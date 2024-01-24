Skip To Content
What's A TV Show Or Movie That Inspired You To Make A Change In Your Life?

Maybe The Office inspired you to ask out your crush finally, or Everything, Everywhere All At Once encouraged you to reconnect with your mom.

by Raven Ishak

BuzzFeed Staff

One of the best things about watching a TV show or movie is how it has the potential to impact your life. For instance, a lot of individuals broke up with their significant others or altered certain life choices after watching Barbie.

So, with this in mind, I want to know: Has a movie or TV show ever inspired you to change certain aspects of your life?

For example, maybe you decided to try out therapy or pursue being a therapist after watching Good Will Hunting or Shrinking.

Or maybe you booked a flight to Japan right after watching Lost in Translation, and the trip completely changed your life for the better.

Or instead of traveling, Ratatouille or The Bear inspired you to expand your palate, try out cooking, or become a chef.

Or maybe Moonlight helped you better understand the LGBTQIA+ community and build a stronger relationship with your sibling.

Or maybe watching Jane the Virgin helped you reconnect to your Latin roots after feeling disconnected for years. 

Also, share with us why these movies or TV shows impacted you so greatly and if there is any advice from your new life experience you would like to share.

If the above resonates with you, tell us which movie or TV show impacted you the most and why in the anonymous Google Form here, or in the comments below and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.