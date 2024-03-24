1.

"I was friends with a girl down the road from my house and she was having a sleepover for her, like, ninth birthday. Well, it turns out she still wet the bed at night. It's not a huge deal, but her mom made her wear pull-ups at night — and so she wouldn't be 'embarrassed,' she tried to make the rest of us do it. My parents came and got me shortly after I found that rule out. Even now, as an adult, I look back and think it was more embarrassing that her mom tried to make everyone wear one when she could have just had her daughter put one on in the bathroom in private."