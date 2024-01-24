What's A TV Show Or Movie That Inspired You To Make A Change In Your Life?

Or maybe you booked a flight to Japan right after watching Lost in Translation, and the trip completely changed your life for the better.
Or maybe Moonlight helped you better understand the LGBTQIA+ community and build a stronger relationship with your sibling.
Also, share with us why these movies or TV shows impacted you so greatly and if there is any advice from your new life experience you would like to share.
If the above resonates with you, tell us which movie or TV show impacted you the most and why in the anonymous Google Form here, or in the comments below and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.