5.
"I stayed over at a friend's [house] once when I was about nine. For dinner, all the kids got a bowl of tinned beans or spaghetti hoops. However, my friend's little sister wanted beans but got spaghetti hoops, so she decided to spit in mine. Their mum just said well, I shouldn’t have let her spit in it then (like it's a normal thing I should have had to look out for…?), and I would have to eat the rest of her beans if I wanted anything as I wasn't getting anything else, so she spat in them as well so she could have both, and I went hungry."
—What I Did In The Shadows