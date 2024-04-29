Let's be honest: traveling with other people can be difficult, but add a pet into the mix, and things may get a little ruff. As pet parents, we strive to make sure our fur babies are as comfortable as possible when traveling long distances — and one of the best ways to reduce travel stress (for everyone involved) is by finding a hotel that feels like a home away from home.
So when I was invited to try out Aloft Hotel's ARF (Animals R Fun) Pet Program at the Aloft Chelsea in New York City for one night, I jumped at the chance to test it out with my husband and our nearly two-year-old Pembroke Welsh Corgi, Loki, to see if the service actually provides comfort and ease to dogs (and their owners).
So, if you plan on taking a vacation with your fur baby and are not quite sure where to book a stay, here's a complete breakdown of our experience to see if the ARF program is a right fit for you and your family.
*BuzzFeed was provided this stay free of charge; however, we were under no obligation to give a positive review.