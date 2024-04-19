Look, I love a good DIY home upgrade as much as the next guy — but when it comes to the quick (and usually pretty cost-effective!) projects that most homeowners or renters can do themselves, some are much better than others. Frankly...I kinda wish some would disappear forever.
In 2024, finding some sort of project you can bang out over a weekend with minimal effort has never been easier. That's a double-edged sword, IMO; great for the folks who choose the perfect DIY project that transforms their space, and not-so-nice for the one who low-key ruins their kitchen or bathroom with awful advice from internet strangers.
So, homeowners and renters, I want to hear about the "trendy" DIY projects that you wish would disappear forever — for the sake of your social media feeds (and the poor, poor souls who end up attempting them in the first place).
Perhaps you have truly had it with the peel-and-stick tile craze. Yeah, it looks magnificent on an Instagram feed, but IRL, it's giving "plastic-and-a-prayer."
Also in the kitchen, maybe you hope never to see a painted wood cabinet ever again. They might appear on-trend for the first two to three months...until the paint starts peeling and chipping everywhere you look.
Maybe your DIY home decor pet peeve is whitewashed or white-painted brick. People say it's an easy way to freshen up older-looking brick walls and fireplaces, but you say it's a one-way ticket to ruining perfectly fine stone features.
Or, maybe the hill you'll die on is gray luxury vinyl plank flooring. You get that it's DIYable, affordable, and basically invincible...but to you, it just feels cheap.
