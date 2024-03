—u/PurpleDreamer28



"It was fine. I get its standing as a cultural phenomenon: this bright toy-inspired social satirical commentary that coincidentally comes out at the same time as a bleak three-hour film that follows the fella that created the atomic bomb.

I don’t think it was bad, but it’s not as great as what people were celebrating it as. But if people find enjoyment in it, then that’s good for them."

—u/WonderfulBlackberry9