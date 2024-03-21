9.

"I am a woman who actually prefers to travel alone. I get to do what I want when I want to, and traveling alone helps me make new friends along the way. Outside of North America, Berlin, Germany, is BY FAR the greatest city I have ever visited. If you are into music and art, this is the city to be. I met a guy at a bar, and he invited me to hang out at his bar the next night. I showed up at 10 p.m., but he didn't finish until 2 a.m. He introduced me to the regulars while he was working. When he was done, we went bar hopping, went to a burlesque show in a warehouse, and ended up in an all-night art party. The nightlife is amazing, but the history of the city is also unmatched. We are still friends to this day, and I always send my friends to his bar when they visit. Not ONCE was a man inappropriate with me there, which is impossible to find in Europe."