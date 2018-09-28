A Twitter user has accused Jacob Riggs, an information security analyst at The Guardian, of using PayPal as a way of phishing her to obtain her real name and private email address.

@RooKay3, in a tweet posted on Monday, shared screenshots of emails between her and Riggs, where he admits that he sent her a micropayment of $0.01 to see if PayPal would email him back her personal information, which, he warned, "she might wish to keep private"

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Riggs multiple times for comment but received no response by the time of publication. There is no suggestion that Riggs' conduct was illegal or an attempt to defraud @RooKay3, but it does raise questions over why a security expert would attempt to obtain her information in a way she said made her feel "unsafe".



@RooKay3, an anarcho-communist artist based in the US, has asked for her name not to be included for personal safety reasons. Her Twitter account is well-known among leftist and social justice activists. She uses her PayPal for art commissions.



She told BuzzFeed News that when she first received the $0.01 micropayment from Riggs, who is based at The Guardian's HQ in London, she emailed him to make sure it wasn’t a mistake.



“PayPal made a point of telling me it could take 21 days to clear,” @RooKay3 said. “I wondered if it was just showing up as 1 cent until his bank cleared the larger transaction or something.”

When you transfer money to another user on PayPal, the service sends back a receipt that typically will include the user's real name and personal email address.

@RooKay3 said that before receiving the payment, she had only communicated with Riggs once before. In a Twitter DM that BuzzFeed News obtained a screenshot of, Riggs messaged @RooKay3 on September 16.

“You’re the epitome of Marla Singer,” Riggs said, a reference to the character from Fight Club.

“Yeah, I’ve gotten that before,” @RooKay3 replied.