18.

"The whole gray faux wood floor thing. We moved into a brand-new house and didn't get to pick any of the fixtures because we had to move quickly. Whoever was originally going to buy our house chose those floors. Every single time I look at them, I see a ratty, old wooden fence that has been sitting out in the elements for years. Why would you want your floors to look like a beat-up old deck? If you're going to spend all that money, at least make it look nice. Whenever we can afford to, it will be one of the first things to get changed, but for now, we get to live with bleached deck chic."