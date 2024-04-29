Skip To Content
    This Hotel Pet Program Claims It Will Make Any Travel Experience Easier For You And Your Dog So Here's My Honest Review After Staying There For One Night

    With dozens of hotel pet programs to choose from, here's an option that might work for you and your fur baby the next time you travel.

    Raven Ishak
    by Raven Ishak

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Let's be honest: traveling with other people can be difficult, but add a pet into the mix, and things may get a little ruff. As pet parents, we strive to make sure our fur babies are as comfortable as possible when traveling long distances — and one of the best ways to reduce travel stress (for everyone involved) is by finding a hotel that feels like a home away from home.

    Woman sitting on floor smiling, reflected in mirror, with a Corgi dog in the foreground
    Raven Ishak

    So when I was invited to try out Aloft Hotel's ARF (Animals R Fun) Pet Program at the Aloft Chelsea in New York City for one night, I jumped at the chance to test it out with my husband and our nearly two-year-old Pembroke Welsh Corgi, Loki, to see if the service actually provides comfort and ease to dogs (and their owners).

    Modern hotel lobby with abstract wall art, mixed seating, and communal table with snacks
    Marriott International

    According to Aloft, this service is for dogs only — apologies to cat owners worldwide.

    So, if you plan on taking a vacation with your fur baby and are not quite sure where to book a stay, here's a complete breakdown of our experience to see if the ARF program is a right fit for you and your family.

    *BuzzFeed was provided this stay free of charge; however, we were under no obligation to give a positive review.

    According to Aloft, the ARF program is a service that is automatically included in the pet fee ($50 standard) when you mention ahead of time that you are bringing your furry little pup.

    Hotel welcome kit for pets with Arf-branded items including a chew toy and treats on a table
    Raven Ishak

    The program includes: 

    • A bed

    • A bowl

    • A toy (either a rope disc or Frisbee)

    • A "Pet in Room" door hanger

    • Dog poop bags and a poop bag dispenser

    • A floor mat for your bowl

    • There are additional ‘optional’ amenities that hotels can choose to provide, like treats, paw wipes, lint brushes, a blanket, etc.

    While not all Alofts include the program, around 130 properties worldwide (United States, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and Latin America) do. As previously mentioned, there is a standard fee of $50 for the program, yet this will vary based on each property. Also, while there is no weight limit for your furry friends, some properties do have size (and pet quantity) limits based on room size/city code. (It's at the hotel's discretion based on market rules.) I'd suggest calling the hotel ahead of time to see what policies are in place.

    Pet-friendly hotel room with a dog bed, bone-shaped mat, and food bowls
    Raven Ishak

    For example, at the time of my stay at the Chelsea Aloft, there was a pet fee of $50 per room per day that can go up to $150 per room per stay (which is non-refundable). Plus, two dogs were allowed to stay per room.

    * All fees are waived for service animals. There are no weight limits or requirements for service animals. 

    As for the overall experience, here are a few things we loved:

    1. The Room. For a New York City hotel, it was a pretty good size for two people and a 35lb short dog. New York City hotel rooms are some of the smallest rooms in the country, so having a semi-open-spaced layout was incredibly helpful for my little family to roam around in for the night. However, if we were staying here for more than three nights, I might've considered other options as I could see things becoming cumbersome between me, my husband, and our teenage dog.

    A Corgi dog sits on a bed with city night view and unique artwork above
    Raven Ishak

    Also, if you have a dog with a disability who uses a mobile device, the room might be too small. I recommend calling the hotel ahead of time to see how they may be able to accommodate your little pup.

    While there was carpet directly under the bed to prevent us from touching a cold, hard floor right when we woke up, I appreciated that the room was mostly covered in hardwood flooring for easy cleanups when it came to my pup (he's a messy eater).

    Modern hotel bathroom with a sink, mirror, and towels on a shelf
    Raven Ishak

    As for the room amenities:

    • The mini fridge wasn't filled with drinks you could purchase. I found this could be helpful for pet parents who might need to refrigerate pet food.

    • While there wasn't a lot of room in the bedroom section, the king-size bed was fantastic for my husband, pup, and me to sleep comfortably. (Even though our dog loves to cuddle against our legs, there was still enough room to spread out.)

    • The A/C unit wasn't fickle either, and the room was kept pretty cold throughout the night, which Does. Not. Happen. In. All. Hotels.

    Free Wi-Fi is included on all Aloft properties, which I believe is a requirement for any dog owner who's traveling if you need to search for a dog park or dog-friendly places near your hotel without having to talk to the front desk agent. (This is especially important for introverted dog owners who prefer to interact with other humans as little as possible first thing in the morning—hi, that's me.).

    Raven Ishak

    Talking about no human interactions, the one major benefit of staying at an Aloft is how technology-forward the property is.

    Sign-in screen for Prime Video on a TV displaying options to start watching by subscribing or renting content
    Raven Ishak

    Each room or hotel includes:

    • An Alexa (at some Aloft properties).

    • A TV with streaming services included (you have to use your login, though).

    Botlr — A robot butler (which is a great option if your little pup gets a little too excited with other humans around).

    • A Mobile Key program, where you can either use your phone or Apple Watch as a hotel key.**

    **I believe this is a major bonus for pet owners who always have stuff (or their pets) in their hands and don't want to fumble for their hotel key, which is somehow always hard to retrieve from a wallet or purse.

    While many of these non-technology amenities might sound like no-brainers for most hotel rooms, some of these options might not be available in certain areas of the country for a myriad of reasons unless it's a luxury hotel. So, if this hotel option can provide some comfort without breaking the bank, that's always a plus in my book.

    Dog standing in a kitchen with a cityscape wallpaper
    Raven Ishak

    For instance, here are some Aloft room rates (with pet fees included) across the country during the summer (which is usually high travel times): 

    • Orlando, Florida: $212.63

    Denver, Colorado: $255.81

    • Financial District, Manhattan: $262.07

    2. The “pet amenities." I'm not going to lie: It was pretty helpful having these pet accessories available to us when we stayed at the hotel. When my husband and I took a road trip with our new pup a little while ago, one of the biggest headaches we came across was scrambling for things when we accidentally left something of Loki's back home (we're not perfect). We also had to purchase dish soap so we could clean his dish bowls before packing them away. These temporary items can save pet parents from taking extra steps while they're trying to create a routine with their pup in a new environment.

    Assorted pet travel supplies including a lint roller, bone-shaped name tag, leash, treats, and waste bags
    Raven Ishak

    Will this replace the things that make my pup comfortable on a daily basis? Absolutely not. For my dog, who has a sensitive stomach, I personally prefer having treats I know won't cause his gut to go into overdrive. The same goes for his poop bags, as Aloft's were on the thin side and didn't quite feel reliable for heavy-duty poop days (no pun intended).

    However, the toys? I loved them. The bowl? I'll take twenty. And the bed? Loki couldn't look happier or comfier. 

    Raven Ishak

    3. The customer service. To be transparent, Loki had an accident inside the hotel’s hallway because he got a little too excited about being in a new environment. However, the hotel staff was very kind and understanding about the whole situation. We informed them where the mess was made (of course, after we cleaned it up first), and they said they were going to send a cleaning crew to sanitize the area right away.

    A Corgi dog on a leash inside an elevator with a cityscape backdrop
    Raven Ishak

    4. My dog was allowed everywhere in the hotel. According to Aloft, while this is contingent on local codes/laws, several states allow pets in the pool area (but not in water). Also, dogs are allowed in Aloft's WXYZ bars (but other food and beverage outlets may be limited). Some hotels even have designated areas for dogs to play. For instance, the Aloft Asheville Downtown has a fenced-in dog run on the roof, and the Aloft Savannah Downtown Historic District has a small fenced-in area with Astroturf.

    An accessible hotel lobby with various seating options and a stylish, modern decor
    Marriott International

    While every hotel is different, it felt amazing not having to worry about where I could and could not go with Loki. He automatically felt included amongst the guests and hotel staff, which is a major plus for this social dog.

    This feature is especially important if you're traveling alone with an animal, as they have to go everywhere with you (as some hotels have policies where dogs can't be left alone in the rooms), and it would be hard to navigate creating a routine or "feeling at home" with a dog if they're only allowed in the room.

    Now onto the things I didn't love:

    5. Lack of dog-cleaning supplies. While it was nice to have a lint roller or a Frisbee, I would've preferred receiving cleaning or healthcare supplies for my little pup because — as we all know for us humans — traveling with shampoo or body wash can be a headache. And there's no such thing as travel-size dog shampoos that you can just pick up at Target (unless there is, then please let me know!).

    Person walks a corgi on a city street, humorous text overlay pointing to a bin, dog, and person labeled as trash, teenage loaf, and husband
    Raven Ishak

    If you’re visiting a metropolitan city like New York, it’s important to be mindful of where your dog is walking. Everything and anything can be found on the streets — and dogs lick themselves because, well, they're dogs. So I do wish little paw wipes, a toothbrush, or shampoo and conditioner were included in the package.

    Basically, it would be cool to receive city-specific pet supplies based on the hotel's location (i.e., I can't throw a Frisbee in a small hotel room or at a Manhattan dog park). Plus, as a pet parent, I’ve learned to just accept that my clothes are always going to have some sort of fur on them (unless I'm going to an important meeting or event, then I understand the lint roller!). Either way, it's the contract I signed with the devil when I got a corgi.

    Hand holding a lint roller with text &quot;Didn&#x27;t need&quot; indicating it&#x27;s unused, brand name visible. Used in a travel context
    Raven Ishak

    6. Another con of the items is receiving only one dog bowl. I'm sure I could've asked the front desk agent to give me another bowl so I could feed Loki — and that wouldn't be a big deal — but I think it would be helpful just to have everything readily available when guests enter the room, especially if a guest may not have brought a personal bowl with them. For breakfast, we just used one of his bowls we brought from home.

    A dog in a harness eats from a bowl inside a pet-friendly hotel room, illustrating travel accommodations for pets
    Raven Ishak

    7. A sign that indicates a dog is inside the room. While this seems to be included in most Aloft hotels, I personally didn't receive one during my stay. For the safety of other guests, housekeepers — and the dog — I think it’s important to make sure this feature is included to indicate whether a dog is inside a room or not for all pet-friendly hotels. This will make guests, who may be allergic to or afraid of dogs, visibly aware of where one is located, especially if this was the only hotel a guest could stay at for whatever reason. Everyone should feel comfortable and have the option to move rooms if they prefer not to room next to a dog.

    Door hanger on a handle reads &#x27;OFF THE CLOCK&#x27; indicating &#x27;Do Not Disturb&#x27; at a travel accommodation
    Raven Ishak

    *It's important to note the current reality of hotels: the pandemic has slashed hospitality jobs, and most hotels are running on skeleton crews now. So please be mindful that things may take a little big longer when requesting different accommodations if a need comes up. (Obviously, severe allergies don't count on wait times, as this is a major health concern.)

    8. Fees and policies are pretty inconsistent across properties. While one pet fee might be $50 at one property, another might be $100. While one dog breed or weight might be accepted, it won't work for another hotel. A couple of reasons why a lot of people select a hotel over another are the price and familiarity. I'll stick with a hotel brand if I know what I'm getting.

    Screen capture of a hotel booking summary showing charges for a one-night stay, total cost, and a note on potential additional charges
    aloft-hotels.marriott.com

    Consistency in price is especially important when pet parents have to consider either boarding their little fur babies or bringing them along on vacation — and if the hotel is going to cost more than boarding, then it might not be worth the stay. Just make sure to double-check the fee before booking.

    Small dog with a bandana sits on a couch; possibly pet-friendly accommodation highlight
    Marriott International

    While I wouldn't call it perfect, I think the ARF program is a great option to consider when you're looking for a pet-friendly hotel. The major cons involve inconsistency with policy and pricing (i.e., I wish every Aloft had this program), but for a middle-priced modern hotel, I think staying at an Aloft hotel is a good option when you have a little wiggle room in your budget, and you don't want to stress about whether your dog's comfortable or not.

    The overall vibe of the hotel feels business (extra) casual, where business professionals and young adults go to stay. (It definitely doesn't have a family vibe — which isn't a bad thing; it's just good to know if you have kids, too.) I love that you can freely roam around with your dog, whether it's at the bar or the pool (which is perfect for my dog, who loves to meet strangers).

    Smiling corgi sitting on the floor inside a room with a reflection in a mirror
    Raven Ishak

    While I wish Aloft hotels were a little cheaper for my personal budget, they could be worth the investment if you value flexibility and ease when traveling with a pet because of their technology-forward services and ARF program. Yes, other pet hotel programs are free, but the hotel itself might be more expensive, so it's best to do research to see which hotels might work best for you and your family. (Plus, an Airbnb might not always be a good fit, especially with expensive cleaning PLUS pet fees being added to the mix.) 

    For me and my little family, the overall package of the hotel and program is a good fit because we're young adults with no kids who need a lot of wiggle room with a high-energy dog, who loves to make noise and bark. However, if you have a quiet breed or a mature dog who needs a more zen experience, you may want to pick another hotel, depending on the location.

    Woman smiling, sitting on a bed with a Corgi, in a cozy hotel room setting
    Raven Ishak

    Have any tips when it comes to traveling with a pet? Tell us what they are (and the best hotels you stayed at) in the comments below.