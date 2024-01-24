“Finally there will be a voice of reason in the torrent of coverage around this (possibly literal) fight to the death between fascism and democracy. (At least on Mondays),” she said. “I am so proud that the show Lizz [Winstead] and I created, and which I ran for 7 years, continues to be not only relevant but vital.”

“The Daily Show” had been without a permanent host for more than a year, prompting longtime correspondent Roy Wood Jr. to leave after he wasn’t offered the gig.

Wood called out his former employer when the comedy show won an Emmy last week, silently mouthing “Please hire a host” from the stage.

“Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s ‘The Daily Show’ to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season,” Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a prepared statement. “In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit.”

This post was originally published on HuffPost.