20 Toys And Games From Target Under $30 That’ll Keep Kids Entertained When It’s Too Cold To Go Outside

1. A seriously fun — and seriously well-reviewed — card game the whole family will enjoy. The premise is simple — just slap matching cards — but things get wild fast and they'll love playing it at home or with friends!
2. A comprehensive and open-ended Lego set that will keep their hands and minds occupied. This set includes plenty of wheels for making vehicles and an easy-to-follow instruction book for those who need a bit more guidance. And with an included box for storage, there's a significantly smaller chance of stepping on a piece in the middle of the night!
3. A set of magnetic tiles that are one of the gold standards of kids' toys. They'll be able to create amazing buildings, fun designs, and even take them outside when the weather's nice for play on a magnetic garage door!
4. A kid-friendly walkie-talkie set that can keep them entertained for hours regardless of what room they're in. Walkie-talkies provide those simple joys of being able to hear each other in other rooms — so simple yet oh-so-effective for keeping them entertained.
5. An LCD writing tablet and doodle pad that gives your kid something to do without having to keep track of 47 crayons, 12 markers, and tons of wasted paper. Unlike some doodle pads, this one comes with four texture tools for tons of opportunities for creativity!
6. A two-pack of RC Cars — a classic childhood toy for a reason! These cars are durable and fun, but also include a racetrack in case you need them to *control* the fun. Don't be surprised if nostalgia gets the better of you and you join in, too!
7. A high-quality, wooden busy board to help them learn some of those fine motor skills while letting them have fun while they're at it. With an excellent assortment of locks, latches, and peek-a-boo doors, this is a great gift for any toddler!
8. A play grilling set so that you can manifest grilling out weather — or at least prepare. Play food sets are so much fun for the imagination and this set has all they need to throw a more than decent BBQ.
9. A pretend woodworking set so your little one can fully embrace their inner Ron Swanson. Better than a standard play toolkit, this set includes a C-clamp, a workbench, and a measuring surface along with the regular hammer, saw, and nails. Robust mustache and love for steak not included.
10. A versatile doctor kit with plenty of accessories so they can run their very own make-believe clinic. Part of the joy of childhood is giving questionable exams and this doctor kit is sure to bring some very sweet playtime memories for them. This set has kids covered with everything from a stethoscope to wound care, to ear exam utensils. Your small doc will have you in ship shape and on your way in no time!
11. A delightful bouncing bee toy that will have them *buzzing* around the room and burning off energy. This simple toy is ridiculously fun and incredibly durable.
12. An inflatable tent because sometimes they need a *chilling* out space inside. This tent blows up with an ordinary box fan and is an instant clubhouse with the bonus of some airflow!
13. A beginner game — it's both fun and helpful for developing their motor skills, sorting skills, and hand-eye coordination. Games can be really hard to teach young kids and starting them young helps the process along. This game is fun and easy to follow!
14. And an easy-to-follow game that's great for younger and older kids alike! The game is simple — just calling out the matching pictures — but it's tough enough that older siblings and even adults will have fun trying to find matches. Any game that kids of all ages can play with together is a must in my book.
15. A science magic kit that will get any budding magician excited. Not only are the directions kid-friendly — aka more likely you'll get to relax — but there are enough ingredients to allow your kiddo to practice a few times before they wow an audience. If the weather's bad, they might as well exercise their brain a bit.
16. A tie-dye kit that'll help your kids create some totally groooovy duds. There's something so exciting to kids about tie-dye, and this kit has almost everything: protective gloves, a tablecloth, eight colors, and pattern ideas for those who need a little extra inspiration.
17. And a paint pouring activity that's great for you kids who love art, but also love a bit of mess. Kids just need to pour paint over the included canvases and swirl to their heart's content — with beautiful results every time! And never fear — it comes with a drop cloth and gloves because you absolutely don't need another giant mess to clean up.
18. A foam pogo stick that will keep your high-energy kid bouncing up and down up and down up and down in the hopes that maybe they'll nap at some point. It can support up to 250 pounds in case you feel the need to get some practice in yourself — no judgment from me.
19. A Yeti In My Spaghetti board game because your kiddos will want to play it again, and again, and again. Take turns pulling noodles out one by one and make sure the lil' snowy creature doesn't fall in the plate — whoever removes all the pasta first wins!
20. A sensory and squish-friendly tablet for your tiny humans who love ocean creatures. They can move fish through an "underwater" maze, touch the gooey surface to show hidden objects, and identify their favorite animals.
