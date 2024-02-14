1 Killed, Several Injured In Shooting Near Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

“Our investigators are working with all of the surviving victims to connect them with loved ones. We are also working to identify our deceased victim so we can notify their family as soon as possible,” Police Chief Stacey Graves shared at a separate press conference. “I’m angry at what happened today,” she added. “The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment.”

According to police, three suspects were taken into custody. At a press conference, they noted there was at least one firearm. The motive for the shooting is currently unknown.

In security plans released ahead of the parade, the Chiefs promised that the “perimeter of the parade will be firmly secured and protected for maximum public safety.” It’s unclear if the shooting happened within the secured area. The security plan provided no indication of bag checks or metal detectors on the premises.

When asked how such a tragedy could unfold with 800 officers present, Lucas dipped his toe into the gun control debate, saying it’s incredibly easy for someone to carry out an attack like this.