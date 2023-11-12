2. "In 1972, we were amazed when a colleague announced that no one would be allowed to smoke in his house."

"This is coming back around. I asked one guest not to vape in our house, and they looked shocked.

Another guest was upset we asked her to pick up her cigarette butts on the way out instead of leaving them on our porch step."

—u/dishonourableaccount