23 Things From Target That Will Make Staying Inside On Snow Days Actually Fun

1. A Montessori-inspired wooden play structure that can be converted into whatever movement style your energetic kid needs in the moment. It converts into a climbing structure, a slide, a rocking arch, or a fun place to calm down for a bit. With a weight capacity of 132 pounds, this is a toy that will stay interesting and LAST.
2. A playhouse they can color themselves to give them hours of fun coloring and playing. They can even add stickers or their own creative drawings to really make their castle their own!
3. A LCD writing tablet and doodle pad that gives your kid something to do without having to keep track of 47 crayons, 12 markers, and tons of wasted paper. Unlike some doodle pads, this one comes with four texture tools for tons of opportunities for creativity!
4. A classic spinning toy for your littles who need a some fun when it's too cold to go outside. Just sit, spin, laugh, and repeat.
5. A delightful bouncing bee toy that will have them *buzzing* around the room and burning off energy. This simple toy is ridiculously fun and incredibly durable.
6. A wooden balance board that helps your energetic kid learn balance and stability while having some easily contained fun. Balance boards can be used while watching a show, in competitions, as a rocking board, or can be flipped over and used as a slide, tunnel, or bridge. The foam base also ensures that it's easy on your floors.
7. A ride-on toy with plenty of gadgets that will have your little one zooming around the house with glee.
8. An inflatable tent because sometimes they need a *chilling* out space inside. This tent blows up with an ordinary box fan and is an instant clubhouse with the bonus of some airflow!
9. A simple, but classic slide great for your tiny humans who want to move around indoors. And the best part about this? It lasts well beyond the toddler stage. My 6-year-old now jumps off of it, puts it into our wading pool to use as a water slide in summer, and even just rolls things down it. This slide can also fold up to store when it's not in use.
10. A fold-away playhouse that can provide an exciting place for adventures without taking up valuable floor space for months on end. Complete with a telescope, wheel, and slide, your littles can be pirates on the open seas or knights defending the palace while you can sit down with some hot coffee and revel in your good choices.
11. A restaurant set complete with everything your kiddo needs to run a diner. This set is also versatile enough that if a play kitchen doesn't work for your family, you can still have the fun without sacrificing floor space. Get ready for that cute little kid "order up!"
12. An all-in-one craft kit that will give them enough supplies to create something fun without taking over an entire section of your house. Craft supplies have a way of seemingly multiplying wherever they're kept, so having a case makes it easy to access and easy to restock when one section gets low.
13. An excellent Kinetic Sand starter kit with enough toys to keep kids interested and keep play open-ended — aka used more than twice before they claim it's "so boooooring."
14. A basketball toy so they can turn their tub into a mini court and enjoy bath time a little more. It comes with a small hoop and three basketball squirities that are easy to set up.
15. A sight words swatting game that will keep those minds active while still allowing them to swat things with reckless abandon. With options from pre-readers through third grade, it's a game that can interest a wide range of kids together. Need to burn some energy? Spread the words out over the room and let them run.
16. A Twister Junior game with all the fun features of the original game, but is more accessible for kids. With plenty of movement and giggles to go around, this is sure to be a winner for kids of all ages!
17. A Bluetooth karaoke machine that allows them to jam out to their favorite songs and put on some top-notch concerts.
18. A two-pack of RC Cars — a classic childhood toy for a reason! These cars are durable and fun, but also include a racetrack in case you need them to *control* the fun. Don't be surprised if nostalgia gets the better of you and you join in, too!
19. A convertible play couch that will make fort building quick, easy, and creative while saving you mess and flattened couch cushions. Plus once playing in the fort is done, it converts back into a kid-sized couch for some relaxing quiet play. Talk about easier than cleaning up an entire room of cushions and blankets.
20. A large set of glow sticks for late nights running around or — my personal favorite — a glow stick bath. There is something eternally satisfying and fun with glow sticks, allowing your energy-filled kid with endless new ways to play no matter the light level.
21. A challenging, but kid-friendly Lego set to keep their minds and hands occupied. This ultimate car garage set includes customizable cars as an added bonus, "equipment" for welding and repairs, a ramp and hoist for changing out an engine, and a configuration wall for creating new car designs. Perfect for any budding mechanic or Lego enthusiast!
22. A foam pogo stick that will keep your high-energy kid bouncing up and down, up and down, up and down in the hopes that maybe they'll nap at some point. It can support up to 250 pounds in case you feel the need to get some practice in yourself — no judgment from me.
23. A glow-in-the-dark marble run for a fun take on a classic toy. Creative types will love coming up with new designs while rule followers will appreciate the directions and all will love watching the marble tackle jumps and obstacles as it travels to the bottom.
