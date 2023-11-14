If Your Favorite Activity Is Staying Home, These 20 Target Products Are For You

1. A pair of dining chairs that will have your dining room ready for hosting this fall. With seven color options, you can go neutral or bold (but any choice is a good one).
2. A velvet sofa that looks good dressed up for cocktail parties, but can also be a chill place to settle in for your latest Netflix binge.
3. A candle to create a cozy space as you overly lean into the cooler weather ahead. Made with soy wax, this candle has notes of tobacco, bergamot, and caramel.
4. A floor lamp side table that is as chic as it is practical. Set it next to your sofa for extra light *and* place your favorite drinks on the barely-there glass table.
5. Or a small drinks table that won't take up a lot of space but will quickly become your most used piece of living room furniture. Make sure your morning coffee, favorite water bottle, and evening cocktail are always within arm's reach.
6. A shag rug to lay a soft foundation for the rest of your decor. With three neutral colors, this is a great way to pull together a room with more colorful decor (or stick to your neutral theme).
7. A velvet loveseat if you do your best lounging laying down, but don't have a lot of space to work with. This curved silhouette keeps things modern, even if you're spending all your time with your favorite Bridgertons.
8. A simple round coffee table to add a natural centerpiece to your room. Plus, you won't have to worry about sharp corners during your next wine or game night.
9. A light-filtering textured curtain panel for when you want sunlight but not awkward eye contact with the DoorDash delivery guy during your Colleen Hoover book binge.
10. A cotton linen comforter and sham set that will make you wish you could work from bed every day — well, even more than you usually do! This lightweight blanket can be used on its own or layered with other blankets in colder months or climates.
11. A white storage basket that will keep your space (and your mind!) clutter-free while blending in with your classy neutral decor. Big enough for books, blankets, spare toiletries, and more.
12. A set of seven black gallery frames to take the guesswork out of an art gallery-inspired space. Fill the frames with friends, family, or other favorite memories.
14. A set of patterned sheets to keep your bed feeling fresh as a daisy — or whatever pattern you like best, like stripes, geometrics, or florals.
15. A chic wooden armchair that gives you a place to end the week, sipping on your signature homemade espresso martini. Bottoms up!
16. A textured throw pillow to give your seating an immediate makeover without having to actually buy new furniture.
17. An artificial maple tree to bring some life to your space without any plant parent responsibilities. Particularly good for north-facing rooms that don't get much sunlight.
18. A round wall mirror that's versatile enough for a bathroom, entryway, mantel, or anywhere your space could benefit from a little reflection.
19. A peel-and-stick wallpaper that is begging to be used as an accent wall in your space. Make a bold bedroom, or put it in an office and wait for inspiration to strike!
20. A tufted bouclé ottoman that gives real main character energy. Place this in front of any side chair for a real focal piece that also offers a comfortable place to kick up your feet.
