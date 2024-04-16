4. According to both Chang and Mariscal, they're investigating options for moving forward, but they've decided they'll be "doing nothing" with their trademark. "We're not going to enforce the trademark, we're not going to police the trademark, and by doing so, it's possible it becomes a generic term and nobody can own it," Chang adds.

Mariscal states that the risk of another larger company coming along and taking the mark from them as a result of Momofuku not defending the mark is "a risk [they're] willing to take."

However, it still isn't clear if they have formal plans to withdraw their current USPTO application for the "chili crunch" mark.