee to smooth it out & lots of patience! Wasn’t too hard to install but then again my handyman dad helped me so it worked out! I used 5 rolls for the entire wall." —jeannette

    Price: $6.99+ (available in five sizes and five colors)

    19. A pair of satin pillowcases reviewers say really can work magic for your hair and skin. I also own these and love that they stay cool to the touch and get softer with every wash!

    The pillowcases on a bed in light blue
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought a 2-pack of king-size cases on a whim, after reading how good it is for your hair to sleep on satin.

    I was a little skeptical since the price point on 2 king cases was so low, worrying the quality would be poor.

    Boy was I happy when they arrived, and I found them to be made much better than I had expected. I washed them in cold water and low temp in my dryer. It felt so good to lay my head on something so silky soft. The pillowcase stayed cool to the touch, which is something this middle-aged woman appreciated! The next morning my hair wasn't frizzed out, nor the morning after that and so on. I am so happy that I don't have bedhead anymore! Maybe that satiny softness will help slow the progression of my fine lines/wrinkles too.

    I've washed these pillowcases multiple times and so far, they have held up beautifully! I love them so much I just placed an order for another set to give my daughters!

    Great buy and good quality! I'm super pleased thus far." —Ms Mama C

    Price: $9.99+ (available in five sizes and 29 colors)

    20. A wood platform bed frame to create a sleek, minimalist look in your sleeping area. Reviewers rave about its sturdiness and easy assembly because there's nothing worse than putting a bed together.

    reviewer image of the bed frame
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Easy to put together and looks great. Very sturdy and amazingly makes the bed feel more comfortable eliminating sags that can develop in mattress and box springs over time. Prior to purchase, we were only using an old metal frame and had to return mattresses because the frame couldn't provide proper support. Mattress warehouse replaced and recommend a better frame and since we have replaced all metal cheap frames with this." —Timothy G

    Price: $132.99+ (available in sizes twin–California king, six styles, and five finishes)

    21. A table lamp with a USB outlet perfect if your apartment only has one single outlet and you NEED a lamp. Kill two birds with one stone with this bb that lets you light your room and charge your devices at the same time.

    The lamp on a table
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It is just the right size. Love that it is a three-way lamp so I can add brightness if necessary. It doesn't take up a lot of room. Provides perfect lighting in the early morning so I don't have to turn on the bright overhead light. I also like that it turns on with just a touch." —Ruth K.

    Price: $19.99+ (available in 11 colors)

    22. A sound machine that'll drown out noisy streets, neighbors, and snoring partners (or pets!). This even doubles as a colorful nightlight so you can really set the vibe.

    Reviewer photo of the machine with a purple light
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Usually I run a fan for noise while I sleep. It's getting cooler outside, and I don't necessarily want the air blowing on me. This was the first machine I looked at and the reviews sold me. It was very easy to set up (just plug it into an outlet). It has so many different sounds, from brown and white noise, to nature sounds, to things like water dripping and a ticking clock.

    I use it on the lowest volume, which is plenty loud for being a few feet away from the bed. I don't use the light when I sleep, but I like to set it to a random color when I get ready for bed (it has a wide range of brightness settings). Definitely would recommend for anyone looking for an affordable noise machine. Be aware it does need to be plugged into an outlet." —Claire

    Price: $26.99 (available in two colors)

    23. A pack of two prism crystal suncatchers to take full advantage of that sun. Place these in your window and watch the rainbows bounce off your walls.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are amazing and such a good value! I need to buy about 1000 more. There is nothing more exciting than when the sun shines through the window and hits the prism, the amount of rainbows like a disco ball around the room is spectacular." —Danny

    Price: $6.99

    24. And a hanging closet organizer for making smart use of small closets, or rooms too tight for a full dresser. Great for T-shirts, pants, or even select pairs of shoes that really bring you joy.

    reviewer image of two of the closet organizers with clothes and towels in them
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This organizer is a perfect addition to my downsized closet. It basically takes the place of a dresser or chest if drawers. Compartments are fortified with wooden rods to support the weight of your garments, etc. I may have to get another one for my mudroom for hats and gloves!" —Nancy N.

    Price: $16.98+ (also available in nine colors and also a pack of two)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.