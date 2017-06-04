Sections

People Are So Emotional Over This Policeman Who Danced With Kids During The One Love Manchester Concert

"I completely broke at this moment."

Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

At the One Love Manchester benefit concert, stars like Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber honored the victims of the attacks in Manchester and London.

BBC / One Love Manchester

During the concert there was no shortage of emotional moments.

BBC / One Love Manchester

One such moment was this. A policeman held hands with concert goers and skipped around in a circle.

A policeman skipping with young fans at #OneLoveManchester. This is the moment I broke.
Mark Savage @mrdiscopop

A policeman skipping with young fans at #OneLoveManchester. This is the moment I broke.



The BBC, which filmed the moment, did not immediately respond to request for comment from BuzzFeed News.

The "ring around the rosie" touched so many people.


BBC / One Love Manchester

This person called the moment "just gorgeous."

This police officer dancing with the kids is just gorgeous! Everything about #OneLoveManchester is beautiful & movi… https://t.co/sv6in1Eu4M
Carol Byrne @Carolb10

This police officer dancing with the kids is just gorgeous! Everything about #OneLoveManchester is beautiful & movi… https://t.co/sv6in1Eu4M



Another person said it was going to be an iconic image of 2017.

This is going to be one of the most iconic images of this year - just wonderful HT @PatrickGoss #OneLoveManchester https://t.co/M1w453DWuk
Chris Owen @wonky_donky

This is going to be one of the most iconic images of this year - just wonderful HT @PatrickGoss #OneLoveManchester https://t.co/M1w453DWuk



"My heart," this person said.

@mrdiscopop my heart
marissa @grandesrussett

@mrdiscopop my heart



"This, this....a million times over: THIS."

This, this....a million times over: THIS. #OneLoveManchester
LuisMiguelEchegaray @lmechegaray

This, this....a million times over: THIS. #OneLoveManchester



"In tears!!"

@dazzler_wright @mrdiscopop In tears!! 🇬🇧🇬🇧
TitchyBantam @titch1381

@dazzler_wright @mrdiscopop In tears!! 🇬🇧🇬🇧



"I completely broke at this moment."

@sharonrwells @mrdiscopop I completely broke at this moment 😭💕
Brittany @BrittanyMMDuffy

@sharonrwells @mrdiscopop I completely broke at this moment 😭💕



"What could be cuter than this?" one person asked.

@scottygb @janemerrick23 What could be cuter than this?
Robert Wills @RIWills

@scottygb @janemerrick23 What could be cuter than this?



"OH BLIGHTY YOU ARE MAGNIFICENT."

OH BLIGHTY YOU ARE MAGNIFICENT #OneLoveManchester
Toby Earle @TobyonTV

OH BLIGHTY YOU ARE MAGNIFICENT #OneLoveManchester



<3

BBC / One Love Manchester

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

