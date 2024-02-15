Kansas City Chiefs Players Call For Gun Reform After Super Bowl Parade Shooting

Some Kansas City Chiefs players demanded more gun control Wednesday after a mass shooting darkened the team’s Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City, Missouri.

At least one attendee died and at least 21 were wounded while three suspects were taken into custody.

While many players offered prayers and concern for the victims, safety Justin Reid prayed for legislators to take action.

“This is SAD man! Kids are being shot and somebody didn’t come home tonight,” Reid wrote on X. “We cannot allow this to be normal. We cannot [allow] ourselves to become numb and chalk it up to ‘just another shooting in America’ and reduce people in statistics and then move on tmrw."