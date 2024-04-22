9.

"When my husband was in treatment for cancer, I was absent every three weeks on a Tuesday when he had chemo and then sometimes, the next day, for his Neulasta shot if I needed to take him (I usually did). About the fifth or sixth chemo treatment, there was a parent conference later that week with a parent whose child was failing five of seven classes. When it came to my class, she blamed me because she said I seem to be out regularly every few weeks, and that’s why her son can’t keep up, and perhaps I should be explaining what my absences are for. Luckily, my admin stood up for me (not always the norm for teachers). The kid apologized later, and I told him not to worry about it; I don’t blame him at all, and it’s OK. My husband is now considered cured, 12 years out from that journey."