"How could this episode be impactful in any way? I’ve always had a fear of change and growing up. I was scared all this change would be too much for me to take in and something bad would happen. I always assumed that I would be happy with these changes one day.

This episode showed me that this might not happen because change is a normal, human thing. Everyone is scared of it, but it’s not going away anytime soon. So what do we do? We have to learn to just live with it. We can’t be scared, or it will ruin us. It can make you scared of living.

If I could say anything to anyone, it would be to make the most out of your life and be prepared for a change."



—Millie, 15, Tennessee