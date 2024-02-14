1 Killed, Several Injured In Shooting Near Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

At least one person was killed and 22 others suffered gunshot wounds during a Wednesday parade in Kansas City, Missouri, celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win, according to city officials. Eight of the victims are facing immediate life-threatening injuries, while officials described seven additional victims with non-immediate life-threatening injuries.
“This is a day that a lot of people look forward to, something they remember for a lifetime,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in the shooting’s aftermath. “And what they shouldn’t have to remember is the threat of gun violence.”
Each of the Chiefs’ players, along with the coach and staff, have been accounted for, according to a police press conference.
Area hospitals said they were treating dozens of victims, some with gunshot wounds and some with other injuries.
Children’s Mercy Hospital told HuffPost that they are “treating 12 patients from the rally. Eleven are children. Nine have gunshot wounds.” Twelve individuals were taken to University Health Truman Medical Center, a spokesperson for the medical center told HuffPost. Eight of the victims are from Union Station, with two of them in critical condition. The other four have non-gunshot injuries.
“Our investigators are working with all of the surviving victims to connect them with loved ones. We are also working to identify our deceased victim so we can notify their family as soon as possible,” Police Chief Stacey Graves shared at a separate press conference. “I’m angry at what happened today,” she added. “The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment.”
According to police, three suspects were taken into custody. At a press conference, they noted there was at least one firearm. The motive for the shooting is currently unknown.
In security plans released ahead of the parade, the Chiefs promised that the “perimeter of the parade will be firmly secured and protected for maximum public safety.” It’s unclear if the shooting happened within the secured area. The security plan provided no indication of bag checks or metal detectors on the premises.
When asked how such a tragedy could unfold with 800 officers present, Lucas dipped his toe into the gun control debate, saying it’s incredibly easy for someone to carry out an attack like this.
“What you saw happen was why people talk about guns a lot,” he said. “We had over 800 officers there staffed, situated all around Union Station today. We had security in any number of places, eyes on top of buildings and beyond. And there is still a risk to people.”
The shooting has gained attention from the White House, which has offered federal assistance in the investigation. “The President has been briefed on the shooting in Kansas City and will continue to receive updates. White House officials have been in touch with state and local leaders, and federal law enforcement is on the scene supporting local law enforcement,” a White House pool report said.
Last year’s event in Kansas City drew 1 million people, but the number of attendees for this year’s parade has not yet been determined.
The Kansas City Chiefs released a statement condemning the shooting. “We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally,” the statement said. “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City,” the statement added.
The Chiefs won 25-22 against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Lydia O’Connor, Pocharapon Neammanee, and Sanjana Karanth contributed reporting.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.