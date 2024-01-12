Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    20 Toys And Games From Target Under $30 That’ll Keep Kids Entertained When It’s Too Cold To Go Outside

    Being stuck when it's cold doesn't have to lead to your temper getting hot.

    Raylyn Paquin
    by Raylyn Paquin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A seriously fun — and seriously well-reviewed — card game the whole family will enjoy. The premise is simple — just slap matching cards — but things get wild fast and they'll love playing it at home or with friends!

    Hand grabs a card game
    Target

    Promising review: "I wasn’t expecting this to be such a family hit! Since Christmas, my kids — ages 5 and 8 — have asked to play this every day! It’s easy to play and fun for a quick family connection when we are always so busy." —BReau

    Price: $9.99

    2. A comprehensive and open-ended Lego set that will keep their hands and minds occupied. This set includes plenty of wheels for making vehicles and an easy-to-follow instruction book for those who need a bit more guidance. And with an included box for storage, there's a significantly smaller chance of stepping on a piece in the middle of the night!

    Kids play with Legos
    Target

    Promising review: "My daughter has always displayed a huge fascination with Legos. This was a perfect starter set to see if she enjoyed Legos without throwing out 200 dollars on a more specific set, and the chance of her never playing with it. We go through one of the creations each night, and she uses the pieces to create her own objects." —Kevin

    Price: $24.99

    3. A set of magnetic tiles that are one of the gold standards of kids' toys. They'll be able to create amazing buildings, fun designs, and even take them outside when the weather's nice for play on a magnetic garage door!

    Child sits next to a magnetic tile castle
    Target

    Promising review: "The kids love them!! Easy to play with and hours of play!" —AshleyM

    Price: $25.99

    4. A kid-friendly walkie-talkie set that can keep them entertained for hours regardless of what room they're in. Walkie-talkies provide those simple joys of being able to hear each other in other rooms — so simple yet oh-so-effective for keeping them entertained.

    Kids play with walkie talkies
    Target

    Promising review: "Works great. Nice and easy for my 4-year-old to use. We love B. toys!" —Sarah S

    Price: $17.99

    5. An LCD writing tablet and doodle pad that gives your kid something to do without having to keep track of 47 crayons, 12 markers, and tons of wasted paper. Unlike some doodle pads, this one comes with four texture tools for tons of opportunities for creativity!

    A child and adult play with a doodle pad
    Target

    Promising review: "Perfect activity to keep kids entertained in the car! My oldest son has had his Boogie Board for a few years and it has held up so well! I just bought my youngest son the same Boogie Board. They love!" —Abby

    Price: $29.99

    6. A two-pack of RC Cars — a classic childhood toy for a reason! These cars are durable and fun, but also include a racetrack in case you need them to *control* the fun. Don't be surprised if nostalgia gets the better of you and you join in, too!

    Kids play with RC cars
    Target

    Promising review: "I bought this as a Christmas present for my little cousin and he played with them for hours. He loves monster trucks so these were perfect additions to his collection. I love that it comes with two trucks to play and race against each other. I love they came with batteries. I would hands down recommend." —Mara

    Price: $29.99

    7. A high-quality, wooden busy board to help them learn some of those fine motor skills while letting them have fun while they're at it. With an excellent assortment of locks, latches, and peek-a-boo doors, this is a great gift for any toddler!

    Child playing with colorful busy board
    Target

    Promising review: "This fun little busy board does exactly what I hoped! Keeps my little busy bee busy! My little girl loves figuring out the locks and it keeps her entertained." —Brittany K

    Price: $20.99

    8. A play grilling set so that you can manifest grilling out weather — or at least prepare. Play food sets are so much fun for the imagination and this set has all they need to throw a more than decent BBQ.

    A child plays with a toy grilling set
    Target

    Price: $19.99

    9. A pretend woodworking set so your little one can fully embrace their inner Ron Swanson. Better than a standard play toolkit, this set includes a C-clamp, a workbench, and a measuring surface along with the regular hammer, saw, and nails. Robust mustache and love for steak not included.

    A child plays with a woodworking toy
    Target

    Promising review: "Great interactive toy." —Sarah

    Price: $19.99

    10. A versatile doctor kit with plenty of accessories so they can run their very own make-believe clinic. Part of the joy of childhood is giving questionable exams and this doctor kit is sure to bring some very sweet playtime memories for them. This set has kids covered with everything from a stethoscope to wound care, to ear exam utensils. Your small doc will have you in ship shape and on your way in no time!

    Kids playing with a doctor kit
    Target

    Promising review: "My 3-year-old has had endless enjoyment playing with this medical kit. It also has helped significantly to diffuse his fear about visits to the doctor and injections. The set includes safe, mostly plastic versions of all of the instruments typically used during a pediatric appointment — stethoscope, tongue depressor, syringe, etc. All of our family members and a group of stuffed friends now regularly receive at-home check-ups. Highly recommend!" —Jennifer

    Price: $24.99

    11. A delightful bouncing bee toy that will have them *buzzing* around the room and burning off energy. This simple toy is ridiculously fun and incredibly durable.

    A child bounces on a bee toy
    Target

    My youngest child has had this exact bee for two years now and it has not only held up against aggressive play from both of my children, it's still the source of some of the best giggles that childhood has to offer. 

    Promising review: "My 2-year-old loves to bounce on his bee and giggle hysterically. Entertaining for him and for us! Great purchase!" —AW

    Price: $17.99 

    12. An inflatable tent because sometimes they need a *chilling* out space inside. This tent blows up with an ordinary box fan and is an instant clubhouse with the bonus of some airflow!

    A child plays next to an inflated tent
    Target

    The box fan needs to be purchased separately, but at least it's something that can get use anytime! While any box fan should do, here's an option! 

    Promising review: "My 5-year-old LOVES this tent! It takes seconds to set up and take down and hours of fun! I purchased a second one to have on hand as a gift — we love it!" —ABSmith

    Price: $29.99

    13. A beginner game — it's both fun and helpful for developing their motor skills, sorting skills, and hand-eye coordination. Games can be really hard to teach young kids and starting them young helps the process along. This game is fun and easy to follow!

    Young kids play a game
    Target

    Promising review: "This has been a favorite game in our house since my oldest was two. We buy this for all of our friends' kids as birthday gifts when they’re two or three. So cute, great to practice colors and fine motor. Quick game for little attention spans." —LizzyR

    Price: $22.99 

    14. And an easy-to-follow game that's great for younger and older kids alike! The game is simple — just calling out the matching pictures — but it's tough enough that older siblings and even adults will have fun trying to find matches. Any game that kids of all ages can play with together is a must in my book.

    A card game
    Target

    My family has this game and I am constantly surprised how adults and kids are all having fun with it. I usually dread playing some of the board games for little kids, but this one has us all laughing and interacting without getting bored. It's also great because if a card ever gets lost — because, you know, kids — the game still works completely perfectly. 

    Promising review: "I have not found anyone that has not enjoyed this game. It is quick and I like to pack it for trips since it is small. My 4-year-old can play this but I enjoy it as well. Would work great even at a doctor's office or restaurant." —Momof3

    Price: $7.99

    15. A science magic kit that will get any budding magician excited. Not only are the directions kid-friendly — aka more likely you'll get to relax — but there are enough ingredients to allow your kiddo to practice a few times before they wow an audience. If the weather's bad, they might as well exercise their brain a bit.

    Various magic tricks
    Target

    Promising review: "We LOVED this kit! Such a fun day of doing science experiments and nearly everything you need is in the box (which this busy momma loved). Anytime we can do something educational, fun, and that creates quality time together it's a win in my book!" —M

    Price: $24.99

    16. A tie-dye kit that'll help your kids create some totally groooovy duds. There's something so exciting to kids about tie-dye, and this kit has almost everything: protective gloves, a tablecloth, eight colors, and pattern ideas for those who need a little extra inspiration.

    Tie dye shirts, dyes, gloves
    Target

    Promising review: "We have used this kit several times with great success and have given as gifts to other kiddos. Will buy again in the future. Colors have held up well in several washes." —Ecarh001

    Price: $10

    17. And a paint pouring activity that's great for you kids who love art, but also love a bit of mess. Kids just need to pour paint over the included canvases and swirl to their heart's content — with beautiful results every time! And never fear — it comes with a drop cloth and gloves because you absolutely don't need another giant mess to clean up.

    Painted canvases, paints, and art supplies
    Target

    This kit comes with everything you need for a fun art project: ten paints (including metallic), four mixing cups, three canvases, three sets of plastic gloves, three craft sticks, glitter, and a drop cloth.

    Promising review: "Super fun! Definitely messy but they provide a tarp so cleanup is actually really easy. Plenty of paint for the three canvases they provide in the kit. If you had extra canvases you could probably do a couple more projects with the extra paint." —Calli

    Price: $20

    18. A foam pogo stick that will keep your high-energy kid bouncing up and down up and down up and down in the hopes that maybe they'll nap at some point. It can support up to 250 pounds in case you feel the need to get some practice in yourself — no judgment from me.

    A kid carries a foam pogo stick. Text reads safe for your kids and safe for your floors
    Target

    I got my four year old one of these for Christmas and everyone in our family has taken a ride on it — including an enthusiastic grandma. I love that it stores easily and provides a bit of energy-zapping goofiness on cold days. 

    Price: $16.99 (available in three colors)

    19. A Yeti In My Spaghetti board game because your kiddos will want to play it again, and again, and again. Take turns pulling noodles out one by one and make sure the lil' snowy creature doesn't fall in the plate — whoever removes all the pasta first wins!

    Kids playing Yeti in My Spaghetti board game
    Target

    Promising review: "Really fun game for the whole family! I love how simple and easy it is to play this game. My 3-year-old loved playing it!" —michelle90

    Price: $11.59

    20. A sensory and squish-friendly tablet for your tiny humans who love ocean creatures. They can move fish through an "underwater" maze, touch the gooey surface to show hidden objects, and identify their favorite animals.

    the sea-themed Fisher-price sensory squishy tablet
    Target

    Promising review: "Very cool! I think this would also be great for younger ages not just 3+. I even had fun squishing it to find the creatures! Great gift for a little one." —Jilly27

    Price: $11.99

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.