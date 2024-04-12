  • Add Yours badge

Teachers, What Is The Rudest Or Wildest Thing That A Parent Has Ever Said To You?

Maybe it was a comment that was sent through email or it was something wild that happened in person.

Raven Ishak
by Raven Ishak

BuzzFeed Staff

While being a teacher can be a rewarding experience, it can also entail meeting and interacting with a few rude or entitled parents or caregivers.

Man in shirt speaking in front of a classroom with students at desks, gesturing with one hand
Solskin / Getty Images

So, whether you've been a teacher for a short or long time, I want to know: What is the rudest or wildest thing a parent has ever said to you?

For instance, maybe a parent said something incredibly rude not only about your teaching style but also how you talked to their kid — even though it had nothing to do with the conversation you both were having.

Man and girl engaging in a craft activity with a woman facing away from the camera
Maskot / Getty Images/Maskot

Or perhaps a parent was flirting with you, but you were being professional, and they flipped the switch when they realized things weren't going their way.

Finally, maybe a parent talked ill about you to another teacher, which got back to you, and the gossip was completely false, rude, and hurtful.

Two individuals conversing while walking through a hallway, one holding a tablet
Solstock / Getty Images

Also, tell us what was going on in the situation and how you felt during and afterward. Did anything end up happening between you and the parent or the parent and the school? Any and all details are welcomed!

If the above resonates with you, and if you feel comfortable sharing, please tell us the rudest or wildest thing a parent has ever said to you as the teacher in the Google Form or the comments to possibly be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.