"I Texted My Dad To Immediately Pick Me Up": 23 People Are Recalling The Bizarre "House Rules" They Experienced At Someone Else's Home When They Were A Kid

"In 5th grade, I spent the night with my best friend for the first time. She had four other siblings (they were a blended family), and we all were told to a take bath because we had somewhere to go the next day. It was my turn, and I found out that they had a rule that they reuse the bath water. (I’m guessing to save money/conserve water?) So, I had to bathe in cold bath water that had been used once (or more from how dirty it was). I then left the water for the next kid. I didn’t spend the night over there much — and I definitely never bathed if I stayed again. It still bothers me, and I can still remember vividly the scum of the bath water as I sat in it and how dirty I felt, even as a kid wondering WHY?!?"