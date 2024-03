1.

A pair of noise-canceling headphones that will help cut some of the over-stimulation down when you need it. I have a sensory-sensitive kid, so we rarely leave home without a good-quality pair of noise-canceling headphones. However, Disneyland is SO full of sensory overload (food smells, fireworks, crowd noises, crying kids, music, ride sounds, fun toys, balloons, bubbles, etc.) that any young kid might find themselves overwhelmed.