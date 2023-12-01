Skip To Content
20 Of The Best Gifts And Toys From Target For The Toddler In Your Life

Get ready to see that adorable toddler enthusiasm that comes with getting the perfect gift.

Raylyn Paquin
by Raylyn Paquin

BuzzFeed Contributor

1. A toy car garage simple enough for little kids and fun enough to grow with them for years. This is a toy that will stick around for a while and I literally cannot explain why — it's just awesome.

Child plays with a toy car garage
Target

Hear me out here. My youngest daughter has been obsessed with car toys since she could grab them and she received this as a gift for her first birthday. She's now reaching four and honest-to-goodness still plays with this thing almost daily. I cannot tell you what the draw is, but I know other parents that have had similar experiences with this toy. Kids just love sending the cars down the twirly slide. Now that my kiddo is older, she also sends her Gabby's Dollhouse figurines down the slide like a water slide. As long as she's happy and occupied in the wee hours of the morning. 

Promising review: "Great little toy!! My two year and a half year old is loving it! A good toy that allows independent play. My five year old also enjoys it too." —Mama Sube

Price: $11.99 (originally $23.99)

2. A delightful bouncing bee toy that will have them *buzzing* around the room and burning off energy. This simple toy is ridiculously fun and incredibly durable.

A child bounces on a bee toy
Target

My youngest child has had this exact bee for two years now and it has not only held up against aggressive play from both of my children, it's still the source of some of the best giggles that childhood has to offer. 

Promising review: "My 2-year-old loves to bounce on his bee and giggle hysterically. Entertaining for him and for us! Great purchase!" —AW

Price: $13.49 (originally $17.99)

3. A basic dollhouse where they can use their imaginations with all sorts of fun play! Dollhouses are great role-playing tools and unlike many that are HUGE and impractical for the toddler crowd, this one is sturdy, basic, and small enough for toddler hands.

Two kids play with a dollhouse
Target

This dollhouse also includes three play people and 15 pieces of furniture.

Promising review: "Love this doll house!! What makes it even more great is that it's open on both sides so more children can play at once!" —Christa310

Price: $126.99

4. A train set perfect for any train lover. They can creatively set up their own tracks and play whichever way they choose.

A child plays with a train set
Target

Promising review: "Any that comes with storage is a blessing! Also has every piece you’d want! Great for 2–5-year-olds!" —sammturk

Price: $24.74 (originally $32.99)

5. A tabletop easel to inspire their creativity without taking up a lot of space at home. This easel comes with a 50-foot-long roll of paper, alphabet and number magnets, a dry-erase marker, chalk, and an eraser — enough for plenty of amazing creations and fun art projects.

Child plays with easel magnets
Target

Promising review: "Melissa & Doug never disappoint with their products! This easel is a space-saver b/c it’s desk size instead of the traditional version. I love that it came with a set of alphabet magnets and was delivered promptly. Target, you never disappoint me!" —ToddlerMom

Price: $45.49

6. A versatile doctor kit with plenty of accessories so they can run their very own make-believe clinic. Part of the joy of childhood is giving questionable exams and this doctor kit is sure to bring some very sweet playtime memories for them. This set has kids covered with everything from a stethoscope to wound care to ear exam utensils. Your small doc will have you ship-shape and on your way in no time!

Kids playing with a doctor kit
Target

Promising review: "My 3-year-old has had endless enjoyment playing with this medical kit. It also has helped significantly to diffuse his fear about visits to the doctor and injections. The set includes safe, mostly plastic versions of all of the instruments typically used during a pediatric appointment — stethoscope, tongue depressor, syringe, etc. All of our family members and a group of stuffed friends now regularly receive at-home check-ups. Highly recommend!" —Jennifer

Price: $24.99

7. A play kitchen — aka the ultimate imaginative play station. They'll love serving meal after adorable meal and embodying a one-small-person waitstaff. This model also comes with lots of storage, meaning the food and dishes can easily be stored away rather than turning the room into a toy food-speckled obstacle course.

A toddler plays with a kitchen
Target

Don't forget some play food to complete this awesome gift!

Price: $192.99

8. An interactive ice cream cart guaranteed to delight any ice cream lover. They'll love creating a variety of sweet creations and serving them up in their own food truck. There is something so magical and fun about ice cream play and this cart will inspire hours of fun creative play.

Toddler plays with an ice cream truck toy
Target

Promising review: "My daughters, ages 2 and 4, absolutely love this truck and there aren't any small parts so it perfect for any age. All the items have a designated spot on the truck which makes for great clean up and organization. I love how compact and light weight it is too!" —AOH

Price: $44.99 (originally $59.99)

9. A high-quality, wooden busy board to help them learn some of those fine motor skills while letting them have fun while they're at it. With an excellent assortment of locks, latches, and peek-a-boo doors, this is a great gift for any toddler!

A toddler plays with a busy board
Target

Promising review: "This fun little busy board does exactly what I hoped! Keeps my little busy bee busy! My little girl loves figuring out the locks and it keeps her entertained." —Brittany K

Price: $20.99

10. A convertible play couch that will make fort building quick, easy, and creative while saving mess and flattened couch cushions. Plus once playing in the fort is done, it converts back into a kid-size couch for some relaxing quiet play.

Target

Promising review: "My kids use their sofa everyday. The slipcover is machine washable which is great!" —Jess

Price: $143.99 (originally $179.99)

11. A beautiful playhouse comes complete with a sink, stove, pots and pans, a phone, and a doorbell for an all purpose play area they'll use for years. Playhouses make the perfect restaurants, drive-thrus, and homes for all sorts off creative play!

Target

Promising review: "Beautiful playhouse. Children love it and all the accessories. Great quality." —LH

Price: $299.99

12. A talking Bluey sure to be an instant favorite for a fan of the show. With several phrases — plus the theme song! — and plenty of plush to still be huggable, this is sure to be their new favorite!

Two kids play with Bluey
Target

Bingo is also available in case they're more of a Bingo fan or if they'd love the set!

Promising review: "We LOVE Bluey — she’s awesome! And my toddler loves her. She says nine phrases (please ensure you change it from try me mode to ON inside the plush). It plays the full theme song, laughs, 'For real life,' 'Lets do this,' 'Bingo look at this!' And more!" —JB

Price: $19.99

13. A classic tricycle that will help them learn the basics of riding a bike even though they still have little legs. Tricycles are such a fun outdoor toy and once they get the motion down, they'll love zooming up and down the neighborhood.

A toddler rides a tricycle
Target

This tricycle stores easily, has storage in the back, and has a spot to keep their stuffed friends safe on their ride! Don't forget a toddler-friendly helmet!

Promising review: "This trike is perfect for the fast growing toddler. The seat is adjustable and allows for short and long legged toddlers. It's is durable and well priced." —maize outdoor lanterns

Price: $49.99

14. A simple climber and slide play set for that wild, no-limits toddler who loves to climb all the things. This toy is small enough for those inevitable tumbles to not be too big of a deal, helps them learn coordination, and has a fun slide and basketball hoop. It's also great for indoor or outdoor use, making it the perfect all-weather energy-zapping toy.

Kids play on a climber and slide
Target

Price: $139.99 (originally $289.99)

15. A fire truck with an extendable ladder for any firetruck enthusiast. Large trucks are always a hit with the toddler crowd and this one will have them jumping for joy and ready to save the city. It even can shoot water!

A child plays with a toy firetruck
Target

Promising review: "Great quality. Really substantial size for my 2-year-old. Really happy with the purchase. Lots of details and cool features on the fire truck." —Theresa

Price: $26.24 (originally $34.99)

16. A beginner game — it's both fun and helpful for developing their motor skills, sorting skills, and hand-eye coordination. Games can be really hard to teach young kids and starting them young helps the process along. This game is fun and easy to follow!

Young kids play a game
Target

Promising review: "This has been a favorite game in our house since my oldest was two. We buy this for all of our friends kids as birthday gifts when they’re two or three. So cute, great to practice colors and fine motor. Quick game for little attention spans." —LizzyR

Price: $18.39 (originally $22.99)

17. A ride-on excavator for any construction enthusiast. The sit and scoot design means they can zoom with ease and it has a storage container built in for whatever it is they dig up.

Child rides on an excavator toy
Target

Promising review: "The 1-year-old and 3-year-old are in love with this toy. It is great for different ages. Only downside is getting them to share it." —BestAuntEver

Price: $59.99

18. A cleaning set that will make them feel like the mini-adults they are. Cleaning sets are inexplicably popular for toddlers — I wouldn't ask too many questions and instead, allow them to enjoy being the small-footed custodian cleaning up all the mess out there.

A toddler plays with a cleaning set
Target

I have no idea why cleaning sets are such a hit with kids, but they really do get a ton of use and give them an opportunity to help around the house. My kids still use theirs regularly and they're three and six now. My three-year-old especially loves grabbing the mop and singing to herself and she "mops" the floors — beaming at me to see her job well done. Seriously. Get them a cleaning set. 

Promising review: "Gave this cleaning set by Melissa & Doug to my son for Christmas and he loved it — he was just over 2 at the time. He is now almost 3 and he still plays with it all the time. It has definitely encouraged him to want to help with 'cleaning' around the house to mimic us as he now has a set that is just the right size for him." —Jennifer

Price: $27.99

19. A Kinetic Sand construction set perfect for any construction enthusiast! They will love the working crane, wrecking ball, and digger and when they're done, it's self-contained so they can pack it up easily.

Sand and construction set
Target

Promising review: "Best toy ever! My 3-year-old will sit there and play with it for hours! I mean like four hours straight! He loves it! His big sister will even play with it for a little while. And I like that it’s an easy cleanup!" —S

Price: $17.59 (originally $21.99)

20. A Target shopping cart so they can use their imagination to buy out Target — just like you! Shopping carts are such a simple joy for the toddler crowd and watching them drive their stuffies or dolls around their "store" is sure to put a smile on YOUR face.

the target shopping cart with toy food accessories
Target

Promising review: "Such a cute shopping cart toy! We have 3 in the family and they all have held up to rough play lol! Love the accessories that comes with it and the cup holder! Def recommend!" —Kris810

Price: $19.99

The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.