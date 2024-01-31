"As a sidebar, there is also the moment with Chef Terry and Richie peeling mushrooms. Why peel mushrooms? It's a little thing to let the customer know that someone took the time and care to do such a small thing, essentially, a preview of the amount of care and love that went into a dish.
I volunteer with a high school theater, doing costumes for their musicals. I would always build something small into the outfits for those cast members that the audience can't see. The students now know that I do this, and they look for that little extra bit. Service and art, whatever art it is, blankets others with love and appreciation."
—Jess, 47, Pennsylvania