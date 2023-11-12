Sometimes when we go to someone else's house — no matter our age — we may have to abide by certain "house rules" that simply may seem different. So when Reddit user StarrySpecter asked: "What's the most bizarre 'house rule' you've encountered at someone else's home?" over 6,000 people replied. Here's what some of them said below:
1. "The most bizarre house rule I’ve ever encountered was at my friend's place, where they had a strict policy of 'no talking' during dinner. Not because of any traditional reason, but because their elderly grandmother believed that a mischievous spirit living in the dining room would learn secrets and cause chaos."
2. "In 1972, we were amazed when a colleague announced that no one would be allowed to smoke in his house."
"This is coming back around. I asked one guest not to vape in our house, and they looked shocked.
Another guest was upset we asked her to pick up her cigarette butts on the way out instead of leaving them on our porch step."
3. "I cannot sit on the couch at my dad’s house if his wife is home because she will feel 'invaded.' She has to have the whole couch to herself, so I get to sit in a dining room table chair."
4. "I was playing beer pong at this one couple's house, and the rule was if the ball hits the floor and their cat got to it first, everyone had to finish their drinks. The cat was wicked fast."
5. "I once stayed at a relative’s place where they had a strict 'No Radio Waves After Dark' rule. Post sunset, Wi-Fi was shut down, phones were powered off, and even the microwave was a no-go zone. They believed that radio waves interfered with sweet dreams. The first night I was there, I felt like I time-traveled to a pre-internet era."
6. "If we slammed the door as kids, my dad made us kiss the door to make it feel better."
7. "Kitchen hours. I stayed at a friend’s house when I was younger. Nobody told me the entire family has breakfast at 7 a.m., so I slept in (nobody woke me up either by the way). I woke up around 9 a.m. and saw that my friend was gone. I wandered into the kitchen and saw them all sitting around the table laughing and eating a huge breakfast: pancakes, eggs, bacon, toast, orange juice, fruit, etc. My friend’s mom looked at me and said, 'Hey, look who’s finally awake! The kitchen is closed, but there’s cereal in the pantry if you want to serve yourself!' So I poured myself a bowl of cereal and went to sit down at the table, and the second I sat down, they all stood up and left the kitchen — even my friend. To this day, I don’t understand why they did that to me."
8. "When I was around 8, I went to a friend's house for a play date/dinner after school. When I asked for a drink, her mom gave me a baby bottle with squash [a fruit cordial] in it. I laughed, but she didn't laugh back. My friend took her own bottle and started drinking. I asked her mom if I could please have a cup instead, but she told me nope, and that children drink from bottles in their house. I never went there again."
9. "If you need to pass gas, you have to go outside and all the way to the mailbox."
10. "When I was a kid, my friend’s dad made his kids line up on the couch and just sit there silently while he watched TV and drank a beer. If you were visiting, you had to do it, too. When my mom heard about it, I wasn’t allowed to go over there when he was home."
11. "In high school, I had a friend whose dad was in the military. Not only did he make us do house chores (i.e. dusting, vacuuming, dishes) when visiting/sleeping over, but he also woke us up at 6 a.m. by banging pots and pans to make us run around the neighborhood. He called it: 'Morning boot camp.' Needless to say, I only slept over there a few times. I felt so bad for her."
12. "No talking about or watching anything that contained 'magic.' Harry Potter was banned along with many shows and cartoons."
13. "When I was, like, 14, my friend was having a Halloween party. I had my period, so I went to the bathroom to change my pad. I wrapped up my old pad in some toilet paper and threw it away. The next day at school, my friend said her mom was going through the trash (I guess this was something her mom did?), and she found the wrapped-up pad and was angry about it. My friend, who was also another girl, got in trouble for it because her mom thought it was hers. This was 15 years ago, and I’m still so freaking confused by it."
14. "Guests eat last. My aunt's ex-husband used to make me sit and watch everyone eat before I could be served food."
15. "I went to see a college friend over the summer and stayed the night. Her parents weren't home when I got there, and we went into the living room to talk. There were four recliners, no couch or other chairs. She sat in one recliner, and I sat in another. She asked, 'What are you doing?' and informed me I was sitting in her dad's chair. The remaining chairs belonged to her mom and brother. Where was I supposed to sit? On the floor."
16. "Must be up by 9 a.m. and fully clothed. No pajamas or sweats, even if it was the weekend and even if you had no plans to go anywhere or do anything. We would wake up and just sit there."
17. "I had a job that involved going into people's homes. I had an inspection once at the house where the homeowners insisted that I put on this light blue bathrobe (over my clothes) and white slippers to enter their home. The husband, wife, and adult daughter who lived with them were all wearing the same blue bathrobes. This was in the US Midwest. Just a 'typical' American midwestern family, so it wasn’t even like a cultural thing that I was unaware of. I still wonder to this day if they were messing with me."
18. "You couldn't ask for/get a drink halfway through a meal. You either had to ask for/get one before you were served or wait until you were done. I could never understand it."
"My grandparents were the opposite: We weren't allowed to have anything to drink until halfway through the meal. It went on until my dad found out, and he told them to 'give my kids a fucking drink.'"