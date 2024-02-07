Skip To Content
    23 Things From Target That Will Make Staying Inside On Snow Days Actually Fun

    Oh great. The weather outside is *still* frightful.

    Raylyn Paquin
    by Raylyn Paquin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A Montessori-inspired wooden play structure that can be converted into whatever movement style your energetic kid needs in the moment. It converts into a climbing structure, a slide, a rocking arch, or a fun place to calm down for a bit. With a weight capacity of 132 pounds, this is a toy that will stay interesting and LAST.

    child climbs on wooden play structure
    Target

    Promising review: "Great product. Easy to piece together. Sturdy enough for young children. It can be adjusted to meet our toddler's physical needs and challenges. As he thinks more, we can add bigger steps or other obstacles to it. That's great!" —Tarin

    Price: $145.99 (originally $369.99)

    2. A playhouse they can color themselves to give them hours of fun coloring and playing. They can even add stickers or their own creative drawings to really make their castle their own!

    Two children color a playhouse
    Target

    Promising review: "If you’re considering this as a gift for a child — ABSOLUTELY. I had these cardboard houses as a child myself and I worked on it for MONTHS!! I purchased for my 9-year-old sister and we enjoy working on it together. It also makes for an easy fort if you put a lightweight blanket over the top! Spacious enough for the dog and my sister to sleep, haha." —acalkins

    Price: $34.99 (also available as a garage or with dinosaurs)

    3. A LCD writing tablet and doodle pad that gives your kid something to do without having to keep track of 47 crayons, 12 markers, and tons of wasted paper. Unlike some doodle pads, this one comes with four texture tools for tons of opportunities for creativity!

    A child and adult play with a doodle pad
    Target

    Promising review: "Perfect activity to keep kids entertained in the car! My oldest son has had his Boogie Board for a few years and it has held up so well! I just bought my youngest son the same Boogie Board. They love!" —Abby

    Price: $29.99

    4. A classic spinning toy for your littles who need a some fun when it's too cold to go outside. Just sit, spin, laugh, and repeat.

    A child sits on a spinning toy
    Target

    I don't know what it is about these spinning toys, but they are hilarious and fun. My 4-year-old has always been a particularly big fan of this toy and the speed with which she gets going it truly impressive. I love that it requires no parental help once they get the hang of it, so I just get to reap the benefits of a self-contained toy. 

    Promising review: "Definitely recommend! First my toddler was scared to use and now she’s obsessed. I even use it too sometimes, it’s that sturdy and fun!" —mommamia

    Price: $21.99

    5. A delightful bouncing bee toy that will have them *buzzing* around the room and burning off energy. This simple toy is ridiculously fun and incredibly durable.

    A child bounces on a bee toy
    Target

    My youngest child has had this exact bee for two years now and it has not only held up against aggressive play from both of my children, it's still the source of some of the best giggles that childhood has to offer. 

    Promising review: "My 2-year-old loves to bounce on his bee and giggle hysterically. Entertaining for him and for us! Great purchase!" —AW

    Price: $17.99 

    6. A wooden balance board that helps your energetic kid learn balance and stability while having some easily contained fun. Balance boards can be used while watching a show, in competitions, as a rocking board, or can be flipped over and used as a slide, tunnel, or bridge. The foam base also ensures that it's easy on your floors.

    child plays on a balance board
    Target

    Promising review: "Well-made and very sturdy! My daughter plays so many different games with it! Whether it’s rolling cars down, or using it as a bridge for animals. Hours of fun!" —acastle10

    Price: $59.99 (originally $99.99)

    7. A ride-on toy with plenty of gadgets that will have your little one zooming around the house with glee.

    A child pushes and sits on a ride on toy
    Target

    My oldest daughter got a ride-on car for her first birthday and she somehow still zooms around on the thing at six. Both of my kids love seeing how fast they can ride, turning it into a delivery truck when playing restaurant, or just having something to travel along on. They really do get years and years of active, screen-free play — making them a worthwhile investment. This particular model includes gears to turn and spinning toys, making them great for kids who haven't learned to walk and through the toddler years. 

    Promising review: "Great purchase, sturdy, and finally a toy that doesn't make a ton of noise that my baby loves! Fast shipping and easy to put together." —Brooke

    Price: $36.99 (also available in pink)

    8. An inflatable tent because sometimes they need a *chilling* out space inside. This tent blows up with an ordinary box fan and is an instant clubhouse with the bonus of some airflow!

    A child plays next to an inflated tent
    Target

    The box fan needs to be purchased separately, but at least it's something that can get use anytime! While any box fan should do, here's an option! 

    Promising review: "My 5-year-old LOVES this tent! It takes seconds to set up and take down and hours of fun! I purchased a second one to have on hand as a gift — we love it!" —ABSmith

    Price: $29.99

    9. A simple, but classic slide great for your tiny humans who want to move around indoors. And the best part about this? It lasts well beyond the toddler stage. My 6-year-old now jumps off of it, puts it into our wading pool to use as a water slide in summer, and even just rolls things down it. This slide can also fold up to store when it's not in use.

    child climbs on a slide
    Target

    Promising review: "This is a sturdy slide that my children love. My kids are 2.5 and 10 months, both of them enjoy climbing on/under it and sliding down. I never worry about the slide tipping over because the base of the ladder is wide!" —Kia

    Price: $34.99

    10. A fold-away playhouse that can provide an exciting place for adventures without taking up valuable floor space for months on end. Complete with a telescope, wheel, and slide, your littles can be pirates on the open seas or knights defending the palace while you can sit down with some hot coffee and revel in your good choices.

    Target

    Promising review: "Bought this last Christmas for my boys and still to this day they are obsessed. They love it." —Selenafuerte

    Price: $169.99

    11. A restaurant set complete with everything your kiddo needs to run a diner. This set is also versatile enough that if a play kitchen doesn't work for your family, you can still have the fun without sacrificing floor space. Get ready for that cute little kid "order up!"

    A pretend diner set
    Target

    Promising review: "So cute! It’s the perfect addition to my childrens' kitchen. They play for hours with this. Great quality." —Alysha

    Price: $24.99

    12. An all-in-one craft kit that will give them enough supplies to create something fun without taking over an entire section of your house. Craft supplies have a way of seemingly multiplying wherever they're kept, so having a case makes it easy to access and easy to restock when one section gets low.

    Craft kit supplies
    Target

    Each kit comes with 112 pom-poms, 67 fuzzy sticks, 50 googly eyes, 50 wood craft sticks, nine sheets of EVA foam, seven sheets of felt, six geometric wood beads, six paper straws, six markers, four embroidery threads, scissors, a pack of sequins, a pack of letter beads, a pack of plastic pony beads, a pack of EVA foam diecut stickers, a pack of wood pony beads, and white glue.

    Promising review: "My daughter absolutely adores it. She can create with it for hours! We gifted it to several of her friends and we even got a thank you note for 'best present.' If your child is into crafts — this is it!" —Dominique

    Price: $25

    13. An excellent Kinetic Sand starter kit with enough toys to keep kids interested and keep play open-ended — aka used more than twice before they claim it's "so boooooring."

    A child plays with sand
    Target

    This set comes with 2 pounds of sand in 3 colors and a variety of 10 tools, molds, and squishers. 

    Promising review: "Hours of fun for the kids. This particular set comes with different colors of sand which is great. The tools that come with the set kept my kids engaged. The sand can find its way around the house if you do not clean up properly. Even if it does transfer to other areas of the house/furniture, it is relatively easy to clean up." —Emm

    Price: $19.99

    14. A basketball toy so they can turn their tub into a mini court and enjoy bath time a little more. It comes with a small hoop and three basketball squirities that are easy to set up.

    child playing with bath-sized hoop and orange basketball toys
    Target

    Promising review: "My toddler loves this toy, makes bath time so much fun, and he’s actually excited to get in the tub!" —Gray

    Price: $7.99

    15. A sight words swatting game that will keep those minds active while still allowing them to swat things with reckless abandon. With options from pre-readers through third grade, it's a game that can interest a wide range of kids together. Need to burn some energy? Spread the words out over the room and let them run.

    Kids use fly swatters in a sight word finding game
    Target

    Promising review: "My 6-and-a-half-year-old grandson loves this game and asks to play it often. He likes to play the different reading levels to alternately make it harder or easier." —Kathy

    Price: $17.99

    16. A Twister Junior game with all the fun features of the original game, but is more accessible for kids. With plenty of movement and giggles to go around, this is sure to be a winner for kids of all ages!

    Kids playing Twister
    Target

    My kids have this game and I absolutely love hearing the laughter that comes from it. It's easier for them in both size and instructions, but still allows them to use their brain and energy. As a bonus, there's a different fun game on the other side of the mat!

    Promising review: "My toddler loves this!! We’re learning animals and colors because of it while having so much fun!" —Mom

    Price: $11.99

    17. A Bluetooth karaoke machine that allows them to jam out to their favorite songs and put on some top-notch concerts.

    A karaoke machine with two microphones
    Target

    I completely understand the gravity of recommending something with a microphone. *Hear* me out: my in-laws bought a karaoke machine for my kids a few years back with a note that said "We're sorry." Unsure of what I had done to receive such a loud gift, I defeatedly let my kids have at it. Surprisingly, I love it. They love to put on concerts and one backs up the singer with a toy piano while the other singes for her life with "Part of Your World." They also make up their own songs and it is a hot mess of adorable every time. And in the end, I get to say "nope nope nope" when I'm already over stimulated and the karaoke machine will surely send me over the edge. It's a surprisingly fun toy that has led to so many concerts, recitals, and hilariously chaotic performances that I cherish.  

    Promising review: "Love how you cab turn volume up and down separately on microphone! This is perfect for the kids." —Happy customer 

    Price: $59.95

    18. A two-pack of RC Cars — a classic childhood toy for a reason! These cars are durable and fun, but also include a racetrack in case you need them to *control* the fun. Don't be surprised if nostalgia gets the better of you and you join in, too!

    Kids play with RC cars
    Target

    Promising review: "I bought this as a Christmas present for my little cousin and he played with them for hours. He loves monster trucks so these were perfect additions to his collection. I love that it comes with two trucks to play and race against each other. I love they came with batteries. I would hands down recommend." —Mara

    Price: $29.99

    19. A convertible play couch that will make fort building quick, easy, and creative while saving you mess and flattened couch cushions. Plus once playing in the fort is done, it converts back into a kid-sized couch for some relaxing quiet play. Talk about easier than cleaning up an entire room of cushions and blankets.

    Target

    Promising review: "My kids use their sofa everyday. The slipcover is machine washable which is great!" —Jess

    Price: $179.99

    20. A large set of glow sticks for late nights running around or — my personal favorite — a glow stick bath. There is something eternally satisfying and fun with glow sticks, allowing your energy-filled kid with endless new ways to play no matter the light level.

    Glow stick bracelets and necklaces
    Target

    For days when the weather is crummy, I love turning off the lights and doing a glow stick bath. It breaks up the monotony and resets their attitudes quickly. 

    Promising review: "Perfect for bath time fun! Love adding these to the girls’ bath water to make bath time more exciting and fun. They l love it! Absolutely purchase them. They’re so affordable, too!" —Angk

    Price: $7 for a 100-pack

    21. A challenging, but kid-friendly Lego set to keep their minds and hands occupied. This ultimate car garage set includes customizable cars as an added bonus, "equipment" for welding and repairs, a ramp and hoist for changing out an engine, and a configuration wall for creating new car designs. Perfect for any budding mechanic or Lego enthusiast!

    A built Lego set with Lego figures and cars
    Target

    Promising review: "Bought this for my 9-year-old nephew. Took him a little over an hour to put it all together. I like that this can go with other Legos and be a bigger city/town, not just a piece here and there." —Angel mom

    Price: $59.99

    22. A foam pogo stick that will keep your high-energy kid bouncing up and down, up and down, up and down in the hopes that maybe they'll nap at some point. It can support up to 250 pounds in case you feel the need to get some practice in yourself — no judgment from me.

    A kid carries a foam pogo stick. Text reads safe for your kids and safe for your floors
    Target

    I got my four year old one of these for Christmas and everyone in our family has taken a ride on it — including an enthusiastic grandma. I love that it stores easily and provides a bit of energy-zapping goofiness on cold days. 

    Price: $16.99 (available in three colors)

    23. A glow-in-the-dark marble run for a fun take on a classic toy. Creative types will love coming up with new designs while rule followers will appreciate the directions and all will love watching the marble tackle jumps and obstacles as it travels to the bottom.

    A child watched a marble run
    Target

    Promising review: "The only toy to get my youngest daughter to sit still!" —Samantha

    Price: $24.99

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.