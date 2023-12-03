"It Took Me More Watches Than Any Other Movie To Understand It": 19 People Are Recalling The Film That Made Them Feel Beyond Confused On The First Watch

—u/SModfan



"This is a good one. There are some over-the-top scenes, but there are plenty of subtle bits that you appreciate more with additional watches. Like the 'This aggression will not stand' quote. The first time around, I missed that he stole the line from Bush.

Not exactly subtle but I fucking love it when The Dude sees Jackie Treehorn scribbling something on a piece of paper and thinks he’s found a clue. For a second you think The Dude is onto something, only to find that it’s just a doodle of a guy with a big dick. But what really gets me is a couple of scenes later when he’s picked up by the cops. They empty The Dude's pockets only to find a supermarket loyalty card and the doodle of the guy with the big dick."

—u/Fragrant-Hamster-325