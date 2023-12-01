20 Of The Best Gifts And Toys From Target For The Toddler In Your Life

1. A toy car garage simple enough for little kids and fun enough to grow with them for years. This is a toy that will stick around for a while and I literally cannot explain why — it's just awesome.
2. A delightful bouncing bee toy that will have them *buzzing* around the room and burning off energy. This simple toy is ridiculously fun and incredibly durable.
3. A basic dollhouse where they can use their imaginations with all sorts of fun play! Dollhouses are great role-playing tools and unlike many that are HUGE and impractical for the toddler crowd, this one is sturdy, basic, and small enough for toddler hands.
4. A train set perfect for any train lover. They can creatively set up their own tracks and play whichever way they choose.
5. A tabletop easel to inspire their creativity without taking up a lot of space at home. This easel comes with a 50-foot-long roll of paper, alphabet and number magnets, a dry-erase marker, chalk, and an eraser — enough for plenty of amazing creations and fun art projects.
6. A versatile doctor kit with plenty of accessories so they can run their very own make-believe clinic. Part of the joy of childhood is giving questionable exams and this doctor kit is sure to bring some very sweet playtime memories for them. This set has kids covered with everything from a stethoscope to wound care to ear exam utensils. Your small doc will have you ship-shape and on your way in no time!
7. A play kitchen — aka the ultimate imaginative play station. They'll love serving meal after adorable meal and embodying a one-small-person waitstaff. This model also comes with lots of storage, meaning the food and dishes can easily be stored away rather than turning the room into a toy food-speckled obstacle course.
8. An interactive ice cream cart guaranteed to delight any ice cream lover. They'll love creating a variety of sweet creations and serving them up in their own food truck. There is something so magical and fun about ice cream play and this cart will inspire hours of fun creative play.
9. A high-quality, wooden busy board to help them learn some of those fine motor skills while letting them have fun while they're at it. With an excellent assortment of locks, latches, and peek-a-boo doors, this is a great gift for any toddler!
10. A convertible play couch that will make fort building quick, easy, and creative while saving mess and flattened couch cushions. Plus once playing in the fort is done, it converts back into a kid-size couch for some relaxing quiet play.
11. A beautiful playhouse comes complete with a sink, stove, pots and pans, a phone, and a doorbell for an all purpose play area they'll use for years. Playhouses make the perfect restaurants, drive-thrus, and homes for all sorts off creative play!
12. A talking Bluey sure to be an instant favorite for a fan of the show. With several phrases — plus the theme song! — and plenty of plush to still be huggable, this is sure to be their new favorite!
13. A classic tricycle that will help them learn the basics of riding a bike even though they still have little legs. Tricycles are such a fun outdoor toy and once they get the motion down, they'll love zooming up and down the neighborhood.
14. A simple climber and slide play set for that wild, no-limits toddler who loves to climb all the things. This toy is small enough for those inevitable tumbles to not be too big of a deal, helps them learn coordination, and has a fun slide and basketball hoop. It's also great for indoor or outdoor use, making it the perfect all-weather energy-zapping toy.
15. A fire truck with an extendable ladder for any firetruck enthusiast. Large trucks are always a hit with the toddler crowd and this one will have them jumping for joy and ready to save the city. It even can shoot water!
16. A beginner game — it's both fun and helpful for developing their motor skills, sorting skills, and hand-eye coordination. Games can be really hard to teach young kids and starting them young helps the process along. This game is fun and easy to follow!
17. A ride-on excavator for any construction enthusiast. The sit and scoot design means they can zoom with ease and it has a storage container built in for whatever it is they dig up.
18. A cleaning set that will make them feel like the mini-adults they are. Cleaning sets are inexplicably popular for toddlers — I wouldn't ask too many questions and instead, allow them to enjoy being the small-footed custodian cleaning up all the mess out there.
19. A Kinetic Sand construction set perfect for any construction enthusiast! They will love the working crane, wrecking ball, and digger and when they're done, it's self-contained so they can pack it up easily.
20. A Target shopping cart so they can use their imagination to buy out Target — just like you! Shopping carts are such a simple joy for the toddler crowd and watching them drive their stuffies or dolls around their "store" is sure to put a smile on YOUR face.
