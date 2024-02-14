Skip To Content
    1 Killed, Several Injured In Shooting Near Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

    Three individuals have been taken into custody. At least nine children were being treated for gunshot wounds, according to a local hospital.

    Taiyler S Mitchell
    by Taiyler S Mitchell

    HuffPost Reporter

    At least one person was killed and 22 others suffered gunshot wounds during a Wednesday parade in Kansas City, Missouri, celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win, according to city officials. Eight of the victims are facing immediate life-threatening injuries, while officials described seven additional victims with non-immediate life-threatening injuries.

    The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate during their victory parade in Kansas City, Missouri, on Feb. 14.
    via Associated Press

    “This is a day that a lot of people look forward to, something they remember for a lifetime,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in the shooting’s aftermath. “And what they shouldn’t have to remember is the threat of gun violence.”

    Each of the Chiefs’ players, along with the coach and staff, have been accounted for, according to a police press conference.

    Area hospitals said they were treating dozens of victims, some with gunshot wounds and some with other injuries.

    Children’s Mercy Hospital told HuffPost that they are “treating 12 patients from the rally. Eleven are children. Nine have gunshot wounds.” Twelve individuals were taken to University Health Truman Medical Center, a spokesperson for the medical center told HuffPost. Eight of the victims are from Union Station, with two of them in critical condition. The other four have non-gunshot injuries.

    People flee after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs&#x27; Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.
    ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS via Getty Images

    Saint Luke’s Hospital received one gunshot patient and three other victims who are minors with non-life-threatening injuries, the hospital confirmed to HuffPost.

    The three minors’ injuries were obtained as attendees were “fleeing the shooting at the parade,” the hospital added.

    Police do not yet have exact information on the ages of the child victims.

    “Our investigators are working with all of the surviving victims to connect them with loved ones. We are also working to identify our deceased victim so we can notify their family as soon as possible,” Police Chief Stacey Graves shared at a separate press conference. “I’m angry at what happened today,” she added. “The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment.”

    According to police, three suspects were taken into custody. At a press conference, they noted there was at least one firearm. The motive for the shooting is currently unknown.

    In security plans released ahead of the parade, the Chiefs promised that the “perimeter of the parade will be firmly secured and protected for maximum public safety.” It’s unclear if the shooting happened within the secured area. The security plan provided no indication of bag checks or metal detectors on the premises.

    When asked how such a tragedy could unfold with 800 officers present, Lucas dipped his toe into the gun control debate, saying it’s incredibly easy for someone to carry out an attack like this.

    “What you saw happen was why people talk about guns a lot,” he said. “We had over 800 officers there staffed, situated all around Union Station today. We had security in any number of places, eyes on top of buildings and beyond. And there is still a risk to people.”

    People take cover during a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.
    Jamie Squire via Getty Images

    “Parades, rallies, schools, movies ― it seems like almost nothing is safe,” he continued. 

    Missouri has some of the nation’s loosest gun restrictions and one of the highest gun death rates in the country. Since 2017, it has allowed people to carry concealed, loaded firearms in public ― no background check or permit required.

    “When you have people who decide to bring guns to events, when you have people who are deciding to try to mar events, celebratory ones like this one, all of us start to become members of this club that none of us want to be a part of, which is those who have experienced mass shootings,” Lucas said, noting he was at the parade with his family members.

    “I’m incredibly upset, disappointed. I was there with my wife, was there with my mother. We never thought ... we’d be forced to run for our safety today,” he added.

    The shooting has gained attention from the White House, which has offered federal assistance in the investigation. “The President has been briefed on the shooting in Kansas City and will continue to receive updates. White House officials have been in touch with state and local leaders, and federal law enforcement is on the scene supporting local law enforcement,” a White House pool report said.

    Last year’s event in Kansas City drew 1 million people, but the number of attendees for this year’s parade has not yet been determined.

    Law enforcement and medical personnel respond to a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday.
    Jamie Squire via Getty Images

    Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) said that she attended the parade, but was evacuated and unharmed.

    The Kansas City Chiefs released a statement condemning the shooting. “We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally,” the statement said. “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City,” the statement added.

    People take cover during the shooting at the Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday.
    Jamie Squire via Getty Images

    Chiefs players, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes and linebacker Drue Tranquill, posted in support of the victims at the parade. Mahomes said he was “praying” for the city, while Tranquill asked his followers to join him in praying for the victims.

    Twitter: @PatrickMahomes

    The Chiefs won 25-22 against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    First responders tend to an injured person as they bring her out of Union Station near the Kansas City Chiefs&#x27; Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday.
    ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS via Getty Images

    Lydia O’Connor, Pocharapon Neammanee, and Sanjana Karanth contributed reporting.

    This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

    This article originally appeared on HuffPost.