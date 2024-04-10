On Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for Momofuku responded to BuzzFeed's request for comment. Here's what they said:

"At Momofuku we’ve made it our mission to increase the diversity of the American palate — through restaurants and now through our home cooking products. We're proud to stand alongside so many AAPI-founded brands making enormous and long-overdue changes in the space.

Over the past year, we have seen multiple businesses that sold chili crisp products rebrand themselves to use the words Chili Crunch. From day one, we have said we’re proud to join this incredible tradition of crunchy-spicy sauces from around the world. That remains true. When we created our product, we wanted a name we could own and intentionally picked “Chili Crunch” to further differentiate it from the broader chili crisp category, reflecting the uniqueness of Chili Crunch, which blends flavors from multiple culinary traditions. We worked with a family-owned company called Chile Colonial to purchase the trademark from them. They have defended the trademark previously against companies like Trader Joe’s.

Setting this precedent is important to defend brands making innovative strides in new categories from having their work copied by much larger players. Failure to defend our trademark against any size company would leave us without recourse against these larger players who often try to enter categories on the rise. Our intent has never been to stifle innovation in a category that we care deeply about.

As we've said in our engagement with these companies, our goal is and has been to find an amicable resolution — not to harm the competition that makes this category so vibrant. And that is what we’re trying to do."