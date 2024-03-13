If You're A Woman Who's Traveled By Yourself, Tell Us About Your Favorite Destination

Traveling by yourself can feel scary and exciting at the same time, especially if you're a woman.
So I'm curious: If you identify as a woman and have traveled somewhere by yourself, what is the best destination you traveled solo and why?
For instance, did you take a solo trip to Copenhagen, Denmark, and were pleasantly surprised by the coffee scene, which made you feel close to the community?
Or perhaps you visited Washington, D.C., and never felt bored while exploring all the museums it has to offer.
Finally, maybe you loved going to Japan by yourself because you felt incredibly safe, even though you were in a huge city like Tokyo.
Also, do you recommend any tips or tricks if another woman decides to travel to these places by herself, too? For instance, maybe you'd recommend staying in a very specific hotel in Washington, D.C., because of their top-notch security. Or perhaps you'd suggest not exploring a certain part of Tokyo.
If the above resonates with you and if you identify as a woman, please share the destination you loved visiting as a solo traveler and why. Plus, the tips or tricks you would recommend for this place in the Google Form or comments below to possibly be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.