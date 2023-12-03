"It Took Me More Watches Than Any Other Movie To Understand It": 19 People Are Recalling The Film That Made Them Feel Beyond Confused On The First Watch

—u/fbibmacklin
"I first saw it on a date with a woman who went to Harvard. I didn’t want her to think I was stupid, so I pretended that I wasn’t so confused. Turns out, she was afraid I would think she was stupid, too. It took us about 10 minutes of talking afterward for us to admit we were both out to sea.
But that started an obsession. I’ve probably seen it 10 times now. There are a lot of masterful craft choices that make it such a tonally satisfying movie. That said, there are still some really, really strange choices.
Case in point: there’s an elevator scene where Benedict Cumberbatch mentions to Ciaran Hinds that his hand is bleeding. Then they go to lunch together. In the book, the whole reason his hand was bleeding was he broke into someone’s desk! No mention of that in the movie, and it never comes up again. Bizarre."
—u/The_Bee_Sneeze